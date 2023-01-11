Mardi Gras Recipes for the Slow Cooker

Mardi Gras is almost upon us. Who doesn’t like Jambalaya or Red Beans and Rice? Or one of my absolute favorites – Bananas Foster! Buuuttt…no one wants to slave over the stove for hours making them. Enjoy these tasty Mardi Gras recipes for favorite traditional Louisiana fare for a Mardi Gras feast, or any time of the year.

Slow Cooker Jamabalaya Photo by Greta Brinkley

Mardi Gras Slow Cooker Recipes

Jambalaya

Jambalaya is one of the classic dishes served in New Orleans, and all of Louisiana. Much like the state, it has its origins in French, Spanish, and West African cuisine. It’s a stew that’s oh so tasty, and full of complex flavors. Don’t confuse it with gumbo though – they’re distinctly different dishes.

Yield: 10-12

Slow Cooker Jamabalaya

Slow Cooker Jambalaya recipe Photo by Greta Brinkley

A slow cooker version of the traditional Jambalaya

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 6 hours Total Time 6 hours 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - cut into 1-inch cubes

1 pound sausage (Andouille, Polish or Jennie-O turkey sausage) sliced

1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice (drained)

1 large onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped or pressed

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chicken broth

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried parsley

2-3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 pound cooked shrimp without tails

2 - 2.5 cups cooked rice – brown or white

Instructions

In a slow cooker, combine all the ingredients above except the rice and shrimp.

Cover and cook 6 to 8 hours on LOW or 3 to 4 hours on HIGH. Stir in the shrimp during the last 20 minutes of cook time.

Stir in cooked rice 10 minutes before serving.



Nutrition Information:

Yield: 10

Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving: Calories: 426 Total Fat: 16g Saturated Fat: 5g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 9g Cholesterol: 175mg Sodium: 1319mg Carbohydrates: 31g Fiber: 2g Sugar: 5g Protein: 36g

Nutritional info is provided as a courtesy, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Cajun / Category: Recipes



Slow Cooker Red Beans and Rice Recipe Photo by Greta Brinkley

Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Red Beans and Rice is a Creole dish that has roots that go wayyyyyy back. It started as a way to use up leftovers from the Sunday dinner, which usually included ham. Mondays were traditionally wash days, and we all know how long it can take to cook beans.

The women would leave beans simmering all day while they did laundry, and toss in the leftover ham or sausage when it was closer to serving time. Hmmm…that sounds familiar. This dish is a great way to feed a crowd on a budget, too.

Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Photo by Greta Brinkley

A great slow cooker version of Louisiana Red Beans and Rice. This classic creole dish is a staple in many households.

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 6 hours Total Time 6 hrs, 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound dried red beans (soaked overnight, drained and rinsed)

7 cups low sodium chicken broth

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

3 celery stalks, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

½ pound Andouille sausage, (Polish or Jennie-O Turkey sausage works too)

3 tablespoons Creole seasoning

2 bay leaves

Cooked rice – white or brown

Instructions

Put everything except the cooked rice in the slow cooker or crockpot. Cover and cook on HIGH 5-7 hours or until beans are tender. Serve over rice – white or brown.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6

Serving Size: 1



Amount Per Serving: Calories: 341 Total Fat: 14g Saturated Fat: 4g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 8g Cholesterol: 35mg Sodium: 2124mg Carbohydrates: 34g Fiber: 6g Sugar: 3g Protein: 21g

Nutritional info is provided as a courtesy, and may not be completely accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Cajun / Category: Recipes

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Banana Foster

Bananas Foster is one of my favorite dishes. It’s absolutely delightful served over ice cream or poundcake. You can even serve Bananas Foster with waffles. Or even, just on its own. However you choose to serve this amazing sweet treat, you can’t go wrong. While it’s not one of the first things that some to mind when you say “Mardi Gras recipe” It’s a fabulous dessert that really sets off a Mardi Gras meal. It’s also amazingly easy to make.



Yield: 6

Slow Cooker Bananas Foster

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

5 medium, firm bananas, peeled, cut lengthwise and then diagonally into thirds

1/3 cup dark rum

Instructions

Melt butter in slow cooker on low (approx. 10 minutes) Mix in brown sugar Gently stir in the bananas and rum Cook on low for one hour (until bananas are glazed and softened; do not overcook. You don’t want mushy bananas.) Spoon banana mixture over vanilla ice cream, pound cake or Belgian waffles Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 6

Serving Size: 1



Amount Per Serving: Calories: 303 Total Fat: 16g Saturated Fat: 10g Trans Fat: 0g Unsaturated Fat: 5g Cholesterol: 41mg Sodium: 7mg Carbohydrates: 37g Fiber: 3g Sugar: 27g Protein: 1g

Nutritional info is provided as a convenience, and may not be accurate.

© Greta Brinkley Cuisine: Cajun / Category: Recipes

See how easy it can be to have a fancy Mardi Gras feast with almost no work? These modern twists on traditional Mardi Gras recipes are so delicious, and they’re sure to please pretty much everyone.

Will you be making any of these Mardi Gras recipes in your slow cooker?