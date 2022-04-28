It’s tee time for the annual PSCO Victim Services Golf Tournament

2021 PSCO Victim Services Golf Tournament Courtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office

By Gretchen Pahia / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, AZ) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is holding a fundraising golf tournament in May, and they are still looking for players as well as donations. The public is invited to come out for a day filled with golf, food, and fun.

Proceeds raised during the annual PCSO tournament benefit the Victim Services Unit (VSU). The unit is run entirely by volunteers, who are ready and available at a moment’s notice to dispatch to residents’ homes within the county. They are sent out to help provide resources and support in times of crisis or trauma. “This important service would not be available to residents without generous donations and fundraising events like this annual golf tournament,” says Sonia Ortega - Administrative Manager-Victim Services and Chaplain Unit.

The department is spearheading the event for the fourth year in a row, but they are still in need of golfers, raffle item donations, and sponsors. If you would like to play in the golf tournament, you need to register online.

There will be several events including:

· 4 Person Scramble (Best Ball)

· Men’s and Women’s Longest Drives

· Closest to the Pin

· Raffle Prizes

· 50/50 Raffle

However, to make this event a success, the PCSO team is also still in need of sponsors and raffle item donations. If you’d like to donate or become a sponsor, please call 520-866-5221 or 520-705-4928.



Ortega adds, “This event also has a second purpose. Each year, past families our Victim Services Unit has served come join the tournament as well. To them, it is another way to remember their loved ones who may have been the victim of a crime. Many of these families choose to give back to the VSU to help future families who may one day be in their same situation."

The VSU is always looking for volunteers as well. If you’d like to learn more about volunteering, check them out online.

The golf tournament will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Dave White Municipal Golf Course at 2121 North Thornton Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85122