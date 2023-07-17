Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Celebration Shifting Gears into Becoming an Annual Milwaukee Tradition

Milwaukee, WI- The streets of Milwaukee roared with excitement over the past four days as the 120th Anniversary Celebration of Harley-Davidson came to an end today. Thousands of people from all across the nation, and even the world, enjoyed live music, food, drinks, and of course, plenty of opportunities to ride. From street parties to a parade that roared through the heart of downtown, it was an unforgettable celebration of all things Harley. This year's event was extra special as it coincided with Milwaukee's Bastille Days, creating a unique and culturally diverse celebration that could only happen in Milwaukee.

As the celebration came to a close, Jochen Zeitz, the CEO of Harley-Davidson, revealed that the Homecoming Celebration, which had previously been held every five years, will be held every year.

Photo by Austin Neill on Unsplash

Fans of the iconic brand will no longer have to wait half a decade to come together and celebrate their passion for riding and the iconic brand they love.

This news means that the excitement and thrill of the 120th Anniversary Celebration will never really end. Each year, we'll have the opportunity to gather and celebrate everything Harley-Davidson represents - freedom, passion, and a love for adventure. And there's no better place to do that than right here in Milwaukee.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

This year's celebration drew in crowds from far and wide. Riders came from across the nation and even the world- Virginia and Florida and even as far as Spain- joined proud Milwaukee natives to celebrate Harley-Davidson's legacy. The festivities coincided with Milwaukee's Bastille Days, creating a culturally diverse celebration that only this great city could deliver. But, for Milwaukee natives, it was the ultimate celebration of our city and our culture.

Photo by Harley-Davidson on Unsplash

The dates for next year have already been determined- July 25th to 28th, 2024- the roaring thunder of Harley-Davidson will reverberate through our city streets.