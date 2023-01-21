Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe

Greta Brinkley

I love hummus.  I could eat it every day, and oftentimes, I do!  The fact that it’s versatile, easy to make, and garlicky, especially this roasted garlic hummus recipe, just adds to the appeal.  The fact that it’s a great source of protein and fiber are good too, I suppose.  Healthy snacky/junk food…ohhh yeeeaaahhh. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hiFl4_0kL7u7HM00
Easy to make Roasted Garlic HummusPhoto byGreta Brinkley

This roasted garlic hummus version makes it even better. I mean, roasted garlic is pretty amazing. Hummus is pretty amazing. Add them together, and you have something really special.

The best part is that this Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus recipe is so quick and easy to make. It comes together in nothing flat, and roasting the garlic takes the longest. You could roast your garlic ahead of time, like when you’re roasting other vegetables, and be ahead of the game.

This hummus recipe is also vegan and vegetarian, so it’s great for just about everyone. Oh, and did I mention it’s gluten free, too? Total win.

Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe

Ingredients:
1 large head garlic
3 T. extra virgin olive oil, divided
115-oz. can chickpeas (aka Garbanzo Beans), rinsed and drained, liquid reserved
3 T. fresh lemon juice
1/3 c. tahini – This is optional. You can also use a tablespoon or two of sesame seed oil, which doesn’t go bad as quickly as tahini.
3 T. water or chickpea liquid
1 t. ground cumin
½ t. cayenne pepper
Sea salt, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut the top off garlic head and drizzle with a little bit olive oil – maybe a tablespoon or so. Wrap in aluminum foil and place in pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool for a few minutes. The garlic cloves should be soft and caramelized.

Remove the garlic cloves from the skin, and toss everything in the food processor, except the garbanzo bean liquid, and give it a whirl.  Process until smooth.  If your hummus is too thick, add some of the garbanzo liquid and give it another whirl.  It should be thick, but not pasty.  You should be able to spread or scoop the hummus. 

Top with some high quality extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of smoked paprika. Serve with warm pita, veggies, and kalamata olives. If you want to really feel special, get a block of feta, too.

Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus RecipePhoto byGreta Brinkley

An easy roasted garlic hummus recipe that comes together in practically no time. And it's delicious.

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes Total Time 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 large head garlic
  • 3 T extra virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 can chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved
  • 3 T fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 c tahini
  • 3 T water or chickpea liquid
  • 1 t cumin
  • 1/2 t cayenne pepper
  • Sea salt, to taste

Instructions

1.   Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut the top off garlic head and drizzle with about a tablespoon or so of olive oil. Wrap in aluminum foil and place in pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool for a few minutes. The garlic should be soft and caramelized.

2.   Add remaining olive oil, chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, water, ground cumin and cayenne pepper to a blender or food processor. Once cool, remove roasted garlic cloves from outer skin and add to the container.  

3.   Season with sea salt, to taste, and blend until smooth. Add more water, if necessary, to achieve your desired consistency. Taste and adjust seasonings, as desired.

4.   Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle with high-quality extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of smoked paprika. Serve immediately with warm pita, fresh vegetables, and Kalamata olives. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 4

Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 368 Total Fat: 24g Saturated Fat: 3g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 19g Cholesterol: 0mg Sodium: 313mg Carbohydrates: 31g Fiber: 8g Sugar: 5g Protein: 12g

Nutritional info is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Mediterranean / Category: Recipes

See how easy this recipe is? You’ll never need to buy hummus at the store again. Not to mention, this Roasted Garlic Hummus recipe is inexpensive to make. It’s the perfect dish for a crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FA1iw_0kL7u7HM00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m Greta, a Lifestyle and DIY expert. Originally from the west coast, currently living in the Midwest. Mad about DIY and travel, lover of fashion and food, and slightly obsessed with trivia. You can never go wrong with glitter, hockey or nail polish

Kansas City, MO
229 followers

More from Greta Brinkley

Easy 3 Ingredient Everything But The Bagel Dip

This easy 3-ingredient ‘Everything But The Bagel’ Dip delivers all the flavors you love from an everything bagel, just with a fraction of the carbs! You’ll feel no guilt indulging in this creamy dip!

Read full story

How to Make Valentine’s Day Sugar Scrub Bars

These Valentine’s sugar scrub bars are such a wonderful way to exfoliate your skin, without all of the mess of a traditional sugar scrub. You can make these sugar scrub bars to pamper yourself, or give as a gift. The heart shaped sugar scrub bars will also look lovely sitting on your bathroom vanity for a Valentine’s Day decoration.

Read full story

Delicious Instant Pot Pork Carnitas Recipe that’s Quick and Easy

Post contains affiliate links. This instant pot pork carnitas recipe, or Mexican pulled pork, are amazing, and oh so easy to make. I am a huge fan of carnitas, and love to make it at home. When I have a ton of time, that is. You see, while traditional pork carnitas isn’t all that difficult to make, it does take a long time. It’s that slow and low cooking method that makes this Mexican pulled pork dish so delicious.

Read full story

How to Make a Copper Clothespin Mirror

A mirror is one of the designer’s secrets to add a finishing touch to a room. It just adds that little sumtin-sumtin that you couldn’t quite place what was missing. Copper Clothespin Mirror TutorialPhoto byGreta Brinkley.

Read full story

30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.

Read full story

This Snowball Martini is a Perfect Winter Cocktail

I’m always looking for a fun new cocktail. Either one to serve to my guests, or one to try when I’m out – or home alone. I mean, you can’t serve your guests a new concoction that tastes horrible. That’s just bad planning, unless you never want them to come back again. This Snowball Martini is a total winner.

Read full story

Cranberry Lime Ranch Water Cocktail Recipe

A nice refreshing cocktail is one of life’s little pleasures. It’s even better when said drink is easy to make, and lighter in calories. That’s where this Cranberry Lime Ranch Water cocktail comes in.

Read full story

TikTok Viral Classic Spaghetti Pasta Salad

I love a good pasta salad. To be honest, I’m not sure there’s a bad pasta salad. While I prefer the oil and vinegar or Italian dressing style of pasta salad, there’s a place for the mayo based ones too.

Read full story
1 comments

DIY Hidden Heart Handmade Soap Bars

There’s an easy way to show you love someone – giving gifts. But an even better way is to make them a gift. These Hidden Heart Handmade Soap bars are a fun and easy way to show someone how much you love them.

Read full story

Strawberry Whiskey Champagne Cocktail

I am a big fan of whiskey. That’s usually my spirit of choice. The problem with whiskey, though, is that it always seems so heavy. Well, never fear! We’ve lightened up the traditional whiskey drink, and made it celebratory, with the addition of champagne and strawberries.

Read full story
1 comments

Bacon Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe

Stuffed mushrooms have always been one of my favorite appetizers. They’re one of my favorite meals in general, but I almost always serve them when I’m having a get together. I realize that some people don’t like mushrooms, but I really think it’s because they’ve never had good ones.

Read full story
5 comments

Winter Fashion Essentials to Keep Warm

Post contains affiliate links. Some items were provided for editorial testing. One of my favorite ways to get some exercise is to be outside. Walking, hiking, or just playing in general all great ways to burn some calories. Now that the weather is turning cold, we need to keep ourselves warm.

Read full story

Sweet and Bubbly Carnival Queen Mardi Gras Cocktail

One of the biggest parties of the year is Mardi Gras. It’s sort of the last hurrah before we go into Lent and the Easter season. We all know Mardi Gras goes on and on, but there’s one major weekend that leads into Fat Tuesday. THIS is the main time to indulge and imbibe. The Carnival Queen is the perfect Mardi Gras cocktail.

Read full story

19 Must Have Nail Polish Colors for Christmas and New Years

Editorial samples were provided. Affiliate links. Nail polish is one of my favorite things. It always has been, it probably always will be. And I love to wear bold seasonal nail polish colors.

Read full story

French Kiss Cocktail

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s followed quickly by Valentine’s Day. Of course, you’ll need a delicious cocktail to celebrate these momentous occasions. A French Kiss cocktail is the perfect drink to celebrate.

Read full story

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Bean Soup

Winter is perfect soup weather. Although soup is one of my comfort foods and I eat it all year long, pairing this slow cooker vegetarian bean soup with cold weather makes perfect sense.

Read full story

How to Make Football Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are my favorite way to eat eggs. They’re so tasty and yummy, and well, pretty much everyone likes them. Instead of making just regular, plain ol’ deviled eggs, why not kick it up a notch with these football inspired deviled eggs.

Read full story

4 Easy-to-Grow Culinary Herbs Ideal for Small Spaces

Growing an herb garden is an easy way to add freshness and flavor to your foods. Herbs add interest to your favorite dishes. Unfortunately, fresh herbs can be expensive to buy at the grocery store and they aren’t always in their prime. Not only that, you have no idea how they were grown.

Read full story

Fab Sweater Dresses that Should Be in Your Closet

I love a good sweater. I’m not super fond of wearing a jacket unless I’m going to be outside for a while (like apple picking) or it’s really cold. I find a sweater keeps me toasty-warm but not too hot. But even cuter than a sweater is a great sweater dress.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy