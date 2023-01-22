This Snowball Martini is a Perfect Winter Cocktail

Contains affiliate links
I’m always looking for a fun new cocktail. Either one to serve to my guests, or one to try when I’m out – or home alone. I mean, you can’t serve your guests a new concoction that tastes horrible. That’s just bad planning, unless you never want them to come back again. This Snowball Martini is a total winner.
The Snowball Martini looks totally wintery, but isn’t necessarily winter flavored. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love peppermint, mulled wine, and those types of goodies, but there’s just something about that sneaky Snowball Martini cocktail that looks wintry, but tastes like a tropical vacation. Just like a real snowball fight, you’ll never see it coming.
Can you really go wrong with a rum and coconut cocktail in the dead of winter? Yeah, I didn’t think so either.
Snowball Martini Recipe
You will need a cocktail shaker for this recipe. A good home bar should have one anyway, but a lot of people don’t. I really like this cocktail set that has a shaker, a jigger (for measuring) and a strainer. You may also want a rimming sugar. Of course, a cool martini glass is always fun, too. These z-stem martini glasses are so fun and unique!
Snowball Martini
Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes Total Time: 4 minutes
This Snowball Martini looks like the perfect winter cocktail, but just like a real snowball, there's a surprise. The flavors are actually more tropical than winter. WHOA!
Ingredients
- 2 parts Pinnacle® Original Vodka
- 2 parts Cruzan® Aged Light Rum
- ¼ part DeKuyper® Blue Curacao Liqueur
- 2 parts cream of coconut
- Blue and white sugar for garnish
- Ice
Instructions
- Wet the rim of your chilled Martini Glass. Dip the rim in blue and white sugar. Set aside.
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add all ingredients, except the sugar, to the cocktail shaker.
- Shake well until chilled and well combined.
- Strain into your sugared martini glass and enjoy!
If you wanted to rim your cocktail with something else, shredded coconut would be a great option.
Will you be serving this Snowball Martini at your holiday parties?
