How to Make Individual 7 Layer Dip Cups

Greta Brinkley

7 layer dip is a classic appetizer for just about any casual gathering. Whether it’s something like a football game, graduation, Cinco de Mayo, or something like a birthday party, 7 layer bean dip often makes an appearance.

Photo byGreta Brinkley

We’re making 7 layer dip with a twist – instead of a big bowl of the yummy goodness, we’re making individual 7 layer dip cups.

One of the problems with 7 layer dip, though, is that it gets messy and kind of gross. Everyone’s digging in the big bowl looking to get either the good parts – whatever those are to them – or trying to get all 7 layers in one scoop.

7 layer dip cupsPhoto byGreta Brinkley

What is in a 7 layer dip?

7 layer dip, aka 7-layer taco dip, has as many versions as it does names. However, the basic ingredients remain the same:

  • Beans or bean dip
  • Guacamole
  • Sour Cream
  • Tomatoes or salsa
  • Lettuce
  • Olives
  • Cheese

Some versions either add seasoned meat, making it actually 8 layer dip, or they forego the beans or olives and replace it with taco meat. At a particularly fancy gathering, the hosts had used shredded chicken in their version. 

How to Make 7 Layer Dip

Making this appetizer dish is really so easy.  You can make it totally from scratch, or you can assemble the individual purchased ingredients.  I like to make things easy, so I usually do a bit of a hybrid for a really easy 7 layer Mexican bean dip. Usually that means I make homemade guacamole, dress up the sour cream, and may make a homemade pico de gallo or fresh salsa, if I’m feeling particularly fancy. This recipe makes about 12 (twelve) 5 oz cups.

If you’re making individual easy 7-layer bean dip cups, you’ll want a couple things that make life easier. The first are these super cute and oh so fancy clear cups. They even come with the spoons, and make cleanup an absolute breeze.

Photo byGreta Brinkley

Ingredients:

Guacamole Ingredients:

2 large ripe avocados
2 large cloves fresh garlic, finely minced
2 T. fresh lime juice
Sea salt and pepper, to taste

Remaining Ingredients:

1½ c. sour cream
2 t. chili powder
1 t. ground cumin
1 t. garlic powder
Sea salt and pepper, to taste
1½ c. refried beans, warmed
1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, chopped small
1 c. 4-cheese Mexican blend, finely shredded
1 15-oz. can black olives, drained and chopped small
3 large green onions, green parts only, sliced thin

Directions:

  1. Slice the avocados in half lengthwise and remove the pit. Scoop the flesh out with a spoon into a large bowl. Add garlic and lime juice, and season with salt and black pepper, to taste. Mash with a fork until thoroughly blended and smooth. Cover tightly and set aside.
  2. Add the sour cream, chili powder, ground cumin, and garlic powder to a bowl. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste, and stir to combine. Set aside.
  3. To assemble, add approximately two tablespoons of warm (not hot) refried beans to the bottom of each cup with a small spoon, followed by a layer of guacamole and the seasoned sour cream (approx two tablespoons each), in each cup.
  4. Finish each cup with a layer of chopped tomatoes (roughly 3-4 per cup), followed by about a tablespoon of finely shredded Mexican cheese blend, 3-4 chopped black olives, and a few green onion slices.
  5. Garnish each cup with a blue tortilla chip, if desired, and serve immediately with additional tortilla chips on the side. Enjoy!

Granted, I’m a little jaded, but I think this could be the ultimate 7 layer dip recipe.

Photo byGreta Brinkley

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use something other than refried beans?

Sometimes I find that refried beans get a little thick and gluey. You could definitely substitute seasoned black beans or something similar instead.

I don’t like pre-shredded cheese.  Is there a substitute?

You can use a cheese like a colby-jack or even just a decent cheddar cheese.

Does 7 Layer Dip need to be heated?

NO!  It’s actually better served cold or room temperature. You might want to warm your beans up, but other than that, you’re good to go.

Can I make this the night before?

You could, but the guacamole might discolor a little. This easy 7 layer bean dip takes less than 15 minutes to make. If you want to save time, you could definitely pre-chop your olives and tomatoes the night before.

Photo byGreta Brinkley

Other Tasty Appetizers

Individual Mexican 7 Layer Dip Cups

Photo byGreta Brinkley

Delicious 7 layer Mexican bean dip made in individual servings. Perfect appetizer for sports, Cinco de Mayo, or any time!

Prep Time 10 minutes Total Time 10 minutes

Ingredients

Guacamole Ingredients:

  • 2 large ripe avocados
  • 2 large cloves fresh garlic, finely minced
  • 2 T. fresh lime juice
  • Sea salt and pepper, to taste

Remaining Ingredients:

  • 1½ c. sour cream
  • 2 t. chili powder
  • 1 t. ground cumin
  • 1 t. garlic powder
  • Sea salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1½ c. refried beans
  • 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, chopped small
  • 1 c. 4-cheese Mexican blend, finely shredded
  • 1 15-oz. can black olives, drained and chopped small
  • 3 large green onions, green parts only, sliced thin

Instructions

Slice the avocados in half lengthwise and remove the pit. Scoop the flesh out with a spoon into a large bowl. Add garlic and lime juice, and season with salt and black pepper, to taste. Mash with a fork until thoroughly blended and smooth. Cover tightly and set aside.

Add the sour cream, chili powder, ground cumin, and garlic powder to a bowl. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste, and stir to combine. Set aside.

To assemble, add approximately two tablespoons of warm (not hot) refried beans to the bottom of each cup with a small spoon, followed by a layer of guacamole and the seasoned sour cream (approx two tablespoons each), in each cup.

Finish each cup with a layer of chopped tomatoes (roughly 3-4 per cup), followed by about a tablespoon of finely shredded Mexican cheese blend, 3-4 chopped black olives, and a few green onion slices.

Garnish each cup with a blue tortilla chip, if desired, and serve immediately with additional tortilla chips on the side. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 12

Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 237 Total Fat: 18g Saturated Fat: 6g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 10g Cholesterol: 25mg Sodium: 517mg Carbohydrates: 16g Fiber: 6g Sugar: 5g Protein: 6g

Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Mexican / Category: Recipes

