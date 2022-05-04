Aloha: Celebrate Hawaiian culture at Central Arizona College luau

Getty Images

By Gretchen Pahia / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(San Tan Valley, AZ) Central Arizona College culinary students are holding a special event for the community — the Mise En Place Luau.

Authentic Hawaiian food will be prepared and served by the students of the culinary arts program. The students are taught by dedicated and experienced chefs on-site at the college.

The event is the students' end-of-semester send-off, giving them a chance to show off skills and passions they’ve learned throughout the school year. Entertainment, games, face painting, and a movie screening will be a part of the festivities.

The CSC program helps prepare students for a career in the culinary arts. According to their website, the classes incorporate traditional learning styles with hands-on, real-world experiences. There are a variety of classes available, everything from students who want to be professional chefs or those who want to learn to cook different styles of cuisine.

The event is free to get in and you can purchase a food ticket at the door for $18. The CAC is offering a 10% discount for first responders.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the CAC San Tan Campus, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley, AZ 85143.

For more information, head to the CAC Mise En Place website.