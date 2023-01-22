30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves.  Well, everyone loves a good version, at least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uspPv_0kNBYc2v00
So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.

This version of made from scratch Alfredo sauce is not light in calories or a diet version by any means.  It is however, rich and creamy, and oh so satisfying. One other thing – it’s quick to make, and can be on the table in about 30 minutes.

Yep, that’s right.  You won’t spend your whole life at the stovetop making Alfredo sauce, and everyone will be impressed by your culinary skills. This Chicken Broccoli Alfredo is the perfect weeknight meal, and is also great for a date night at home, or if you’re entertaining guests. No one has to know how easy it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bx2hx_0kNBYc2v00
Now, we did cheat a little with this recipe, by using a store bought rotisserie chicken.  Of course, you can make your own chicken.  Just grill a couple chicken breasts, slice them, and add them to the dish. Or, make a couple extra pieces of chicken during another meal and add them to this recipe.  It’s a great way to use leftovers.

This recipe makes four large portions. You could easily get 6 portions from it, or 4 dinners and 2 lunches.

30 Minute Chicken Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo with a fantastic homemade Alfredo sauce reipe that can be on the table in under 30 minutes.

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes Total Time 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. fettuccine noodles, cooked according to package directions
  • 1 rotisserie chicken, meat removed and torn into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 head fresh broccoli florets (reserve stalk and stems for another use) - or 1 12 oz. bag frozen broccoli florets
  • 2 T. water

Sauce Ingredients

  • 1 C Butter
  • 4 cloves fresh garlic, peeled and finely minced
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1¼ c. half & half (not low fat),
  • ½ c. chicken broth
  • 1 c. Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
  • 1 small bunch fresh parsley, chopped
  • additional freshly grated Parmesan cheese, to serve
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions

Cook the fettuccine while preparing the sauce so the noodles are still warm when ready to toss with the other ingredients.

Prepare broccoli by placing florets in a microwave-safe bowl with 2 tablespoons water. Microwave on high until crisp-tender. Cooking time will vary depending on individual microwave ovens, so test after 2 minutes and adjust cooking times accordingly. When finished, drain to remove excess water. Set aside.

Add garlic and butter to a saucepan and heat to medium. Sauté garlic for 1-2 minutes before adding cream cheese, half & half, and chicken broth. Continue cooking while stirring constantly until cream cheese is completely melted.

Reduce heat to low and continue stirring for about 15 minutes or until sauce thickens. Remove from heat and stir in freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Add chicken, broccoli and cooked fettuccine noodles to a large serving bowl. Add the sauce to the bowl and gently toss until thoroughly combined.  Top with chopped parsley and more freshly grated Parmesan cheese and serve immediately.

Notes

Tip: To prevent curdling, remove half and half from refrigerator when starting this recipe so it is less cold when added to the hot ingredients.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 4

Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 1213 Total Fat: 91g Saturated Fat: 53g Trans Fat: 3g Unsaturated Fat: 30g Cholesterol: 325mg Sodium: 1537mg Carbohydrates: 53g Fiber: 5g Sugar: 8g Protein: 50g

Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Italian / Category: Recipes

See how easy it is to make Alfredo sauce from scratch?  And it’s so much better than the stuff you can get in jars. No one will believe that it took you less than 30 minutes to make this delicious dinner.  Don’t forget to pin this tasty recipe for later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PkMdB_0kNBYc2v00
