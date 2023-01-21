DIY Hidden Heart Handmade Soap Bars

Post contains affiliate links

There’s an easy way to show you love someone – giving gifts. But an even better way is to make them a gift. These Hidden Heart Handmade Soap bars are a fun and easy way to show someone how much you love them.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Even if you’re not the most crafty person out there, these soap bars are a lot easier to make than they look. That will be our little secret though.

While this is designed as a grown up project, kids could make these Hidden Heart Handmade Soap Bars, too – with adult supervision. Melted soap gets hot, and can be a little messy if you’re not careful. These fun soaps would be great when paired with these Valentine’s Day Fizzing Bath Salts.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

How to Make Hidden Heart Handmade Soap Bars

Makes 4 soap bars

Hidden Heart soapmaking supplies Photo by Greta Brinkley

Supplies:

Directions:

Cut the soap base into 1 inch chunks.

Put 8 cubes of the soap base into a measuring cup and heat in the microwave for 30 seconds. Remove and stir very well for 20-30 seconds. If the soap base is not quite melted yet, heat for an additional 15-20 seconds, then remove and stir until melted.

Add the red mica powder and stir until the color is solid.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Pour into 2 of the heart soap molds, filling 20 of the heart cavities.

Allow soap to set undisturbed for about 1 hour.

Once set, unmold all 20 heart soap bars.

Divide the rest of the soap base into 3 measuring cups or dishes and heat according to step 2.

Once completely melted, stir one of the remaining colors into each of the melted soap bases, and stir well until a solid color has formed. You should have three colors of pink soaps. Allow to cool slightly,as you do not want to pour your soap hot.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Pour a small amount of one color into the 4” square soap mold, just enough to coat the bottom a bit.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Arrange a few red hearts in the mold, either standing up, and/or on their side to ensure that you see a complete heart shape when you cut the soap. Spray with rubbing alcohol to help the layers stick.

Pour a small amount of another color in, allow to set slightly, then add a small amount of the third color, and allow to set slightly. Spray with rubbing alcohol to help the layers stick.

If needed, reheat the soap bases for 10-20 seconds, and stir well. Allow to cool slightly again, as you do not want to pour hot.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Proceed with a second layer of adding red hearts standing up and/or on their side. Then alternate pouring small amounts of each color into the mold. Spray rubbing alcohol between each layer to help the layers stick and reduce bubbles.

Proceed with a third layer of adding red hearts standing up and/or on their side. Then alternate pouring small amounts of each color into the mold. Spray rubbing alcohol between each layer to help the layers stick.

Proceed with a fourth layer of adding red hearts standing up and/or on their side. If the hearts are above the rim of the mold, that is ok, as it will be a cool design when you cut the soap into bars. Then alternate pouring small amounts of each color into the mold, until full. Spray rubbing alcohol between each layer to help the layers stick and help reduce air bubbles.

Allow the soap to set for 12-24 hours, then remove from the mold.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Use a large butcher knife or soap cutter to cut the soap into 1 inch thick bars.

Hidden Heart handmade soap tutorial Photo by Greta Brinkley

See how cute these homemade soaps are? This makes 4 hearty bars of soap that weigh in between 5-6 oz. How cute would these Hidden Heart handmade soaps be in a gift basket for Galentine’s Day? Or as a seller at a craft show?

