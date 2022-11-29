Judge Dorow Patiently Denies Yet Another Request for Modification of Bail

Following her ruling in the recent trial in Wisconsin v. Brooks, Judge Dorow has received hundreds of emails, letters, cards, and gifts from people who are praising her for her patience in dealing with the outbursts of Brooks. Thousands of supporters voiced their support for this judge on social media too--saying that she deserved some time off. However, the track record of the defendant in the upcoming case in which she will preside suggests that Dorow won't be getting a break anytime soon.

Judge Dorow receiving global attention Photo by CBS 58

Once again, Judge Dorow presides over a defendant with many requests- requests that have already been denied numerous times. On November 18th, the Judge denied Jessy Kurczewski's fourth request for modification to her bail.

Before being arrested on suspicion of first degree homicide, Kurczewski served a sentence in Taycheedah Correctional Institution for multiple forgery charges and multiple charges of misappropriating Identification Information. During her four years of incarceration Jessy herself penned dozens of letters to the Judge who sentenced her, pleading for a break from confinement. Her pro se motions included requests for sentence modification, positive adjustment time, and requests for consideration- and then reconsideration- for sentence adjustment. All her requests were denied.

Jessy Kurczewski Photo by Waukesha County Jail

In addition to her four denied motions to modify bail, Kurczewski has also sent various communications through what Waukesha County jail inmates refer to as "jail mail", which are hand written letters to the court. Her "jail mail" has included multiple motions to dismiss the charges, demands for new lawyers, calls for new judges, and various pleas for earlier court dates. Despite relentless requests, her bail remains at one million dollars cash- and stipulates that she is not allowed to possess over the counter eye drops.