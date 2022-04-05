Casa Grande, AZ

Social club aims to bring Casa Grande community members together

Gretchen Pahia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqDwk_0ezua3nG00
File: Club Corn Hole TournamentCourtesy: Newcomers and Neighbors Club (NNC) of Casa Grande

By Gretchen Pahia / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, AZ) - Newcomers to the Casa Grande area have a special spot to go and meet other residents. The Newcomers and Neighbors Club is a great spot for new and old residents alike who are looking to make social connections and have some fun.

The Newcomers and Neighbors Club (NNC) of Casa Grande was launched in June of 2021 as a means of helping the increasing number of new residents in the city find social connection. President of the club Brant Baker says they understand the changing dynamics of a person’s life and they are hoping to aid in building relationships. “We recognize many of our residents are going though life changes that can create a measure of social isolation, and we just want to help them understand they not alone. Whether the death of a spouse, recent empty-nesters, retirement or more, we just want our community to know we are here to support them.”

The Club has three primary activities. First off, there is the monthly “Meet and Greet”, which is the first stop for most people involved the organization. Typically, members bring an appetizer to share with others and the club provides beverages. This is an informal time for existing members to connect for a catch up and chat and for potential new members to understand what is going on in their community. Baker says, “we promote it in the community in hopes of bringing in people interested in learning more. Our goal is to have all residents in the area involved in our club activities.”

Secondly, there are several activity groups that meet, each of which represents various interests. For example, there is a crafts group, a book group, a cycling group, just to name a few. Each group brings together six or seven like-minded folks to do something each month that they enjoy. Each group meets once a month and members of the NNC are welcome to attend any or all these events.

Finally, about once a quarter the organization tries to hold an “All Club” event, meant to bring everyone together outside of the regular activity group meetings. To date, the organization has hosted a cornhole tournament and some parties. For May, the club is planning a Salsa Challenge.

The organization launched in Summer 2021 despite COVID concerns lingering and have grown to about 40 full time members. They are looking to add people every month and Baker says that is going well. “We seem to definitely be picking up steam over the past few months with people coming to the initial Meet and Greet or joining online through our website.”

The Meet and Greet events are always held on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Central Event Hall at 408 North Sacaton Street, Casa Grande.

If you would like more information on the club, you can find details and a schedule of the activity groups online at www.cgnnc.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# casa grande events# local events# pinal county events# neighborhood events

Comments / 0

Published by

Gretchen has immense media and public relations experience, is an award-winning television news producer and has been published in a number of publications. Native to Arizona and is a graduate of Northern Arizona University.

Peoria, AZ
45 followers

More from Gretchen Pahia

Pinal County, AZ

Maricopa Music Circle orchestra holds concert featuring music from movies and stage

Maricopa Music Circle Chamber OrchestraCourtesy Maricopa Music Circle - Facebook. (Pinal County, Ariz.) The Maricopa Music Circle’s chamber orchestra is holding a special concert featuring music from movies and Broadway.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Spring concert at Boyce Thompson Arboretum features Brian Chartrand

Singer-songwriter Bryan Chartrand(Creative 268) The Boyce Thompson Arboretum in Superior is an Arizona treasure. Through its continuous care and conservation efforts, the facility presents thousands of desert plants in over 135 acres of gardens.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Parenting workshops now available for Pinal County residents

By Gretchen Pahia — NewsBreak — Pinal County, AZ. Pinal county parents of young children, or parents-to-be, are invited to attend an essential series of early childhood parenting workshops being held for residents.

Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County Fair is back with food, entertainment, and contests

Pinal County fairgrounds at nightCourtesy of Pinal County Fairgrounds & Event Center. (Pinal County, AZ) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Pinal County Fair is scheduled to open for five days, beginning March 16.

Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Dining in Pinal County: From burgers to burritos the options abound

Pancakes at Queen Creek Olive MillCourtesy of Queen Creek Olive Mill. (Pinal County, AZ) - Pinal County is growing rapidly. As with any new developing and growing area, many families are now calling the region home and they are often on the lookout for family-friendly dining options. Luckily, there are plenty of choices.

Read full story
Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande proposes a four-day school week for grades K-6

(Casa Grande, AZ) - The Casa Grande Elementary School District Governing Board is considering implementing a four-day school week for upcoming school years to help support staff and boost recruiting in the district.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy