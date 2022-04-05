Social club aims to bring Casa Grande community members together

File: Club Corn Hole Tournament Courtesy: Newcomers and Neighbors Club (NNC) of Casa Grande

By Gretchen Pahia / NewsBreak Pinal County, AZ

(Casa Grande, AZ) - Newcomers to the Casa Grande area have a special spot to go and meet other residents. The Newcomers and Neighbors Club is a great spot for new and old residents alike who are looking to make social connections and have some fun.

The Newcomers and Neighbors Club (NNC) of Casa Grande was launched in June of 2021 as a means of helping the increasing number of new residents in the city find social connection. President of the club Brant Baker says they understand the changing dynamics of a person’s life and they are hoping to aid in building relationships. “We recognize many of our residents are going though life changes that can create a measure of social isolation, and we just want to help them understand they not alone. Whether the death of a spouse, recent empty-nesters, retirement or more, we just want our community to know we are here to support them.”

The Club has three primary activities. First off, there is the monthly “Meet and Greet”, which is the first stop for most people involved the organization. Typically, members bring an appetizer to share with others and the club provides beverages. This is an informal time for existing members to connect for a catch up and chat and for potential new members to understand what is going on in their community. Baker says, “we promote it in the community in hopes of bringing in people interested in learning more. Our goal is to have all residents in the area involved in our club activities.”

Secondly, there are several activity groups that meet, each of which represents various interests. For example, there is a crafts group, a book group, a cycling group, just to name a few. Each group brings together six or seven like-minded folks to do something each month that they enjoy. Each group meets once a month and members of the NNC are welcome to attend any or all these events.

Finally, about once a quarter the organization tries to hold an “All Club” event, meant to bring everyone together outside of the regular activity group meetings. To date, the organization has hosted a cornhole tournament and some parties. For May, the club is planning a Salsa Challenge.

The organization launched in Summer 2021 despite COVID concerns lingering and have grown to about 40 full time members. They are looking to add people every month and Baker says that is going well. “We seem to definitely be picking up steam over the past few months with people coming to the initial Meet and Greet or joining online through our website.”

The Meet and Greet events are always held on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Central Event Hall at 408 North Sacaton Street, Casa Grande.

If you would like more information on the club, you can find details and a schedule of the activity groups online at www.cgnnc.com.