Post contains affiliate links

Corned Beef and Veggies is one of my favorite dishes, and this Slow Cooker Corned Beef with Champagne kicks it up a notch or 12. The best part is that it’s really simple and easy to make. The biggest commitment is the time it takes.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Well, we have a solution for that. Make your Champagne Corned Beef Brisket and Veggies in the CrockPot or slow cooker. You don’t have to babysit it, and it’s basically a set it and forget it recipe.

History of corned beef

Corned beef came about as a special treat. Beef was very difficult to find, and was quite expensive. As a way to preserve it, people started to cure it with spices and salt. Rumor has it that the name “corned beef” came about as the salt crystals were the size of corn kernels. Nowadays, corned beef can be fairly pricey, as it requires special processing, and beef isn’t difficult to come by.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Can you freeze corned beef?

I try to make it a couple times a year, but corned beef can be hard to find. You can buy an extra one when they’re in stores and freeze it, as the uncooked beef brisket freezes beautifully. Personally, I like a lot of veggies with my corned beef, and think that they’re as good as the meat. The cooked corned beef and vegetables can be frozen, too. Of course, it never lasts that long in my house!

The champagne in this recipe just kicks it up a notch. It adds another layer of flavor and gives it that little sumtin sumtin. Try making a batch of Authentic Irish Shortbread and a Shamrock Sipper for a great Irish feeling meal.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Slow Cooker Corned Beef with Champagne

Links may be commissioned, and we’ll make a small fee if you purchase through them.

We’re using a point cut of corned beef brisket. You could definitely use a flat cut. The point cuts tend to be smaller, and since there’s only two of us here, it’s a good size. Or we’d gorge ourselves! A 4 quart or 5 quart slow cooker is also a great size for this recipe. If you have a larger family, get a bigger corned beef, and use a 6 quart CrockPot. You’ll also want to double your liquids, and probably the veggies too. For an easy cleanup of your slow cooker, consider getting these great slow cooker liners. You can just take the bag out and toss it when you’re done cooking. You might also want a great platter to serve the champagne corned beef and vegetables.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Ingredients

3lb corned beef brisket

1 lb small potatoes, cut in half

6-8 carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces. Alternatively, you can use about a pound of baby carrots.



1 cabbage, cut into small wedges

1 cup beef broth

1/2 cup champagne

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Directions

Pour beef broth & champagne into the crockpot. Add garlic, salt and pepper. Stir gently to combine.

Place corned beef into the crockpot. Add potatoes & carrots. Cover and cook for 3hrs on high. After 3 hours, remove cover and place cabbage in the crockpot. Cover and cook for one more hour. Serve & enjoy!

Isn’t this easy, and doesn’t it sound tasty? It’s so much easier than checking the pot on the stove every 15 or 20 minutes, making sure it’s not boiling over.

Slow Cooker Corned Beef with Champagne

Photo by Greta Brinkley

A delicious slow cooker corned beef and vegetables recipe that's been kicked up a notch. So simple, so easy, so amazingly delicious.

Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 4 hours Total Time 4 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients

3lb corned beef brisket. We're using a point cut, but you can use a flat as well.

1 lb small potatoes, cut in half

6-8 carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces. Alternatively, you can use about a pound of baby carrots.

1 cabbage, cut into small wedges

1 cup beef broth

1/2 cup champagne

1 tbs minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Instructions

Pour beef broth & champagne into the crockpot.

Add garlic, salt and pepper. Stir gently to combine.



Place corned beef into the crockpot.

Add potatoes & carrots.

Cover and cook for 3hrs on high.

After 3 hours, remove cover and place cabbage in the crockpot.

Cover and cook for one more hour.

Serve & enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6

Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving: Calories: 799 Total Fat: 42g Saturated Fat: 17g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 20g Cholesterol: 240mg Sodium: 751mg Carbohydrates: 30g Fiber: 6g Sugar: 7g Protein: 69g

Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: American / Category: Recipes