Alex Murdaugh Gave the IRS the Evidence they Needed

Greta Nunez

Alex Murdaugh's made himself the target of an IRS investigation, another case he's unlikely to beat. The evidence? It came from the mouth of Murdaugh himself.

Even though Alex Murdaugh seemed to have hit rock bottom when he was found guilty of a double homicide, he just keeps talking himself into a deeper hole- with the IRS being the latest to take him to court. They have joined the ever-growing list of those looking to hold him accountable.

By talking about his crimes, Murdaugh put a target on his back for the IRSPhoto byLanguage Made Visual

When Alex Murdaugh went to trial for the double homicide, many people felt that the chances of him walking free were slim. This opinion was only reinforced when Alex decided to take the stand in his own defense - something that most attorneys strongly advise against.

Unsurprisingly, Murdaugh was found guilty of the homicides, but his choice to try to talk his way out of the homicide charges only got him in more trouble. By admitting to lying and stealing, Alex inadvertently provided the IRS with the proof they needed to prosecute him.

By confessing to stealing money, Alex was practically signing his own guilty plea for tax evasion.

When Murdaugh admitted to stealing over $7 million throughout nine years, in addition to the other crimes he was accused of, he added the IRS to his long list of enemies. While confessing to having lied to his coworkers and stolen his client's money, Alex was testifying against himself and was handing the IRS all the evidence they needed.

According to the IRS, any money gained through bribes, drug dealing or human trafficking, and the value of any stolen money must be reported on your taxes.

Under the Internal Revenue Code, you must declare and pay taxes on stolen or illegal income, in the eyes of the law, criminal or stolen profits are considered taxable income just like any other income source. even when someone commits a crime, the profits from the illegal activities are subject to taxes.’

Even if a person obtains the money or property illegally, such as through theft or fraud, they still have to declare it and pay taxes on it just like any other income. tax evasion – or not declaring and paying taxes on income or property – is considered a criminal act and will only add to the list of charges of someone found to have obtained money illegally.

Although Murdaugh's case may seem comical on its surface, the message is serious. As citizens, we all have the right to remain silent and protect ourselves from self-incrimination.

Murdaugh’s case serves as a valuable reminder of a person’s right to remain silent. According to the U.S. Constitution, an individual has the right to not incriminate themselves during criminal proceedings. Law enforcement officers can't use a person's choice to remain silent against them, but anything else can.

Alex Murdaugh's downfall from a respected lawyer to a disgraced individual is a warning of the dangers of speaking too much.

With law enforcement being allowed to lie to us, it's easy to believe them and think the only way to get out of it is by talking your way out of things. However, it's important to remember that sometimes remaining silent is the better option. This can be a difficult thing to remember when a police officer is asking a lot of questions, but the fact remains: a person's right to remain silent is one of their most important civil liberties.

