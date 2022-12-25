Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End Recidivism

Greta Nunez

More than two-thirds of felons who are sentenced to probation are required to perform some form of community service as a condition of that probation.[1] However, these service hours are often difficult for felons to complete due to various factors. This can result in additional punishment and a sense of failure, rather than a way for felons to pay back their debt to society.

However, one local church is taking a unique approach to helping felons fulfill their community service requirements. By providing more than just food from their pantry, the Life Center Food Pantry is giving felons an opportunity to give back to the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQs90_0js6BzlD00
Life Center Food PantryPhoto byLife Church WI

When a person is sentenced to community service, they are typically referred to neighborhood parks or local libraries, or to non-profit organization such as an animal shelter or a community center. However, many organizations won’t allow felons to work with them, due to their criminal records. This can make it difficult for felons to fulfill their obligations and contributes to high recidivism rates for certain groups of people.

Even the people most determined to get their life back on track can face numerous other issues when attempting to complete their community service. For example, they may have unreliable transportation, lack of childcare, or may not be able to afford to take time off from work. In addition, some may be under a curfew that makes it difficult for them to fulfill the community service hours in addition to working a regular job. These hurdles can make it difficult to successfully complete probation sentence, even without reoffending.

A local church in our area is taking a unique approach to this problem and offering more than just a place for felons to do their community service. Life Center is providing a supportive environment and providing felons with the opportunity to give back through meaningful community service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlDGk_0js6BzlD00
Car at drive up food bankPhoto byLanguage Made Visual

Every day, food banks work to fight hunger in their communities. Yet, often, these organizations provide only basic sustenance- rarely connecting with the people they are serving in a meaningful way. One Milwaukee food bank, however, is doing more than just providing food; it’s offering felons sentenced to community service an opportunity to give back.

The Life Center Food Pantry on Burleigh Street in Milwaukee has been operating entirely with volunteers, and during the period of January 1, 2022 to December 10, 2022 they were able to provide 132,771 pounds of food and household products.[2]

Though there is much stigma surrounding those who have committed a crime, at the Life Center Food Pantry felons are offered an opportunity to make amends with their community by giving back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3tPF_0js6BzlD00
Food DrivePhoto byCanva

The Life Center Food Pantry is a great example of how giving back to the community can benefit everyone. Not only does it provide an essential service for those in need, but it also offers felons sentenced to community service a chance to give back in a meaningful way. It helps those who may have physical limitations, and might not be able to work for more than an hour or two at a time, and those with emotional limitations, such as anxiety or depression, who may find it overwhelming to work for more than a few hours. Many of those sentenced to community service are parents- come by for a short time and bring their children along.

Perhaps the longest lasting impact that Life Center has had on the community, however, is the attitude. They won’t try to convert, shame, or lecture people. They are just trying to give back, without any conditions.

The Life Center Food Pantry is having an impact in the community in a way far beyond what most churches or food banks have done. Its dedication to helping those in need, and its understanding attitude towards felons trying to make a new life for themselves, is something that should be applauded and supported. We encourage you to find out more about the Life Center Food Pantry and how you can get involved.

Sources:

1. Picard, S. Tallon, J. Lowry, M and Kralstein, D. Court-Ordered Community Service: A National Perspective ( New York: Center for Court Innovation) July 2019

2. Schedule for Life Center Food Pantry. (Milwaukee, WI: Life Church, Milwaukee Campus) December 13, 2022

