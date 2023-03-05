Kenosha, WI

Kenosha Man Faced Second Mistrial Over the Denny Rule

Greta Nunez

The trial of Zachariah Anderson in Kenosha has already been declared a mistrial once, and may be headed for yet another. Before the first witness was ever sworn in, and before the defense finished their opening argument, the prosecution had already requested a mistrial. The reason for this potential mistrial?

The "Denny Rule."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cowZr_0l3ySUPi00
Wisconsin State LawPhoto byLanguage Made Visual

Stemming Wisconsin Supreme Court in the case State v Denny, this rule states:

The general rule is that evidence of motive of one other than the defendant to commit the crime can be excluded when there is no other proof directly connecting that person with the offense charged.

This is based on the principle that, when a defendant presents evidence of a third-party's involvement or connection to a crime, the defendant has the burden of proof to show the court that this evidence has legitimate tendency to demonstrate the third-party's guilt.

Judge Bruce Schroeder was tasked with listening to both sides and making the decision as to whether a second mistrial should be granted. However on Wednesday, both sides had reached an agreement- Judge Schroeder would instruct the jury to disregard the defense’s opening statement when the defense had completed their presentation, and the defense would not make more “Denny arguments” or any further claims related to the Denny rule. The prosecution also stated that they would be refuting any implications made in the defense’s opening statement.

On Thursday, the trial resumed, with Anderson still in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, held on a $750,000 cash bond.

What is “The Denny Rule”?

The Denny Rule is a unique legal principle unique to the State of Wisconsin, originating from a 1984 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in the case of State v. Denny which requires the defense to prove that a third party was more likely to have committed the crime than the defendant if they intend to argue that point at trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V610p_0l3ySUPi00
Law Cases 1783-1998Photo byLanguage Made Visual

What is the Legitimate Tendency Test?

The Legitimate Tendency Test is part of Denny Rule and is comprised of three main parts:

  1. The defendant must present evidence demonstrating a third-party's motive for committing the crime.
  2. The defendant must demonstrate that the third-party had opportunity to commit the crime.
  3. The defendant must provide evidence directly tying the third-party to the crime.

If all three elements are met, then the evidence presented can be admissible in court as part of the defense.

In order to satisfy the first element, the defense must present evidence that suggests the third party had a motive to commit the crime. This may include evidence of jealousy, financial gain, or revenge. A criminal defendant cannot simply assert a motive without providing supporting evidence for it; otherwise, it may be deemed irrelevant.

The second element requires the defense to provide evidence that demonstrates the third party had the opportunity to commit the crime. This could include evidence that the third party had access to the scene of the crime, was in possession of items used in the crime, or was near the victim at the time of the crime.

Finally, the defense must provide evidence directly tying the third party to the crime. This could include fingerprints, DNA samples, or other physical evidence that links them to the crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPwMu_0l3ySUPi00
The Denny Law requires proof of motive, opportunity, and evidence.Photo byLanguage Made Visual

Why is the Denny Rule important?

This Denny Rule is an important part of criminal proceedings and allows defendants to present the jury with the possibility for a third party to be considered as a possible perpetrator. It prevents the defense from randomly naming other people as possible suspects during a trial. In most cases, there will be other people who had no alibi at the time of the crime and could have committed it. However, if the defense team were able to list off any names of people with potential to have committed the crime, with no evidence linking or pointing to that person, then it would bear no weight when presented to a jury.

Though It may not seem like it at first, Denny rule empowers those defending themselves in court. By providing evidence of a third party's motive, opportunity, and connection to the crime, defendants are able to provide a stronger defense in court.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Zachariah Anderson# Judge Bruce Schroeder# Kenosha# Denny Rule# Wisconsin Law

Comments / 0

Published by

Greta Nunez is a writer who is passionate about explaining complex legal topics simply and clearly.

New Berlin, WI
173 followers

More from Greta Nunez

Murdaugh Filed an Appeal A Look into the Legal Process and Chances for Success

The latest development in the saga of Alex Murdaugh’s trial is nothing surprising; he has officially filed a notice of appeal despite having been unable to offer any substantial defense on the stand in his original trial. His lawyer had said previously that he’d go to any lengths necessary to prove his innocence.

Read full story
5 comments
Green Bay, WI

Competency Hearing won’t Affect Insanity Plea for Green Bay Woman Charged with Dismemberment Homicide

It's a disturbing situation; Taylor Schabusiness has been charged with a gruesome dismemberment homicide last year in Green Bay. In response, her lawyer pleaded not guilty on the grounds of insanity, an argument they must prove during her trial proceedings.

Read full story
3 comments

Alex Murdaugh told Family he Intended to Clear his Late Son's Name

After years of misleading, inconsistent statements to law enforcement, coworkers, and even friends- Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend two lifetimes in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Read full story
17 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice

Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of Equality

Justice Point, a non-profit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, claims that its purpose is to guarantee that justice is attainable to all. Even though they receive five million dollars annually from the Milwaukee County Courts, the organization charges $25 to contest inconclusive and often incorrect rapid drug tests - a rate that many who are awaiting trial and are not guilty cannot afford.

Read full story
4 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her Pain

For many, January 1st marks new beginnings and renewed optimism, a time for reflection and appreciation. Many people around the world ushered in the New Year surrounded by family and loved ones with hope and optimism for what lies ahead. But for thousands of Milwaukee parents, it just marked one more year without their children as they wait for answers from Child Protective Services.

Read full story
5 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End Recidivism

More than two-thirds of felons who are sentenced to probation are required to perform some form of community service as a condition of that probation.[1] However, these service hours are often difficult for felons to complete due to various factors. This can result in additional punishment and a sense of failure, rather than a way for felons to pay back their debt to society.

Read full story
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court Reporters

In a rare social media post, Judge Borowski took time to recognize and thank court reporters for their service. Honorable David Borowski made a rare appearance on social mediaPhoto byLanguage Made Visual.

Read full story
Waukesha, WI

Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman

Since being arrested for allegations of intentional homicide and felony theft Jessy Kurczewski' has sent the court dozens of requests via "Inmate Communication Forms". Less than a month after her request for signature bond to replace her million dollar bail was denied- for a fourth time- Kurczewski has asked the court to consider an even bigger request.

Read full story
3 comments
Waukesha County, WI

Judge Dorow Patiently Denies Yet Another Request for Modification of Bail

Following her ruling in the recent trial in Wisconsin v. Brooks, Judge Dorow has received hundreds of emails, letters, cards, and gifts from people who are praising her for her patience in dealing with the outbursts of Brooks. Thousands of supporters voiced their support for this judge on social media too--saying that she deserved some time off. However, the track record of the defendant in the upcoming case in which she will preside suggests that Dorow won't be getting a break anytime soon.

Read full story
22 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own Argument

In a music video for his song "Half a Tikket", Milwaukee rapper who goes by Mathboi Fly, spews explicit and violent lyrics while wielding an assault rifle. Throughout the video, he and another rapper are spotted with their guns equipped with high-capacity magazines, waving them around and even appearing in one scene to discharge one of them.

Read full story
42 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy