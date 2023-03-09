Competency Hearing won’t Affect Insanity Plea for Green Bay Woman Charged with Dismemberment Homicide

It's a disturbing situation; Taylor Schabusiness has been charged with a gruesome dismemberment homicide last year in Green Bay. In response, her lawyer pleaded not guilty on the grounds of insanity, an argument they must prove during her trial proceedings.

Since some questions about Schabusiness’s competency had arisen so her lawyer requested a competency hearing. However, during that first competency hearing, Taylor attacked her attorney, leading to her being removed from the courtroom and her attorney being allowed to resign. The competency hearing was rescheduled to further explore her psychological competency and assess whether Taylor was legally competent to stand trial.

Taylor Schabusiness appears in court Nov. 22, 2022. Photo by WLUK/David Duchan

In legal terms, competency refers to a defendant's mental capacity to understand the court proceedings and assist in their own defense. To ensure defendants are adequately represented in court, the court must make sure the accused person has a basic understanding of the legal system and is able to assist in his or her defense. This is determined by a competency hearing- a hearing that evaluates whether a person is mentally competent to stand trial for the crime that they are accused of. A determination of incompetency will suspend a criminal case until a person can demonstrate competency to proceed.

An insanity defense asserts that at the time the crime was committed the defendant was suffering from a severe mental disease or defect, leaving them unable to determine what was wrong or right. To plead insanity, attorneys must prove that the defendant's mental capacity was such that he or she could not distinguish between right and wrong, was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his or her actions, or was unable to conform his or her conduct to the requirements of the law. In court, this must be clear and convincing and supported by reliable evidence.

While competency pertains to one's present mental state, insanity applies to the state of mind when the supposed crime was committed.

To be deemed ‘insane’, Schabusiness's attorney would have to be prove to a jury that the she could not form or understand the right or wrong nature of her criminal acts. This defense would likely fail, in

her due to her previous interactions with law enforcement where she has been coherent and could give accurate and relevant testimonies about portions her crime.

Should the case go to trial, the defendant’s culpability or innocence will be determined by a jury. If the jury agrees with the defense’s argument as an excuse for the criminal act it would technically result in an acquittal. In any case, an acquittal under the insanity plea does not liberate the defendant. They are ordinarily transferred to a mental hospital until they are declared legally sane, which can take several years or perhaps never happen.