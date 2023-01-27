How to Combat Winter Hair Problems

Greta Brinkley

Normally, my hair pretty much does it’s own thing, and behaves itself fairly well. This year, though, the winter has been brutal to my hair. I’m experiencing all the winter hair problems – static, breakage, dryness – everything it seems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4Kx9_0kT9kSPc00
Photo byShutterstock

So, I went searching for answers to my winter hair care woes, What can we do to get my weary winter hair back to it’s normal, well managed self?

For me, one of my issues is that I have wavy red hair, so I’m already at a disadvantage. Red hair is known for being dryer, and not holding moisture as well. Add in the natural waves and curls, which are also well known to need a lot of moisture, and you get a double whammy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cEhl_0kT9kSPc00
Photo byShutterstock

Did you know there’s a reason we see hairstyles like messy buns and fishtail braids in the winter?  I’m gonna let you in on the secret. Keep reading…

However, no matter what your winter hair color is, these tips and tricks are surefire ways to beat those winter hair blahs.

Tips to Manage your Winter Hair

Use a humidifier

Winter air is so much drier than the air the rest of the year. The dry air wreaks havoc on your hair, and helps to dry it out.  Using a humidifier can help add some of that moisture back into your hair. As a bonus, running a humidifier also adds moisture to your skin, sinuses, and throat too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRcEG_0kT9kSPc00
Photo byShutterstock

Condition your locks

Because the winter air strips the moisture from your hair, dry winter hair needs some serious tlc. Start with a deep conditioning mask. This will help get moisture back into your hair.

You’ll want to follow this up with a leave in conditioning treatment. There are several leave in conditioners that double as a heat protectant. Using a heat protectant is always a great idea, especially with how many styling tools we use on a day to day basis.

Watch how you dry your hair

Most of us are used to wrapping our hair up in a towel, then rubbing our hair to get the excess water out.  Stop doing that!  It causes breakage, damage, and is just generally bad for your hair. Instead, you want to use a hair turban towel, like this one from Iles Formula. The microfiber wicks water away from your hair while reducing static, frizz, and breakage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ghmy0_0kT9kSPc00
Photo byslip

Sleep on Silk

Silk pillowcases can really do wonders for both your skin and your hair. A breathable silk pillowcase helps prevent hair breakage, frizz, and damage.  They are also gentler on your skin.

If you sleep with your hair pulled back, look into a silk sleep scrunchie too. Slip has some really great options that are cute and hold your hair well while avoiding that dreaded ponytail crease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P5hng_0kT9kSPc00
Photo byShutterstock

Get regular trims

Your hair gets split ends and damaged in the dry winter weather. By getting regular trims during the colder months, you can help get the out of control hair under control. These trims also help your hair look a lot healthier, and give your hair a lot of bounce and movement.

Take Hair Supplements

Yes, it’s true. Taking a hair supplement will help get your winter weary locks in tip top shape. There are a few options out there when discussing hair supplements. Consider a biotin supplement, which helps with improving your hair growth. As a bonus, it also helps with nail growth and strengthening. 

Another option is a hair vitamin serum. Ellips makes several varieties of vitamin infused hair serums that deal with a myriad of issues. However, you don’t take these vitamins – you apply them to your hair as a treatment. They have versions for thin brittle hair, color treated hair, damaged hair, and healthy hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4xdC_0kT9kSPc00
Photo byvoloom

Think about your brush.

Your hair brush is one of the places that static builds up quickly. A detangling vent brush will help you control that wild winter hair. The brush gently smooths and detangles your hair while allowing the heated air from your blow dryer to do its job, and cutting down on blow drying time.

Home Hair Treatments

There are lots of DIY hair treatments that you can try to bring life back to your hair.  One home hair treatment for dry hair in the winter is pure honey.

You simply comb pure honey through your hair, using a wide tooth comb, and leave it for 30 minutes. After the 30 minutes are up, rinse your hair with lukewarm water until the honey is gone. The honey helps to restore and balance the moisture in your hair, and lock it in. Manuka honey is a great option for this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uf44F_0kT9kSPc00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Style your hair

Believe it or not, styling your hair is one of the ways to beat those winter hair blahs. There’s a reason that buns, braids, and claw clips become so popular during the winter. If you’re looking for something really unique, try this heart shaped bun tutorial. These easy to manage winter hair styles help to manage breakage, get static under control, and your hair looks cute.

It may seem like an arduous task to keep your winter hair in tip top shape, but with a little effort, and some extra TLC, it can be done.

