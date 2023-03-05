Kenosha Man Faced Second Mistrial Over the Denny Rule

The trial of Zachariah Anderson in Kenosha has already been declared a mistrial once, and may be headed for yet another. Before the first witness was ever sworn in, and before the defense finished their opening argument, the prosecution had already requested a mistrial. The reason for this potential mistrial?

The "Denny Rule."

Stemming Wisconsin Supreme Court in the case State v Denny, this rule states:

The general rule is that evidence of motive of one other than the defendant to commit the crime can be excluded when there is no other proof directly connecting that person with the offense charged.

This is based on the principle that, when a defendant presents evidence of a third-party's involvement or connection to a crime, the defendant has the burden of proof to show the court that this evidence has legitimate tendency to demonstrate the third-party's guilt.

Judge Bruce Schroeder was tasked with listening to both sides and making the decision as to whether a second mistrial should be granted. However on Wednesday, both sides had reached an agreement- Judge Schroeder would instruct the jury to disregard the defense’s opening statement when the defense had completed their presentation, and the defense would not make more “Denny arguments” or any further claims related to the Denny rule. The prosecution also stated that they would be refuting any implications made in the defense’s opening statement.

On Thursday, the trial resumed, with Anderson still in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, held on a $750,000 cash bond.

What is “The Denny Rule”?

The Denny Rule is a unique legal principle unique to the State of Wisconsin, originating from a 1984 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in the case of State v. Denny which requires the defense to prove that a third party was more likely to have committed the crime than the defendant if they intend to argue that point at trial.

What is the Legitimate Tendency Test?

The Legitimate Tendency Test is part of Denny Rule and is comprised of three main parts:

The defendant must present evidence demonstrating a third-party's motive for committing the crime. The defendant must demonstrate that the third-party had opportunity to commit the crime. The defendant must provide evidence directly tying the third-party to the crime.

If all three elements are met, then the evidence presented can be admissible in court as part of the defense.

In order to satisfy the first element, the defense must present evidence that suggests the third party had a motive to commit the crime. This may include evidence of jealousy, financial gain, or revenge. A criminal defendant cannot simply assert a motive without providing supporting evidence for it; otherwise, it may be deemed irrelevant.

The second element requires the defense to provide evidence that demonstrates the third party had the opportunity to commit the crime. This could include evidence that the third party had access to the scene of the crime, was in possession of items used in the crime, or was near the victim at the time of the crime.

Finally, the defense must provide evidence directly tying the third party to the crime. This could include fingerprints, DNA samples, or other physical evidence that links them to the crime.

Why is the Denny Rule important?

This Denny Rule is an important part of criminal proceedings and allows defendants to present the jury with the possibility for a third party to be considered as a possible perpetrator. It prevents the defense from randomly naming other people as possible suspects during a trial. In most cases, there will be other people who had no alibi at the time of the crime and could have committed it. However, if the defense team were able to list off any names of people with potential to have committed the crime, with no evidence linking or pointing to that person, then it would bear no weight when presented to a jury.

Though It may not seem like it at first, Denny rule empowers those defending themselves in court. By providing evidence of a third party's motive, opportunity, and connection to the crime, defendants are able to provide a stronger defense in court.