16 Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipes You Must Try

Hot chocolate is one of my favorite little indulgences. You can have a quick cup with premade hot chocolate mix, or you can spend the time and make it from scratch.

Irish Cream Hot Chocolate Bombs Photo by Greta Brinkley

Or, if you’re feeling really extravagant, you can make boozy hot cocoa. Oh yeah, that’s right. A little addition of your favorite spirit or liqueur can elevate your drink from tasty to a real treat.

We’ve gathered up several of the best spiked hot chocolate recipes from around the internet. These are delicious, and we think that once you try them, you’ll agree.

Boozy Hot Cocoa Recipes

Photo by Coastal Wandering

Hot Chocolate with Bailey’s by Coastal Wandering

This cocoa is so creamy and has the perfect kick thanks to the addition of Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Boozy Grinch Cocoa by Aspiring Winos

Watching the Grinch soon? Then get these grinchy cocoas ready for the grown ups!

Photo by The Littlest Crumb

Dark Chocolate Cocoa with Amaretto by The Littlest Crumb

Amaretto is perfect in cocoa. It gives it just the right amount of almond flavor.

Kahlua Hot Cocoa by Cocktails and Cake

Kahlua in cocoa is a dreamy idea that you will want to try as you watch the snowfall.

Photo by xoxo Bella

Boozy Salted Peanut Butter Cocoa by xoxo Bella

Love peanut butter? Then you are going to go nutty for this beautiful, boozy recipe.

Spiked Kit Kat Cocoa by Aspiring Winos

Give your cocoa a kick and a great kit kat candy vibe with this recipe that has several interesting liquors included!

Peppermint Patty by Platter Talk

This boozy drink is easy to make and tastes just like a peppermint patty!

Photo by Ottawa Mommy Club

Boozy Mexican Hot Cocoa Bombs by Ottawa Mommy Club

Give cocoa bombs a perfect grown up enhancement with the addition of tequila!

Peppermint Cocoa by Miss in the Kitchen

Peppermint cocoa is a classic in the winter, but this recipe is guaranteed to warm you up!

Vegan Cinnamon Spiked Cocoa by Veggie Inspired

This vegan cocoa recipe is boozy and has a delightful addition of cinnamon to set things off just right!

Photo by Ann's Entitled Life

Bourbon Boozy Hot Cocoa by Ann’s Entitled Life

Add bourbon to cocoa for a cozy cocktail that you can share with someone special.

Boozy White Hot Chocolate by Happy Ferraro Kitchen

White hot chocolate feels so elegant, and adding a kick of hazelnut liquor makes it delightfully different!

Photo by Happy Foods Tube

Rum Spiked Hot Chocolate by Happy Foods Tube

Rum is an easy addition to hot chocolate that blends perfectly.

Easy Spiked Hot Chocolate by Easy Party Cocktails

No need to make a fuss for a cocoa cocktail. This recipe makes it so easy to assemble!

Photo by Three Olives Branch

Holly Jolly Christmas Cocktail by Three Olives Branch

Serve these to the adults at your Christmas party for a holly jolly event!

Irish Cream Hot Chocolate Bombs by Style on Main

A lovely flavor that goes oh so well with hot chocolate.

Don’t these boozy hot cocoa drinks just sound lovely? Don’t forget to share or pin this so you can refer to it later.