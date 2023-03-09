Green Bay, WI

Competency Hearing won’t Affect Insanity Plea for Green Bay Woman Charged with Dismemberment Homicide

Greta Nunez

It's a disturbing situation; Taylor Schabusiness has been charged with a gruesome dismemberment homicide last year in Green Bay. In response, her lawyer pleaded not guilty on the grounds of insanity, an argument they must prove during her trial proceedings.

Since some questions about Schabusiness’s competency had arisen so her lawyer requested a competency hearing. However, during that first competency hearing, Taylor attacked her attorney, leading to her being removed from the courtroom and her attorney being allowed to resign. The competency hearing was rescheduled to further explore her psychological competency and assess whether Taylor was legally competent to stand trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZrne_0lD59kNh00
Taylor Schabusiness appears in court Nov. 22, 2022.Photo byWLUK/David Duchan

In legal terms, competency refers to a defendant's mental capacity to understand the court proceedings and assist in their own defense. To ensure defendants are adequately represented in court, the court must make sure the accused person has a basic understanding of the legal system and is able to assist in his or her defense. This is determined by a competency hearing- a hearing that evaluates whether a person is mentally competent to stand trial for the crime that they are accused of. A determination of incompetency will suspend a criminal case until a person can demonstrate competency to proceed.

An insanity defense asserts that at the time the crime was committed the defendant was suffering from a severe mental disease or defect, leaving them unable to determine what was wrong or right. To plead insanity, attorneys must prove that the defendant's mental capacity was such that he or she could not distinguish between right and wrong, was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his or her actions, or was unable to conform his or her conduct to the requirements of the law. In court, this must be clear and convincing and supported by reliable evidence.

While competency pertains to one's present mental state, insanity applies to the state of mind when the supposed crime was committed.

To be deemed ‘insane’, Schabusiness's attorney would have to be prove to a jury that the she could not form or understand the right or wrong nature of her criminal acts. This defense would likely fail, in
her due to her previous interactions with law enforcement where she has been coherent and could give accurate and relevant testimonies about portions her crime.

Should the case go to trial, the defendant’s culpability or innocence will be determined by a jury. If the jury agrees with the defense’s argument as an excuse for the criminal act it would technically result in an acquittal. In any case, an acquittal under the insanity plea does not liberate the defendant. They are ordinarily transferred to a mental hospital until they are declared legally sane, which can take several years or perhaps never happen.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Competency Hearing# Insanity Plea# Competency versus insanity# Taylor Schabusiness# Shabusiness Competency Hearing

Comments / 3

Published by

Greta Nunez is a writer who is passionate about taking complex legal topics and making them accessible to everyone - regardless of background or education level.

New Berlin, WI
255 followers

More from Greta Nunez

Alex Murdaugh Gave the IRS the Evidence they Needed

Alex Murdaugh's made himself the target of an IRS investigation, another case he's unlikely to beat. The evidence? It came from the mouth of Murdaugh himself. Even though Alex Murdaugh seemed to have hit rock bottom when he was found guilty of a double homicide, he just keeps talking himself into a deeper hole- with the IRS being the latest to take him to court. They have joined the ever-growing list of those looking to hold him accountable.

Read full story
18 comments

Murdaugh has Filed Notice of Appeal: A Look into the Legal Process and Chances for Success

The latest development in the saga of Alex Murdaugh’s trial is nothing surprising; he has officially filed a notice of appeal despite having been unable to offer any substantial defense on the stand in his original trial. His lawyer had said previously that he’d go to any lengths necessary to prove his innocence.

Read full story
8 comments

Alex Murdaugh told Family he Intended to Clear his Late Son's Name

After years of misleading, inconsistent statements to law enforcement, coworkers, and even friends- Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend two lifetimes in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Read full story
17 comments
Kenosha, WI

Kenosha Man Faced Second Mistrial Over the Denny Rule

The trial of Zachariah Anderson in Kenosha has already been declared a mistrial once, and may be headed for yet another. Before the first witness was ever sworn in, and before the defense finished their opening argument, the prosecution had already requested a mistrial. The reason for this potential mistrial?

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice

Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of Equality

Justice Point, a non-profit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, claims that its purpose is to guarantee that justice is attainable to all. Even though they receive five million dollars annually from the Milwaukee County Courts, the organization charges $25 to contest inconclusive and often incorrect rapid drug tests - a rate that many who are awaiting trial and are not guilty cannot afford.

Read full story
4 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain

For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.

Read full story
5 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End Recidivism

More than two-thirds of felons who are sentenced to probation are required to perform some form of community service as a condition of that probation.[1] However, these service hours are often difficult for felons to complete due to various factors. This can result in additional punishment and a sense of failure, rather than a way for felons to pay back their debt to society.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court Reporters

In a rare social media post, Judge Borowski took time to recognize and thank court reporters for their service. Honorable David Borowski made a rare appearance on social mediaPhoto byLanguage Made Visual.

Read full story
Waukesha, WI

Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman

Since being arrested for allegations of intentional homicide and felony theft Jessy Kurczewski' has sent the court dozens of requests via "Inmate Communication Forms". Less than a month after her request for signature bond to replace her million dollar bail was denied- for a fourth time- Kurczewski has asked the court to consider an even bigger request.

Read full story
3 comments
Waukesha County, WI

Judge Dorow Patiently Denies Yet Another Request for Modification of Bail

Following her ruling in the recent trial in Wisconsin v. Brooks, Judge Dorow has received hundreds of emails, letters, cards, and gifts from people who are praising her for her patience in dealing with the outbursts of Brooks. Thousands of supporters voiced their support for this judge on social media too--saying that she deserved some time off. However, the track record of the defendant in the upcoming case in which she will preside suggests that Dorow won't be getting a break anytime soon.

Read full story
22 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own Argument

In a music video for his song "Half a Tikket", Milwaukee rapper who goes by Mathboi Fly, spews explicit and violent lyrics while wielding an assault rifle. Throughout the video, he and another rapper are spotted with their guns equipped with high-capacity magazines, waving them around and even appearing in one scene to discharge one of them.

Read full story
42 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy