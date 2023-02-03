Boozy Strawberry Milkshake Cocktail Recipe

Post contains affiliate links

Ever since I can remember, I have always loved a good strawberry milkshake. It’s a comfort food when I’m sick, and a great treat when I’m not.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Now that I’m an adult, I can make my own – with a twist. Oh yeah, we’re talking about a spiked or boozy strawberry milkshake that’s just for the grown ups.

Strawberry has always been one of my favorite flavors. I think it’s because neither of my parents were fans, so it was my form of rebellion, even as a small child. While this version is for adults only, there are mocktail options after the recipe.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Boozy Strawberry Milkshake

Links may be commissioned.

This boozy strawberry milkshake isn’t a milkshake in the standard terms. It’s more of a milkshake-float hybrid that uses milk instead of a carbonated beverage. So, you won’t need a blender, or really any special tools. It does, however, look super cute with a couple paper straws. You might also want something like a float spoon to help you get all the ice creamy boozy goodness.

We’re using Tequila Rose as the alcohol in this. It’s like a strawberries and cream liqueur with a little tequila booster.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Ingredients:

2oz Tequila Rose

2 Scoops Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberry Milk

Pink Frosting

Candy Hearts

Directions:

Coat the rim of a glass with pink frosting.

Using the frosting as a glue, place candy hearts around the glass.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Pour the Tequila Rose into your glass.

Add the strawberry Ice Cream.

Top off with strawberry milk.

Boozy Strawberry Milkshake Photo by Greta Brinkley

See how easy this was?? If you wanted to make this into a Mocktail, you could do a couple things differently. The first is to leave out the Tequila Rose and just have strawberry ice cream and strawberry milk. The other option is to add a little strawberry syrup to the mocktail version, just to amp up the flavor and make it feel special.

Other fun cocktails you may enjoy

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Boozy Strawberry Milkshake Cocktail Recipe

Prep Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 5 minutes

A boozy strawberry milkshake cocktail that's part milkshake, part float, and all delicious.

Ingredients

2oz Tequila Rose

2 Scoops Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberry Milk

Pink Frosting

Candy Hearts

Instructions

Coat the rim of a glass with pink frosting. Using the frosting as a glue, place candy hearts around the glass. Pour the Tequila Rose into your glass. Add the strawberry Ice Cream. Top off with strawberry milk.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 1

Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving: Calories: 910 Total Fat: 27g Saturated Fat: 14g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 7g Cholesterol: 70mg Sodium: 290mg Carbohydrates: 102g Fiber: 2g Sugar: 31g Protein: 13g

Nutrition is provided as a courtesy. It may not be accurate, and is an estimate only.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Cocktail / Category: Entertaining