Slow Cooker Vegetarian Bean Soup

Greta Brinkley

Post contains affiliate links

Winter is perfect soup weather. Although soup is one of my comfort foods and I eat it all year long, pairing this slow cooker vegetarian bean soup with cold weather makes perfect sense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKHWg_0kHBnsJq00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

I remember as a kid coming inside from playing in the colder weather, and my mom would lunch waiting. It was usually something like a steaming mug of tomato soup, a grilled cheese sandwich, and it was sooo good.

Soups are, for the most part, easy to make. Just chop your ingredients to a uniform size, and you are half-way to an amazing meal. Soups are flexible, too. You can vary the ingredients and tailor them to what you like or what you have on hand. Exchange beef for chicken, sausage for ham or kidney beans for white beans. It is really up to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwV6X_0kHBnsJq00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Another great reason to make soup is that it stores in the freezer and refrigerator very well. One of my favorite ways to store it is in pint deli containers. These containers are refrigerator and freezer safe for storage, and can go into the microwave to heat your bowl of liquidy goodness. Just remember that you will need to remove the lid prior to reheating.

What is your favorite way to serve soup?

Hands down, my favorite way to serve soup is with fresh baked crusty bread slathered with butter. I like to dip the bread into the soup while I am eating it, or with some homemade croutons floating on top. It also pairs well with a nice green salad for a lighter meal, or a sandwich for something heartier. And soup is always a great first course to a more formal meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UYiC_0kHBnsJq00
Vegan Vegetable Bean Soup made in the SlowcookerPhoto byGreta Brinkley

If you haven’t made soup before, our Vegetarian Bean Soup is a great place to start. Begin by chopping your vegetables; while chopping, consider the size and texture in the finished soup. Potatoes tend to be soft when cooked, so leave them in slightly bigger pieces. Carrots hold their shape, so they will remain relatively unchanged, only softer. There are suggestions for the chopping of each vegetable in the recipe.

How to Make Vegan Vegetable Bean Soup

Links may be commissioned.

There are a few things that make making this vegetarian bean soup easier. The first is a slow cooker, of course.  You’ll need one that’s at least 6 quart. You’ll also want a crockpot liner. These just make cleanup oh so much easier. A good knife set is another kitchen must have. This is a decent set of knives if you’re just starting your kitchen journey.  If you want to splurge, I recommend these kitchen knives in a block.

Yield: 8

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Bean Soup

Photo byGreta Brinkley

A delicious and hearty vegetable bean soup that's both vegetarian and vegan. It's made in a slow cooker, and oh so easy.

Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 8 hours Total Time 8 hours 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 cans of beans of your choice, liquid and all
  • ½ medium white onion, chopped
  • 3 large carrots, chopped
  • 3 large celery stalks, chopped
  • 1 c. green beans, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 c. fresh or frozen whole kernel corn
  • ¾ lbs. tri-color potatoes, chopped
  • 1 medium red pepper, chopped
  • 1 T. Italian seasoning
  • 1 t. garlic powder
  • 1 c. tomato puree
  • 3 c. vegetable broth
  • Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 2 c. fresh baby spinach, roughly chopped
  • 3 T. fresh lime juice

Optional Garnish:

  • 1 large lime, sliced into wedges
  • 3 T. fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

Combine the chopped onion, carrots, celery, green beans, corn, potatoes, red pepper, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker.

Add the cans of beans, tomato purée and vegetable broth. Season with salt and black pepper, to taste, and stir to combine.

Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours.

Remove lid and stir in baby spinach and fresh lime juice. Taste and season with additional salt and black pepper, if desired.

Cover and let simmer for 5 minutes or just until the spinach is wilted.

Serve immediately garnished with lime wedges and fresh parsley, if desired. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6

Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 141 Total Fat: 1g Saturated Fat: 0g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 0mg Sodium: 450mg Carbohydrates: 32g Fiber: 6g Sugar: 8g Protein: 5g

Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: American / Category: Recipes

Tips and Tricks

You can use boullion cubes and water for the stock, but a better choice is to use one of the prepared stocks available at the store. They depend on the real food ingredients for flavors, whereas boullion tends to rely on salt for its flavor. You can even make and use homemade stock, but it is a long process if you are just learning to make soup. Homemade stock is a recipe for another day.

The vegetarian bean soup recipe calls for fresh green beans, but it’s definitely fine to use frozen ones. As a bonus, you can get frozen green beans that are already cut into bite size pieces. I call that a win.

As this is a vegetarian recipe, there is no meat. We have added beans to help give our soup a little more substance. Add a can or two of whatever beans you like. You can use  white beans, pinto beans, chickpeas, or a handful or two of dry lentils added with the vegetables. Chili beans with their little bit of spice would be a good choice, too.

If you aren’t vegetarian, you won’t miss the meat in our soup. But if you want a meat-based soup, feel free to use our Vegetarian Bean Soup recipe as a jumping off point, and add some bite sized chicken, beef or sausage to your soup. Ham is also a great option. Cut it into ½ inch pieces and add about 1 to 1 ½ cups with the vegetables.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does this soup last?

Our slow cooker vegetarian bean soup will keep for 4 or 5 days in the fridge, or about 3 months in the freezer. Heat frozen soups to boiling before eating.

📷

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m Greta, a Lifestyle and DIY expert. Originally from the west coast, currently living in the Midwest. Mad about DIY and travel, lover of fashion and food, and slightly obsessed with trivia. You can never go wrong with glitter, hockey or nail polish

Kansas City, MO
223 followers

More from Greta Brinkley

How to Make a Copper Clothespin Mirror

A mirror is one of the designer’s secrets to add a finishing touch to a room. It just adds that little sumtin-sumtin that you couldn’t quite place what was missing. Copper Clothespin Mirror TutorialPhoto byGreta Brinkley.

Read full story

30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.

Read full story

This Snowball Martini is a Perfect Winter Cocktail

I’m always looking for a fun new cocktail. Either one to serve to my guests, or one to try when I’m out – or home alone. I mean, you can’t serve your guests a new concoction that tastes horrible. That’s just bad planning, unless you never want them to come back again. This Snowball Martini is a total winner.

Read full story

Cranberry Lime Ranch Water Cocktail Recipe

A nice refreshing cocktail is one of life’s little pleasures. It’s even better when said drink is easy to make, and lighter in calories. That’s where this Cranberry Lime Ranch Water cocktail comes in.

Read full story

TikTok Viral Classic Spaghetti Pasta Salad

I love a good pasta salad. To be honest, I’m not sure there’s a bad pasta salad. While I prefer the oil and vinegar or Italian dressing style of pasta salad, there’s a place for the mayo based ones too.

Read full story
1 comments

DIY Hidden Heart Handmade Soap Bars

There’s an easy way to show you love someone – giving gifts. But an even better way is to make them a gift. These Hidden Heart Handmade Soap bars are a fun and easy way to show someone how much you love them.

Read full story

Easy Roasted Garlic Hummus Recipe

I love hummus. I could eat it every day, and oftentimes, I do! The fact that it’s versatile, easy to make, and garlicky, especially this roasted garlic hummus recipe, just adds to the appeal. The fact that it’s a great source of protein and fiber are good too, I suppose. Healthy snacky/junk food…ohhh yeeeaaahhh.

Read full story

Strawberry Whiskey Champagne Cocktail

I am a big fan of whiskey. That’s usually my spirit of choice. The problem with whiskey, though, is that it always seems so heavy. Well, never fear! We’ve lightened up the traditional whiskey drink, and made it celebratory, with the addition of champagne and strawberries.

Read full story
1 comments

Bacon Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe

Stuffed mushrooms have always been one of my favorite appetizers. They’re one of my favorite meals in general, but I almost always serve them when I’m having a get together. I realize that some people don’t like mushrooms, but I really think it’s because they’ve never had good ones.

Read full story
5 comments

Winter Fashion Essentials to Keep Warm

Post contains affiliate links. Some items were provided for editorial testing. One of my favorite ways to get some exercise is to be outside. Walking, hiking, or just playing in general all great ways to burn some calories. Now that the weather is turning cold, we need to keep ourselves warm.

Read full story

Sweet and Bubbly Carnival Queen Mardi Gras Cocktail

One of the biggest parties of the year is Mardi Gras. It’s sort of the last hurrah before we go into Lent and the Easter season. We all know Mardi Gras goes on and on, but there’s one major weekend that leads into Fat Tuesday. THIS is the main time to indulge and imbibe. The Carnival Queen is the perfect Mardi Gras cocktail.

Read full story

19 Must Have Nail Polish Colors for Christmas and New Years

Editorial samples were provided. Affiliate links. Nail polish is one of my favorite things. It always has been, it probably always will be. And I love to wear bold seasonal nail polish colors.

Read full story

French Kiss Cocktail

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s followed quickly by Valentine’s Day. Of course, you’ll need a delicious cocktail to celebrate these momentous occasions. A French Kiss cocktail is the perfect drink to celebrate.

Read full story

How to Make Football Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are my favorite way to eat eggs. They’re so tasty and yummy, and well, pretty much everyone likes them. Instead of making just regular, plain ol’ deviled eggs, why not kick it up a notch with these football inspired deviled eggs.

Read full story

4 Easy-to-Grow Culinary Herbs Ideal for Small Spaces

Growing an herb garden is an easy way to add freshness and flavor to your foods. Herbs add interest to your favorite dishes. Unfortunately, fresh herbs can be expensive to buy at the grocery store and they aren’t always in their prime. Not only that, you have no idea how they were grown.

Read full story

Fab Sweater Dresses that Should Be in Your Closet

I love a good sweater. I’m not super fond of wearing a jacket unless I’m going to be outside for a while (like apple picking) or it’s really cold. I find a sweater keeps me toasty-warm but not too hot. But even cuter than a sweater is a great sweater dress.

Read full story

5 Surprising Home Remedies to get Rid of Pimples

So you have a hot date planned, including a romantic chocolate wrap for two perhaps? You’re excited, ready to go and then, you look in the mirror and a pimple rudely popped up on your face in a most noticeable place. A normal reaction is to pop it –but don’t do it! It will only invite more bacteria in, make it look worse and worse yet, create an acne scar. Here is what you can do.

Read full story

12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love

Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Mardi Gras Recipes for the Slow Cooker

Mardi Gras is almost upon us. Who doesn’t like Jambalaya or Red Beans and Rice? Or one of my absolute favorites – Bananas Foster! Buuuttt…no one wants to slave over the stove for hours making them. Enjoy these tasty Mardi Gras recipes for favorite traditional Louisiana fare for a Mardi Gras feast, or any time of the year.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy