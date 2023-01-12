This post contains affiliate links

There is nothing quite like a relaxing bath to unwind, and bath salts are a wonderful addition to your daily bath experience. Relax your muscles and your mind with these rose petal bath salts, made with epsom salts, that have so many benefits.

DIY Rose Petal Bath Salts Photo by Greta Brinkley

The addition of real crushed rose petals along with rose essential oil gives off an aromatic scent that may remind you of a day at the spa!

One of the best things about these DIY rose bath salts is that you know exactly what’s in them, and when they were made. There’s no weird ingredients, and you can make a fresh batch at any time. Oh, and did I mention that they cost just a few cents per bath? They’re a great way to indulge, especially when you’re on a budget or having a no spend month.

Homemade Rose Petal Bath Salts Photo by Greta Brinkley

Rose Petal bath salts also make a great gift. You can add them to a basket for Galentine’s day, a couples gift, or even for your mom, sister, or daughter. Pair it with a luxurious handmade soap for an indulgent treat. The gift giving possibilities are endless.

This homemade bath salts recipe is very easy to make yourself. Just grab a few supplies, follow my easy step by step tutorial below, and you’ll have your own rose petal bath salts in no time at all!

How to Make Rose Petal Bath Salts

Photo by Greta Brinkley

Supplies:

Directions:

Crush the rose petals. How fine you want them is up to you, but personally, I like small pieces that are still pretty, but will go down the drain.

Add the epsom salts to a small bowl.

Add the rest of the ingredients to the epsom salts.

Stir well until combined. Your rose petals will break up a little more during this process.

If you want a stronger fragrance, add a couple more drops of essential oil. Do this slowly and sparingly, as the scent will become stronger as the rose petal bath salts set.

Store in airtight jar.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

See how utterly simple that is? Even if you’re not crafty, you can make these bath salts. If you have a natural foods store that sells bulk herbs in your town, you can generally get rose petals there, too. You just need a small pinch of them for this project.

Photo by Greta Brinkley

