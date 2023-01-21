I love hummus. I could eat it every day, and oftentimes, I do! The fact that it’s versatile, easy to make, and garlicky, especially this roasted garlic hummus recipe, just adds to the appeal. The fact that it’s a great source of protein and fiber are good too, I suppose. Healthy snacky/junk food…ohhh yeeeaaahhh.

Easy to make Roasted Garlic Hummus Photo by Greta Brinkley

This roasted garlic hummus version makes it even better. I mean, roasted garlic is pretty amazing. Hummus is pretty amazing. Add them together, and you have something really special.

The best part is that this Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus recipe is so quick and easy to make. It comes together in nothing flat, and roasting the garlic takes the longest. You could roast your garlic ahead of time, like when you’re roasting other vegetables, and be ahead of the game.

This hummus recipe is also vegan and vegetarian, so it’s great for just about everyone. Oh, and did I mention it’s gluten free, too? Total win.

Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe

Ingredients:

1 large head garlic

3 T. extra virgin olive oil, divided

115-oz. can chickpeas (aka Garbanzo Beans), rinsed and drained, liquid reserved

3 T. fresh lemon juice

1/3 c. tahini – This is optional. You can also use a tablespoon or two of sesame seed oil, which doesn’t go bad as quickly as tahini.

3 T. water or chickpea liquid

1 t. ground cumin

½ t. cayenne pepper

Sea salt, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut the top off garlic head and drizzle with a little bit olive oil – maybe a tablespoon or so. Wrap in aluminum foil and place in pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool for a few minutes. The garlic cloves should be soft and caramelized.

Remove the garlic cloves from the skin, and toss everything in the food processor, except the garbanzo bean liquid, and give it a whirl. Process until smooth. If your hummus is too thick, add some of the garbanzo liquid and give it another whirl. It should be thick, but not pasty. You should be able to spread or scoop the hummus.

Top with some high quality extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of smoked paprika. Serve with warm pita, veggies, and kalamata olives. If you want to really feel special, get a block of feta, too.

Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe Photo by Greta Brinkley

An easy roasted garlic hummus recipe that comes together in practically no time. And it's delicious.

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes Total Time 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 large head garlic

3 T extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 can chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved

3 T fresh lemon juice

1/3 c tahini

3 T water or chickpea liquid

1 t cumin

1/2 t cayenne pepper

Sea salt, to taste

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut the top off garlic head and drizzle with about a tablespoon or so of olive oil. Wrap in aluminum foil and place in pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool for a few minutes. The garlic should be soft and caramelized.

2. Add remaining olive oil, chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, water, ground cumin and cayenne pepper to a blender or food processor. Once cool, remove roasted garlic cloves from outer skin and add to the container.

3. Season with sea salt, to taste, and blend until smooth. Add more water, if necessary, to achieve your desired consistency. Taste and adjust seasonings, as desired.

4. Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle with high-quality extra virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of smoked paprika. Serve immediately with warm pita, fresh vegetables, and Kalamata olives. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 4

Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving: Calories: 368 Total Fat: 24g Saturated Fat: 3g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 19g Cholesterol: 0mg Sodium: 313mg Carbohydrates: 31g Fiber: 8g Sugar: 5g Protein: 12g

Nutritional info is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Mediterranean / Category: Recipes

See how easy this recipe is? You’ll never need to buy hummus at the store again. Not to mention, this Roasted Garlic Hummus recipe is inexpensive to make. It’s the perfect dish for a crowd.