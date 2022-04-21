On tap: Where to find premium and craft beers in Pinal County

Gretchen Pahia

By Gretchen Pahia

(Pinal County, AZ) – The question, “Want to grab a cold one?” is often posed by beer fans around the world on a regular basis — including Pinal County residents and visitors. If getting a frosty glass or bottle is your goal, the region has you covered.

Several breweries, bars, and eateries around the county abound. We’ve compiled some hop-filled destinations below.

Old Ellsworth Brewery:

This is a family-owned microbrewery that is located in the heart of Queen Creek. They make several varieties of beer including the Tap Shifter IPA, Zappa the Fuzzlord Double IPA, Helles Deep Lager, Dead Porter Society Porter, and others. They also have a menu of delicious food items made fresh in their scratch kitchen. Food options include jumbo beer brined chicken wings, Irish eggrolls, hatch green chile chicken nachos, create your own poutine, just to name a few. The brewery is located at 22005 South Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

Food & BeerCourtesy: Old Ellsworth Brewing Company Facebook

BruCo Taproom:

Also located in Queen Creek, beer lovers can find the BruCo Taproom. This is a beer only spot, no food menu, yet. The owners share on their social media pages that food will be coming soon to this spot. Craft beer and wine are both options for now. While BruCo doesn’t craft their own beer, they do offer flavors from a number of top breweries including Arizona Light Lager from Huss Brewing Company, Helles Dorado from Tombstone Brewing Company, The Joy Bus WOW Wheat Ale from Four Peaks Brewing Company, and many more. Located at 7529 South Power Road #103 in Queen Creek.

Dove Mountain Brewing Company:

This spot is located in Marana, and they offer award-winning, locally handcrafted beers as well as a good selection of brewpub food fare. Starting with the food, the menu offers a variety of options, including a kids menu, so a great spot for the whole family. Among the food options are taproom wings, loaded nachos, sliders, tacos, DMB Craft Burger, signature fish & chips, every week there is also a seafood special, pasta special and flatbread special as well. As for the kids, options include mac & cheese, hotdog, hamburger and more. Looking specifically for the beer options, they include a mix of those crafted by Dove Mountain as well as other great breweries. Options include American Light Ale by Dove Mountain Brewing, Freak’n Raspberry Wheat by Throne Brewing Company, Boo Boo Blonde by Ranch House Brewery, just to name a few. Dove Mountain is located 12130 North Dove Mountain Boulevard in Marana.

Whether you’re watching a game or enjoying time with friends or family, Pinal County has an array of spots to quench your beer thirst.

Gretchen has immense media and public relations experience, is an award-winning television news producer and has been published in a number of publications. Native to Arizona and is a graduate of Northern Arizona University.

Peoria, AZ
