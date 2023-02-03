DIY Moisturizing Floral Bath Melts that Fizz

Greta Brinkley

Post contains affiliate links

Taking a bath is one of life’s little luxuries. These moisturizing floral bath melts make that special time even more indulgent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0qgX_0kbOUKn000
Moisturizing floral bath meltsPhoto byGreta Brinkley

Draw a warm bath, get a glass of wine or another beverage, a book or some music, and add one of these fizzing floral bath melts to your bathwater. 

These bath melts are like a little fizzing bath bomb that’s loaded with shea and cocoa butter to add an extra layer of moisturizing properties. So, in reality, you get the best of both worlds.

When you get out of the bath, you may have bits of shea butter or cocoa butter stuck to your body.  Simply rub them in for extra moisturizing properties. You’ll also want to be careful not to slip when getting out of the bath, or taking a shower, as your tub and feet may be slippery.

More fun DIY Bath & Body Items

How to Make Moisturizing Floral Bath Melts

Links may be commissioned.

  • Makes: about 16
  • Prep time: 10 minutes
  • Down time: 2 hours
  • Storage: Store refrigerated in an airtight container

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdXrJ_0kbOUKn000
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Supplies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvtAz_0kbOUKn000
Moisturizing floral bath melts tutorialPhoto byGreta Brinkley

Directions:

Line a mini cupcake tin with mini cupcake liners.

Add the baking soda and citric acid to a small bowl and stir well, until completely combined.

Add the shea butter and cocoa butter to the measuring cup, and heat on high in 30 second intervals, stirring between each heat session, until fully melted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHXhy_0kbOUKn000
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Add the essential oils to the butter mixture, and stir.

Slowly pour the butter mixture into the dry mixture, stirring the entire time. If needed, heat for an additional 30 or 60 seconds if the mixture starts to thicken too much to pour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZbGH_0kbOUKn000
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Once it is all mixed together, stir in about 3/4 of the dried flowers, reserving the rest to sprinkle on the top.

Pour the mixture into the cupcake tins, filling each cavity about ½ – ¾ of the way full. Tap the pan on the table or surface you’re using, to help smooth out the top and get rid of air bubbles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkcXX_0kbOUKn000
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Sprinkle a pinch of dried flowers over the top.

Refrigerate for about 2 hours. Remove from the pan.

Store in an airtight container, in a cool place.

Since these moisturizing floral bath melts are designed to melt, you’ll want to keep them in a cool place. Your refrigerator or your bedroom might be best. Your bathroom probably isn’t the best place to store them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mLYE_0kbOUKn000
Photo byGreta Brinkley

A couple tips

We like the parchment cupcake liners. They peel away from whatever you’re making with basically no muss, no fuss. Plus, they’re really affordable.

This wedding confetti is a great option for the dried flowers.  It’s already mixed, and already crumbled.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m Greta, a Lifestyle and DIY expert. Originally from the west coast, currently living in the Midwest. Mad about DIY and travel, lover of fashion and food, and slightly obsessed with trivia. You can never go wrong with glitter, hockey or nail polish

Kansas City, MO
253 followers

More from Greta Brinkley

Boozy Strawberry Milkshake Cocktail Recipe

Ever since I can remember, I have always loved a good strawberry milkshake. It’s a comfort food when I’m sick, and a great treat when I’m not. Now that I’m an adult, I can make my own – with a twist. Oh yeah, we’re talking about a spiked or boozy strawberry milkshake that’s just for the grown ups.

Read full story

Fun and Fabulous Retro Date Night Finds | Valentine’s Day 2023

Post contains affiliate links. Editorial samples were provided. Vintage and retro are one of my favorite things. I’m constantly scouring for vintage finds that will make my heart sing. And if I can’t find authentic vintage, I will settle for the retro version.

Read full story

How to Make Pumpkin Spice Whipped Sugar Scrub

It’s Pumpkin Spice Season! I don’t care what anyone says, if you love Pumpkin Spice, go with it! This Pumpkin Spice Whipped Sugar Scrub tutorial is the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of fall, and one of our favorite flavors.

Read full story

Zesty Italian Pasta Salad with Pepperoni and Cheese Curds

Zesty Italian Pasta Salad is a fresh and flavorful dish that works perfect as a simple side or a light main meal. Loaded with olives, tomatoes, pepperoni, and cheese, it’s easy to make and perfect for summer.

Read full story

How to Make Individual 7 Layer Dip Cups

7 layer dip is a classic appetizer for just about any casual gathering. Whether it’s something like a football game, graduation, Cinco de Mayo, or something like a birthday party, 7 layer bean dip often makes an appearance.

Read full story

How to Combat Winter Hair Problems

Post contains affiliate links and editorial samples. Normally, my hair pretty much does it’s own thing, and behaves itself fairly well. This year, though, the winter has been brutal to my hair. I’m experiencing all the winter hair problems – static, breakage, dryness – everything it seems.

Read full story

DIY Mardi Gras Wood Signs for Cricut with Free SVG Files

It’s that time of year again! It’s Mardi Gras, y’all! While this year is really different, and New Orleans is shut down, that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate. These DIY Mardi Gras wood signs are super cute, and so easy to make.

Read full story

Easy 30 Minute Pasta Bake Recipe

Let’s face it – no one really wants to cook dinner after a long day at work. You’re tired, stressed out, and ready to chill out and relax. What if I told you you could make a wholesome dinner in about the time it takes to go get fast food.

Read full story

Secret Heart Strawberry Vanilla Poundcake Recipe

This easy Valentine’s Vanilla Pound Cake has a sweet surprise – a strawberry flavored heart baked right in the center. If you are looking for a delicious dessert for Valentine’s Day, look no further!

Read full story

16 Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipes You Must Try

Hot chocolate is one of my favorite little indulgences. You can have a quick cup with premade hot chocolate mix, or you can spend the time and make it from scratch. Irish Cream Hot Chocolate BombsPhoto byGreta Brinkley.

Read full story

Boozy Peppermint Hot Chocolate Pudding Shots

Jello shots have been popular, since, well, the first person decided to mix alcohol and jello. In the past year or two, there’s been a new contender on the dessert shot scene – pudding shots.

Read full story

Easy 3 Ingredient Everything But The Bagel Dip

This easy 3-ingredient ‘Everything But The Bagel’ Dip delivers all the flavors you love from an everything bagel, just with a fraction of the carbs! You’ll feel no guilt indulging in this creamy dip!

Read full story

How to Make Valentine’s Day Sugar Scrub Bars

These Valentine’s sugar scrub bars are such a wonderful way to exfoliate your skin, without all of the mess of a traditional sugar scrub. You can make these sugar scrub bars to pamper yourself, or give as a gift. The heart shaped sugar scrub bars will also look lovely sitting on your bathroom vanity for a Valentine’s Day decoration.

Read full story

Delicious Instant Pot Pork Carnitas Recipe that’s Quick and Easy

Post contains affiliate links. This instant pot pork carnitas recipe, or Mexican pulled pork, are amazing, and oh so easy to make. I am a huge fan of carnitas, and love to make it at home. When I have a ton of time, that is. You see, while traditional pork carnitas isn’t all that difficult to make, it does take a long time. It’s that slow and low cooking method that makes this Mexican pulled pork dish so delicious.

Read full story

How to Make a Copper Clothespin Mirror

A mirror is one of the designer’s secrets to add a finishing touch to a room. It just adds that little sumtin-sumtin that you couldn’t quite place what was missing. Copper Clothespin Mirror TutorialPhoto byGreta Brinkley.

Read full story

30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.

Read full story

This Snowball Martini is a Perfect Winter Cocktail

I’m always looking for a fun new cocktail. Either one to serve to my guests, or one to try when I’m out – or home alone. I mean, you can’t serve your guests a new concoction that tastes horrible. That’s just bad planning, unless you never want them to come back again. This Snowball Martini is a total winner.

Read full story

Cranberry Lime Ranch Water Cocktail Recipe

A nice refreshing cocktail is one of life’s little pleasures. It’s even better when said drink is easy to make, and lighter in calories. That’s where this Cranberry Lime Ranch Water cocktail comes in.

Read full story

TikTok Viral Classic Spaghetti Pasta Salad

I love a good pasta salad. To be honest, I’m not sure there’s a bad pasta salad. While I prefer the oil and vinegar or Italian dressing style of pasta salad, there’s a place for the mayo based ones too.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy