This Snowball Martini is a Perfect Winter Cocktail

Greta Brinkley

I’m always looking for a fun new cocktail. Either one to serve to my guests, or one to try when I’m out – or home alone.  I mean, you can’t serve your guests a new concoction that tastes horrible.  That’s just bad planning, unless you never want them to come back again.  This Snowball Martini is a total winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZUH3_0kNAoKiM00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

The Snowball Martini looks totally wintery, but isn’t necessarily winter flavored.  Now, don’t get me wrong, I love peppermint, mulled wine, and those types of goodies, but there’s just something about that sneaky Snowball Martini cocktail that looks wintry, but tastes like a tropical vacation. Just like a real snowball fight, you’ll never see it coming.

Can you really go wrong with a rum and coconut cocktail in the dead of winter?  Yeah, I didn’t think so either.

Snowball Martini Recipe

You will need a cocktail shaker for this recipe.  A good home bar should have one anyway, but a lot of people don’t.  I really like this cocktail set that has a shaker, a jigger (for measuring) and a strainer. You may also want a rimming sugar.  Of course, a cool martini glass is always fun, too. These z-stem martini glasses are so fun and unique!

Photo byGreta Brinkley

Snowball Martini

Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes Total Time: 4 minutes

This Snowball Martini looks like the perfect winter cocktail, but just like a real snowball, there's a surprise. The flavors are actually more tropical than winter. WHOA!

5.0 Stars (2 Reviews)

Ingredients

  • 2 parts Pinnacle® Original Vodka
  • 2 parts Cruzan® Aged Light Rum
  • ¼ part DeKuyper® Blue Curacao Liqueur
  • 2 parts cream of coconut
  • Blue and white sugar for garnish
  • Ice

Instructions

  1. Wet the rim of your chilled Martini Glass. Dip the rim in blue and white sugar. Set aside.
  2. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
  3. Add all ingredients, except the sugar, to the cocktail shaker.
  4. Shake well until chilled and well combined.
  5. Strain into your sugared martini glass and enjoy!

© Greta B Cuisine: American
 

If you wanted to rim your cocktail with something else, shredded coconut would be a great option.

Will you be serving this Snowball Martini at your holiday parties?

Other Fabulous Martini Cocktails

