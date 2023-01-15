Deviled eggs are my favorite way to eat eggs. They’re so tasty and yummy, and well, pretty much everyone likes them. Instead of making just regular, plain ol’ deviled eggs, why not kick it up a notch with these football inspired deviled eggs.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

They’re so easy to make, and honestly, so super cute. These are perfect for a tailgating party, the Big Game, or just any given sunday.

I am a huge fan of appetizers. Imagine serving these instead of regular deviled eggs at Thanksgiving. It only takes a few more seconds per egg, and the response would be totally worth it.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

You don’t even have to have any special tools, or any special ingredients. Just a small bowl, a spoon or a fork, and a measuring cup and spoons. You probably even have all the food ingredients you need for your Football Deviled Eggs right in your fridge.

Football Deviled Eggs

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Ingredients

6 hard boiled eggs

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon paprika

green onions

Directions

1. Cut the hard boiled eggs in half.

2. Remove the yellow yolks and place them into a mixing bowl.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

3. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, salt & paprika to the mixing bowl with the egg yolks and combine.

4. Spoon about 1 tablespoon into each egg half.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

5. Create football laces with the green onions.

Yield: 12

How to Make Football Deviled Eggs

Photo by Greta Brinkley

5.0 Stars (1 Review)

Adorable deviled eggs that look like footballs.

Prep Time 10 minutes Total Time 10 minutes

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 12

Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving: Calories: 71 Total Fat: 6g Saturated Fat: 1g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 4g Cholesterol: 95mg Sodium: 109mg Carbohydrates: 0g Fiber: 0g Sugar: 0g Protein: 3g

Nutritional information is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: American / Category: Recipes

See how easy that is? Even if you’re not particularly crafty or creative, you can make these football decorated deviled eggs.