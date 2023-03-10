Murdaugh has Filed Notice of Appeal: A Look into the Legal Process and Chances for Success

Greta Nunez

The latest development in the saga of Alex Murdaugh’s trial is nothing surprising; he has officially filed a notice of appeal despite having been unable to offer any substantial defense on the stand in his original trial. His lawyer had said previously that he’d go to any lengths necessary to prove his innocence.

Murdaugh believes he has a fair and reasonable chance at proving that his conviction was not made in good faith or within the law.

However, every year, tens of thousands of criminal convictions are appealed, however only 19% of appeals resulted in the court's decision being reversed or even modified. Close to 40% of appeals were dismissed without even being reviewed based on their merits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxdGN_0lE2XYZ200
Steps to South Carolina Court of AppealsPhoto byGetty Images Signature

Appeals allow a second look into legal cases from the point of view of a higher court. This process typically involves identifying any discrepancies or errors in the original trial proceedings, presenting new evidence that has not previously been examined in court, or developing new legal theories and arguments.

Depending on the details and merits of the case, these proceedings can result in:

  • affirming the lower court’s original decision,
  • reducing the consequences from that decision, or
  • overturning conviction entirely

Despite an overwhelming amount of evidence against him, Murdaugh believes that the legal system was wrong in finding him guilty. He will now use the state's court system to make his case, with his chances resting upon how successfully he can make his case.

Be mindful that any statements you make in a trial may be admissible as evidence and held against you not only in the current court you are in, but in any other court as well.

While everyone has the right to present their case to a jury, the initial trial proceedings must be treated carefully. Taking the stand in a trial could damage a case before the appeal court, making it important to always keep in mind that one has the right to remain silent when necessary.

Unable to provide a real defense in his original trial – the only response he could muster up in his defense was a whispered "oh what a tangled web we weave" – will no doubt resurface as the case unfolds. Now that he's put in his official request to the court, one can only expect the drama to grow from here.

