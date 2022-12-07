Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court Reporters

In a rare social media post, Judge Borowski took time to recognize and thank court reporters for their service.

Honorable David Borowski made a rare appearance on social media Photo by Language Made Visual

Though candid and often outspoken in the courtroom, Judge David Borowski seldom posts on social media.

"As far as I'm concerned, Facebook is part of the downfall of society; and I'm not on Facebook- thankfully." -Hon. David Borowski

Yet despite not being a fan of social media, the Judge expressed his opinion on LinkedIn; commenting on a post praising court reporters.

"I LOVE COURT REPORTERS" Photo by Canva

Commenting on a picture of a mug that read: "I [heart] COURT REPORTERS, Borowski acknowledged that he rarely posts on the networking website, but that expressing gratitude was "too important". Trial reporters are a vital part of a well functioning court system, he went on to explain.

He didn't stop at acknowledging how vital court reporters are in "any trial or court hearing." He also called on the state's Department of Justice to take notice, saying it was "well past time that [court reporters] get the credit they are due from the State of Wisconsin."

Hon. David Borowski commented on LinkedIn Photo by LinkedIn

This isn't the first time that the Judge has pointed the State's shortcoming in regards to court officials. When addressing reports on the "shortage of court reporters, attorneys, and bailiffs", he also shared his understanding that the lack of court reporters also "impacts the defendant, the victim, the victim’s family."

Judge Borowski's statement shows his respect and gratitude for these professionals who keep track of all the details in court proceedings. Though they often overworked and underappreciated, court reporters can know that at least one judge is taking time recognize the hard-working unsung heroes of the justice system.