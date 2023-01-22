TikTok Viral Classic Spaghetti Pasta Salad

I love a good pasta salad. To be honest, I’m not sure there’s a bad pasta salad. While I prefer the oil and vinegar or Italian dressing style of pasta salad, there’s a place for the mayo based ones too.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

This pasta salad has a little twist – it uses spaghetti instead of the old standby rotini or shell shaped pastas. Spaghetti Pasta Salad?? WHAAA???

This is one of those recipes that became popular on TikTok, but also happens to be really delicious. It’s familiar enough that everyone in the family is willing to eat the spaghetti pasta salad, but there’s a fun new twist.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Classic Spaghetti Pasta Salad Recipe

Ingredients

16oz Angel Hair Pasta

1 Pint Cherry Tomatoes

16oz Italian Dressing (approx one bottle)

1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese

8oz Cheddar Cheese, cubed

8oz Pepperoni, Sliced

3oz sliced Black Olives, drained

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Directions

Cook angel hair pasta according to directions on the package.

While the pasta is cooking, slice the cherry tomatoes in half, and cube the cheddar cheese. Set aside.

In a large serving bowl, whisk together the Parmesan cheese and Italian salad dressing

Add the drained pasta, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, pepperoni, and olives to the bowl. Toss well to combine and coat all ingredients.

Serve and enjoy!

Tik Tok Famous Spaghetti Pasta Salad Photo by Greta Brinkley

See how easy that is? This Classic Spaghetti Pasta Salad makes a great side dish when you’re grilling out or making something like chicken for dinner. It also makes a good main course.

This pasta salad will keep for about 5 days or so in the refrigerator.