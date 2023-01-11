Mardi Gras Recipes for the Slow Cooker

Greta Brinkley

Mardi Gras is almost upon us.  Who doesn’t like Jambalaya or Red Beans and Rice?  Or one of my absolute favorites – Bananas Foster!  Buuuttt…no one wants to slave over the stove for hours making them.  Enjoy these tasty Mardi Gras recipes for favorite  traditional Louisiana fare for a Mardi Gras feast, or any time of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdgEj_0kAauZdk00
Slow Cooker JamabalayaPhoto byGreta Brinkley

Mardi Gras Slow Cooker Recipes

If you want to spice up your Mardi Gras party even more, try mixing in a few adult beverages. Try something like a White Linen cocktail or these Mardi Gras inspired cocktails

Jambalaya

Jambalaya is one of the classic dishes served in New Orleans, and all of Louisiana. Much like the state, it has its origins in French, Spanish, and West African cuisine. It’s a stew that’s oh so tasty, and full of complex flavors. Don’t confuse it with gumbo though – they’re distinctly different dishes.

Yield: 10-12

Slow Cooker Jamabalaya

Slow Cooker Jambalaya recipePhoto byGreta Brinkley

A slow cooker version of the traditional Jambalaya

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 6 hours Total Time 6 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 pound sausage (Andouille, Polish or Jennie-O turkey sausage) sliced
  • 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice (drained)
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, chopped or pressed
  • 1 large green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • 2-3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 pound cooked shrimp without tails
  • 2 - 2.5 cups cooked rice – brown or white

Instructions

  1. In a slow cooker, combine all the ingredients above except the rice and shrimp.
  2. Cover and cook 6 to 8 hours on LOW or 3 to 4 hours on HIGH. Stir in the shrimp during the last 20 minutes of cook time.
  3. Stir in cooked rice 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 10

Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 426 Total Fat: 16g Saturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 9g Cholesterol: 175mg Sodium: 1319mg Carbohydrates: 31g Fiber: 2g Sugar: 5g Protein: 36g

Nutritional info is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Cajun / Category: Recipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zv7lE_0kAauZdk00
Slow Cooker Red Beans and Rice RecipePhoto byGreta Brinkley

Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice is a Creole dish that has roots that go wayyyyyy back. It started as a way to use up leftovers from the Sunday dinner, which usually included ham. Mondays were traditionally wash days, and we all know how long it can take to cook beans.

The women would leave beans simmering all day while they did laundry, and toss in the leftover ham or sausage when it was closer to serving time. Hmmm…that sounds familiar. This dish is a great way to feed a crowd on a budget, too.

Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Photo byGreta Brinkley

A great slow cooker version of Louisiana Red Beans and Rice. This classic creole dish is a staple in many households.

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 6 hours Total Time 6 hrs, 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried red beans (soaked overnight, drained and rinsed)
  • 7 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 3 celery stalks, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • ½ pound Andouille sausage, (Polish or Jennie-O Turkey sausage works too)
  • 3 tablespoons Creole seasoning
  • 2 bay leaves
  • Cooked rice – white or brown

Instructions

  1. Put everything except the cooked rice in the slow cooker or crockpot.
  2. Cover and cook on HIGH 5-7 hours or until beans are tender.
  3. Serve over rice – white or brown.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6

Serving Size: 1


Amount Per Serving: Calories: 341 Total Fat: 14g Saturated Fat: 4g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 8g Cholesterol: 35mg Sodium: 2124mg Carbohydrates: 34g Fiber: 6g Sugar: 3g Protein: 21g

Nutritional info is provided as a courtesy, and may not be completely accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Cajun / Category: Recipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iug21_0kAauZdk00
Photo byGreta Brinkley

Banana Foster

Bananas Foster is one of my favorite dishes. It’s absolutely delightful served over ice cream or poundcake. You can even serve Bananas Foster with waffles. Or even, just on its own. However you choose to serve this amazing sweet treat, you can’t go wrong. While it’s not one of the first things that some to mind when you say “Mardi Gras recipe” It’s a fabulous dessert that really sets off a Mardi Gras meal. It’s also amazingly easy to make.

Yield: 6

Slow Cooker Bananas Foster

Photo byGreta Brinkley

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 5 medium, firm bananas, peeled, cut lengthwise and then diagonally into thirds
  • 1/3 cup dark rum

Instructions

  1. Melt butter in slow cooker on low (approx. 10 minutes)
  2. Mix in brown sugar
  3. Gently stir in the bananas and rum
  4. Cook on low for one hour (until bananas are glazed and softened; do not overcook. You don’t want mushy bananas.)
  5. Spoon banana mixture over vanilla ice cream, pound cake or Belgian waffles
  6. Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6

Serving Size: 1


Amount Per Serving: Calories: 303 Total Fat: 16g Saturated Fat: 10g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 5g Cholesterol: 41mg Sodium: 7mg Carbohydrates: 37g Fiber: 3g Sugar: 27g Protein: 1g

Nutritional info is provided as a convenience, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Cajun / Category: Recipes

See how easy it can be to have a fancy Mardi Gras feast with almost no work? These modern twists on traditional Mardi Gras recipes are so delicious, and they’re sure to please pretty much everyone.

Will you be making any of these Mardi Gras recipes in your slow cooker?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OoOjK_0kAauZdk00
Photo byShutterstock

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

I’m Greta, a Lifestyle and DIY expert. Originally from the west coast, currently living in the Midwest. Mad about DIY and travel, lover of fashion and food, and slightly obsessed with trivia. You can never go wrong with glitter, hockey or nail polish

Kansas City, MO
143 followers

More from Greta Brinkley

How to Make Football Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are my favorite way to eat eggs. They’re so tasty and yummy, and well, pretty much everyone likes them. Instead of making just regular, plain ol’ deviled eggs, why not kick it up a notch with these football inspired deviled eggs.

Read full story

4 Easy-to-Grow Culinary Herbs Ideal for Small Spaces

Growing an herb garden is an easy way to add freshness and flavor to your foods. Herbs add interest to your favorite dishes. Unfortunately, fresh herbs can be expensive to buy at the grocery store and they aren’t always in their prime. Not only that, you have no idea how they were grown.

Read full story

Fab Sweater Dresses that Should Be in Your Closet

I love a good sweater. I’m not super fond of wearing a jacket unless I’m going to be outside for a while (like apple picking) or it’s really cold. I find a sweater keeps me toasty-warm but not too hot. But even cuter than a sweater is a great sweater dress.

Read full story

12 Slow Cooker Dinner Ideas Your Family is Sure to Love

Are you looking for some new dinner ideas? Do you love your slow cooker? Then check out these awesome 12 slow cooker dinner ideas. No one wants to get in the kitchen and slave over the stove. Especially not when it’s so hot outside. Who wants to heat the house up even more? Or maybe you’re just really busy. With the longer days, there seems to be so many more activities going on – baseball, swim team, dance, even just being outdoors until all hours of the night. And if you have a slow cooker or crock pot, you know how awesome it is to just add the stuff for your meal, and kinda forget about it.

Read full story

How to Make Rose Petal Bath Salts

There is nothing quite like a relaxing bath to unwind, and bath salts are a wonderful addition to your daily bath experience. Relax your muscles and your mind with these rose petal bath salts, made with epsom salts, that have so many benefits.

Read full story

13 Great Cowboy Boots You Definitely Want to Wear

I am a huge fan of cowboy boots. I think that they’re all weather wear, and unlike other boot styles, there’s no need to put them up for summer. Denim cutoffs and cowboy boots are a quintessential summer look, after all.

Read full story

Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini Cocktail Recipe

Can you smell it? Love is in the air and all around us. What better way to celebrate than with a great cocktail. The Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini is a fantastic option for a special occasion. And since the recipe is designed for two drinks, it’s perfect for a romantic dinner.

Read full story

Must Have Items for a Low Key New Year’s Eve

Just because it’s New Year’s Eve doesn’t mean you have to go out on the town.There are plenty of ways to have a low key New Year’s Eve celebration that’s just as fun as heading out to a party.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy