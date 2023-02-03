Boozy Strawberry Milkshake Cocktail Recipe

Greta Brinkley

Ever since I can remember, I have always loved a good strawberry milkshake. It’s a comfort food when I’m sick, and a great treat when I’m not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wKSM_0kbOGHV300
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Now that I’m an adult, I can make my own – with a twist. Oh yeah, we’re talking about a spiked or boozy strawberry milkshake that’s just for the grown ups.

Strawberry has always been one of my favorite flavors. I think it’s because neither of my parents were fans, so it was my form of rebellion, even as a small child. While this version is for adults only, there are mocktail options after the recipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NeQd_0kbOGHV300
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Boozy Strawberry Milkshake

This boozy strawberry milkshake isn’t a milkshake in the standard terms. It’s more of a milkshake-float hybrid that uses milk instead of a carbonated beverage. So, you won’t need a blender, or really any special tools. It does, however, look super cute with a couple paper straws. You might also want something like a float spoon to help you get all the ice creamy boozy goodness.

We’re using Tequila Rose as the alcohol in this. It’s like a strawberries and cream liqueur with a little tequila booster. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AO5Up_0kbOGHV300
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Tequila Rose
  • 2 Scoops Strawberry Ice Cream
  • Strawberry Milk 
  • Pink Frosting
  • Candy Hearts 

Directions:

Coat the rim of a glass with pink frosting.

Using the frosting as a glue, place candy hearts around the glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ZgWv_0kbOGHV300
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Pour the Tequila Rose into your glass.

Add the strawberry Ice Cream.

Top off with strawberry milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEN3l_0kbOGHV300
Boozy Strawberry MilkshakePhoto byGreta Brinkley

See how easy this was??  If you wanted to make this into a Mocktail, you could do a couple things differently.  The first is to leave out the Tequila Rose and just have strawberry ice cream and strawberry milk. The other option is to add a little strawberry syrup to the mocktail version, just to amp up the flavor and make it feel special.  

Photo byGreta Brinkley

