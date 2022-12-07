Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court Reporters

Greta Nunez

In a rare social media post, Judge Borowski took time to recognize and thank court reporters for their service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1cHF_0jZzDp8c00
Honorable David Borowski made a rare appearance on social mediaPhoto byLanguage Made Visual

Though candid and often outspoken in the courtroom, Judge David Borowski seldom posts on social media.

"As far as I'm concerned, Facebook is part of the downfall of society; and I'm not on Facebook- thankfully." -Hon. David Borowski

Yet despite not being a fan of social media, the Judge expressed his opinion on LinkedIn; commenting on a post praising court reporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhgW5_0jZzDp8c00
"I LOVE COURT REPORTERS"Photo byCanva

Commenting on a picture of a mug that read: "I [heart] COURT REPORTERS, Borowski acknowledged that he rarely posts on the networking website, but that expressing gratitude was "too important". Trial reporters are a vital part of a well functioning court system, he went on to explain.

He didn't stop at acknowledging how vital court reporters are in "any trial or court hearing." He also called on the state's Department of Justice to take notice, saying it was "well past time that [court reporters] get the credit they are due from the State of Wisconsin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmaQI_0jZzDp8c00
Hon. David Borowski commented on LinkedInPhoto byLinkedIn

This isn't the first time that the Judge has pointed the State's shortcoming in regards to court officials. When addressing reports on the "shortage of court reporters, attorneys, and bailiffs", he also shared his understanding that the lack of court reporters also "impacts the defendant, the victim, the victim’s family."

Judge Borowski's statement shows his respect and gratitude for these professionals who keep track of all the details in court proceedings. Though they often overworked and underappreciated, court reporters can know that at least one judge is taking time recognize the hard-working unsung heroes of the justice system.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Milwaukee Circuit Court# Judge David Borowski# Milwaukee Justice System# Court Reporters# LinkedIn

Comments / 0

Published by

Greta Nunez is a writer who is passionate about explaining complex legal topics simply and clearly.

New Berlin, WI
107 followers

More from Greta Nunez

Waukesha, WI

Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman

Since being arrested for allegations of intentional homicide and felony theft Jessy Kurczewski' has sent the court dozens of requests via "Inmate Communication Forms". Less than a month after her request for signature bond to replace her million dollar bail was denied- for a fourth time- Kurczewski has asked the court to consider an even bigger request.

Read full story
3 comments
Waukesha County, WI

Judge Dorow Patiently Denies Yet Another Request for Modification of Bail

Following her ruling in the recent trial in Wisconsin v. Brooks, Judge Dorow has received hundreds of emails, letters, cards, and gifts from people who are praising her for her patience in dealing with the outbursts of Brooks. Thousands of supporters voiced their support for this judge on social media too--saying that she deserved some time off. However, the track record of the defendant in the upcoming case in which she will preside suggests that Dorow won't be getting a break anytime soon.

Read full story
22 comments
Milwaukee, WI

Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own Argument

In a music video for his song "Half a Tikket", Milwaukee rapper who goes by Mathboi Fly, spews explicit and violent lyrics while wielding an assault rifle. Throughout the video, he and another rapper are spotted with their guns equipped with high-capacity magazines, waving them around and even appearing in one scene to discharge one of them.

Read full story
42 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy