The Florence Farmers Market mixes locally grown food, artisan goods, and family fun

By Gretchen Pahia / Newsbreak Pinal County

(Florence, AZ) Fresh, locally grown produce and fruit options are at the top of the list of items at the Florence Farmers Market.

The market happens twice a month, and the next occurrence is on Saturday, April 23. Sometimes themed, this occasion celebrates Earth Day and Arbor Day with live music acts and programs for kids, including a Junior Buddy program for kids three to five and a Junior Ranger program for kids six to 12. Kids can also engage in hands-on gardening activities to learn how things grow and why it’s essential to tend to the land.

Plenty of vendors will be on-hand with an array of artisan goods. Farm fresh eggs, meats, cheese, bread, sweets, hot sauces, tortillas, olive oil, jams, and coffee and tea are just some of what you’ll find from the local makers selling their products.

The Station Coffee Company will have hot coffee brewing for attendees.

The market’s location, McFarland State History Park, is a small historic park located in the heart of downtown Florence, at Main and Ruggles Streets. Soak up the rich history along with all the food and drink goodies.

There is a preserved courthouse and many other historical buildings that date back to the Arizona Territory period in the late 1800s. The courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places. The park was dedicated in 1979 but underwent some significant repairs. After closure, it reopened to the public in February of 2011. The park is named after Ernest McFarland, governor of Arizona, a U.S. Senator, and Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon and is supported by the Florence Chamber of Commerce. For more information on the market, check www.florenceazchamber.com or call 520-868-9433.