19 Must Have Nail Polish Colors for Christmas and New Years

Greta Brinkley

Editorial samples were provided. Affiliate links.

Nail polish is one of my favorite things. It always has been, it probably always will be. And I love to wear bold seasonal nail polish colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0INLVe_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

In the past 10 years or so, the acceptable color range of shades has grown widely. It wasn’t so long ago that acceptable colors were a lot of traditional neutrals, shades of pink, and if you were particularly daring – red.

The current crop of colors sees a much wider variety. Neons, lots of blue and green shades, and sparkles galore.  Even special effects polishes like magnetic shades and reflective finishes are making appearances.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite nail polish colors for the holidays – Christmas, New Years, and Winter in general. 

Must Have Nail Polishes for Christmas and New Years

All swatches are done with two coats on a translucent white swatch stick. Links may be commissioned. Editorial samples may have been provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478OxP_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Green Nail Polishes

Nailtopia Jamaican Me Crazy – The perfect Grinch-y green shade. An opaque crème that covers beautifully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j64tJ_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Red Nail Polishes

From left to right –

Mineral Fusion Head Over Heels – A deeper true red shade. Crème finish.

Jafra Racey Red – A gorgeous fire engine red opaque crème.

Londontown Guarded Jewel – A cross between a very dark magenta and a burgundy. It’s perfect if you don’t want to wear a bright red nail polish, but still want to be festive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087gGb_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Semi Sheer Nail Polishes

From top to bottom –

Cupcake Polish Mist – Shimmery iridescent icy blue shade that’s semi-sheer.  Think Elsa’s dress.

Londontown Amethyst on Ice – An iridescent shimmery pale lavender that’s semi-sheer.

Nailtopia Doing Great Sweetie – An iridescent sheer that makes a fab topper. Turn all those crème colors into shimmering iridescent shades quickly.

Cupcake Polish Queening – A shimmery Gingerbread brown. Semi sheer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUZ54_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Dark Shimmer Nail Polishes

From bottom to top –

Mineral Fusion Green with Envy – A dark forest green with a touch of shimmer

Zoya Metora – A dark burgundy with a touch of shimmer. Zoya also has a green called Clarice that’s very similar to the Green with Envy shade. Both are part of the Hypnotic collection.

KB Shimmer Let’s Hang – Green shades with a bit of glitter reminds of Christmas trees. This nail polish has a secret though – it’s magnetic! Run a magnet over, or under, the polish when it’s wet, and the magnet will create a color changing line throughout the polish. So cool!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rHXT_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

KB Shimmer Reflective Series – These are a series of nail polishes that have reflective glitter for a totally unique appearance. These opaque shades almost look like they have little clear glass beads in them. Logging off is a gorgeous jade green shade. Chill Out is another fab icy denim blue shade that has a little purple color shift to it. All Out of Sequins is a clear topper that can give this fun effect to just about any nail lacquer you choose. Shown here plain (2 coats) and one coat over Mineral Fusion Deep Dive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGden_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Metallic Nail Polishes

From top to bottom –

Nailtopia Liquid Gold – A gorgeous metallic gold that’s shimmery, not glittery

Mineral Fusion Rose All Day – Similar to Liquid Gold, but with a rosy pink color to it. It almost looks like it has a hint of copper.

Cupcake Polish Kings Gambit – A large iridescent flakey glitter that is a gorgeous topper.

Zoya Sparrow – Aqua gelly with matching iridescent glitter. It looks a little like a certain kind of toothpaste that was popular if you were a kid in the late 80’s or early 90’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txdh4_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Nude Nail Polishes

From bottom to top –

Mineral Fusion Bare Minimum – A great opaque nude shade that leans peach

Mineral Fusion A Latte Fun – Another great opaque nude shade, but this one leans ivory/yellow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUVUZ_0kHC8nvo00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Dark Color Nail Polishes

Mineral Fusion Deep Dive – A great all-purpose navy blue.  Looks amazing as a base for All Out of Sequins.

Londontown Secret to Happiness – A fabulous slate grey shade. Crème finish.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m Greta, a Lifestyle and DIY expert. Originally from the west coast, currently living in the Midwest. Mad about DIY and travel, lover of fashion and food, and slightly obsessed with trivia. You can never go wrong with glitter, hockey or nail polish

Kansas City, MO
213 followers

More from Greta Brinkley

How to Make a Copper Clothespin Mirror

A mirror is one of the designer’s secrets to add a finishing touch to a room. It just adds that little sumtin-sumtin that you couldn’t quite place what was missing. Copper Clothespin Mirror TutorialPhoto byGreta Brinkley.

Read full story

30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.

Read full story

This Snowball Martini is a Perfect Winter Cocktail

I’m always looking for a fun new cocktail. Either one to serve to my guests, or one to try when I’m out – or home alone. I mean, you can’t serve your guests a new concoction that tastes horrible. That’s just bad planning, unless you never want them to come back again. This Snowball Martini is a total winner.

Read full story

Cranberry Lime Ranch Water Cocktail Recipe

A nice refreshing cocktail is one of life’s little pleasures. It’s even better when said drink is easy to make, and lighter in calories. That’s where this Cranberry Lime Ranch Water cocktail comes in.

Read full story

TikTok Viral Classic Spaghetti Pasta Salad

I love a good pasta salad. To be honest, I’m not sure there’s a bad pasta salad. While I prefer the oil and vinegar or Italian dressing style of pasta salad, there’s a place for the mayo based ones too.

Read full story
1 comments

DIY Hidden Heart Handmade Soap Bars

There’s an easy way to show you love someone – giving gifts. But an even better way is to make them a gift. These Hidden Heart Handmade Soap bars are a fun and easy way to show someone how much you love them.

Read full story

Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe

I love hummus. I could eat it every day, and oftentimes, I do! The fact that it’s versatile, easy to make, and garlicky, especially this roasted garlic hummus recipe, just adds to the appeal. The fact that it’s a great source of protein and fiber are good too, I suppose. Healthy snacky/junk food…ohhh yeeeaaahhh.

Read full story

Strawberry Whiskey Champagne Cocktail

I am a big fan of whiskey. That’s usually my spirit of choice. The problem with whiskey, though, is that it always seems so heavy. Well, never fear! We’ve lightened up the traditional whiskey drink, and made it celebratory, with the addition of champagne and strawberries.

Read full story

Bacon Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe

Stuffed mushrooms have always been one of my favorite appetizers. They’re one of my favorite meals in general, but I almost always serve them when I’m having a get together. I realize that some people don’t like mushrooms, but I really think it’s because they’ve never had good ones.

Read full story
5 comments

Winter Fashion Essentials to Keep Warm

Post contains affiliate links. Some items were provided for editorial testing. One of my favorite ways to get some exercise is to be outside. Walking, hiking, or just playing in general all great ways to burn some calories. Now that the weather is turning cold, we need to keep ourselves warm.

Read full story

Sweet and Bubbly Carnival Queen Mardi Gras Cocktail

One of the biggest parties of the year is Mardi Gras. It’s sort of the last hurrah before we go into Lent and the Easter season. We all know Mardi Gras goes on and on, but there’s one major weekend that leads into Fat Tuesday. THIS is the main time to indulge and imbibe. The Carnival Queen is the perfect Mardi Gras cocktail.

Read full story

French Kiss Cocktail

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s followed quickly by Valentine’s Day. Of course, you’ll need a delicious cocktail to celebrate these momentous occasions. A French Kiss cocktail is the perfect drink to celebrate.

Read full story

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Bean Soup

Winter is perfect soup weather. Although soup is one of my comfort foods and I eat it all year long, pairing this slow cooker vegetarian bean soup with cold weather makes perfect sense.

Read full story

How to Make Football Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are my favorite way to eat eggs. They’re so tasty and yummy, and well, pretty much everyone likes them. Instead of making just regular, plain ol’ deviled eggs, why not kick it up a notch with these football inspired deviled eggs.

Read full story

4 Easy-to-Grow Culinary Herbs Ideal for Small Spaces

Growing an herb garden is an easy way to add freshness and flavor to your foods. Herbs add interest to your favorite dishes. Unfortunately, fresh herbs can be expensive to buy at the grocery store and they aren’t always in their prime. Not only that, you have no idea how they were grown.

Read full story

Fab Sweater Dresses that Should Be in Your Closet

I love a good sweater. I’m not super fond of wearing a jacket unless I’m going to be outside for a while (like apple picking) or it’s really cold. I find a sweater keeps me toasty-warm but not too hot. But even cuter than a sweater is a great sweater dress.

Read full story

5 Surprising Home Remedies to get Rid of Pimples

So you have a hot date planned, including a romantic chocolate wrap for two perhaps? You’re excited, ready to go and then, you look in the mirror and a pimple rudely popped up on your face in a most noticeable place. A normal reaction is to pop it –but don’t do it! It will only invite more bacteria in, make it look worse and worse yet, create an acne scar. Here is what you can do.

Read full story

12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love

Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Mardi Gras Recipes for the Slow Cooker

Mardi Gras is almost upon us. Who doesn’t like Jambalaya or Red Beans and Rice? Or one of my absolute favorites – Bananas Foster! Buuuttt…no one wants to slave over the stove for hours making them. Enjoy these tasty Mardi Gras recipes for favorite traditional Louisiana fare for a Mardi Gras feast, or any time of the year.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy