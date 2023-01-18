Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of Equality

Justice Point, a non-profit based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, claims that its purpose is to guarantee that justice is attainable to all. Even though they receive five million dollars annually from the Milwaukee County Courts, the organization charges $25 to contest inconclusive and often incorrect rapid drug tests - a rate that many who are awaiting trial and are not guilty cannot afford.

By creating an unequal system where those in poverty are unable to challenge the results due to a lack of funds, Justice Point directly obstructs its self-proclaimed mission of ensuring equal justice for all.

JusticePoint is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which was founded in 2011, shortly after co-founder Nick Sayner, had been appointed by the Milwaukee Community Justice Council executive committee to serve on the county's policy team responsible for creating the contract terms. The organization has been contracting with Milwaukee County since 2013 after they were the only vendor to bid for the contracts that Sayner helped create.

Justice Turns a Blind Eye Photo by Language Made Visual

Despite having secured a lucrative multi-million dollar contract, Justice Point requires payment of $25 to perform a reliable, lab-based test. Those who cannot pay this fee set by a company masquerading as a “non-profit” organization are given rapid tests. The issue is that the results of rapid tests are often incorrect, with some estimates stating that 40-60% of lab-based tests will show a different result than the rapid test.

Rapid tests can be unreliable, with an estimated 40% of lab-based tests showing different results than the rapid test.

Rapid drug tests are used to detect chemicals that are present in certain drugs, but often produce both false positives and false negatives. Definitive drug use can only be confirmed by the presence of metabolites detected through lab-based tests, which involve more detailed analytical procedures.

Failed Test Results Photo by Language Made Visual

Justice Point may say that it provides resources and support to those in need to access to legal services, but its actions seem to accomplish the exact opposite. This lopsided system refuses those in poverty the support they need and garnishes resources from innocent people awaiting trial and Milwaukee taxpayers.