Milwaukee’s Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Supports Children of All Abilities with Sensory-Friendly Options

July is Disability Pride Month, a time to celebrate the diversity and resilience of people with different abilities.

Milwaukee, WI- Betty Brinn Children's Museum works to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for children of all abilities.

Museums, with their crowds and interactive exhibits, can be noisy and overwhelming, but for some children, this experience can be especially distressing. Many children have different sensory needs and may find it hard to cope with the noises, lights, and unfamiliar experiences. Sometimes, they may feel overwhelmed or anxious and need something to help them calm down.

To help these children enjoy the exhibits without getting overwhelmed, the Betty Brinn Children's Museum in Milwaukee has made noise-reducing headphones and weighted vests available upon check-in.

Noise-reducing headphones can help by blocking out loud or distracting sounds that may cause certain kids them stress or anxiety. They can also help them focus on the exhibits and activities that interest them without being overwhelmed by the noise around them.

A weighted vest is a special garment that has extra weight inside it. It feels like a gentle hug on the body and can make children feel more relaxed and focused. A study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders found that using weighted vests, or other sensory tools, can help children with sensory processing disorders improve their ability to process and respond to sensory information.

Weighted vests are not too heavy or uncomfortable to wear. They are designed to add only five to ten percent of a child’s body weight. They do not restrict movement or cause fatigue. They just provide deep pressure stimulation to the body, which can have a calming effect. This is because deep pressure stimulation can release dopamine and serotonin, which are chemicals in the brain that make us feel happy and relaxed. Dopamine and serotonin can also help with attention, learning, and memory.

Additionally, there are symbols throughout the museum to help children anticipate what to expect. These symbols help children prepare for what is to come and reduce anxiety. For example, a green speaker is used to indicate that the exhibit may be loud while a red speaker warns that an exhibit is noisy. A blue lightbulb icon is used to indicate that the exhibit may be bright, and a picture of a running child is used to indicate that the exhibit may have moving components.

These symbols are also on maps of the exhibit, helping families to plan their journey through the museum.

It's important to remember that every child is different and unique, and so each visit to the museum will be different. But with these accommodations in place, the Betty Brinn Children's Museum is making sure that all children, no matter their ability, can have fun and learn.

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is more than just a fun place to visit. It’s also a place where children of all abilities can feel welcome and valued. They have shown us what it means to be inclusive and accessible in a world that often overlooks people with different needs.

