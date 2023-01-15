How to Make Football Deviled Eggs

Greta Brinkley

Deviled eggs are my favorite way to eat eggs. They’re so tasty and yummy, and well, pretty much everyone likes them. Instead of making just regular, plain ol’ deviled eggs, why not kick it up a notch with these football inspired deviled eggs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxSyu_0kFhxz0R00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

They’re so easy to make, and honestly, so super cute. These are perfect for a tailgating party, the Big Game, or just any given sunday.

I am a huge fan of appetizers. Imagine serving these instead of regular deviled eggs at Thanksgiving. It only takes a few more seconds per egg, and the response would be totally worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkcIw_0kFhxz0R00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

You don’t even have to have any special tools, or any special ingredients.  Just a small bowl, a spoon or a fork, and a measuring cup and spoons. You probably even have all the food ingredients you need for your Football Deviled Eggs right in your fridge.

Click through for a printable Football Deviled Eggs Recipe

Football Deviled Eggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnHPL_0kFhxz0R00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Ingredients

  • 6 hard boiled eggs
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • green onions

Directions

1. Cut the hard boiled eggs in half.

2. Remove the yellow yolks and place them into a mixing bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kis0m_0kFhxz0R00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

3. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, salt & paprika to the mixing bowl with the egg yolks and combine.

4. Spoon about 1 tablespoon into each egg half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1uGv_0kFhxz0R00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

5. Create football laces with the green onions.

See how easy that is? Even if you’re not particularly crafty or creative, you can make these football decorated deviled eggs.

