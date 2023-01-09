Can you smell it? Love is in the air and all around us. What better way to celebrate than with a great cocktail. The Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini is a fantastic option for a special occasion. And since the recipe is designed for two drinks, it’s perfect for a romantic dinner.

Chocolate raspberry martini recipe Photo by Van Gogh Vodka

Having a Galentine’s Day instead? NO PROBLEM! This Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini is perfect for ladies’ night, too.

Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini Cocktail Recipe

There are a few things you need to make this cocktail. The first is a bar set. It really just helps make everything easier. A good bar set will include jiggers, a cocktail shaker, a muddler and a strainer. This bar set is really fantastic, and great quality. It’s gorgeous to boot, and will take a place of pride in your kitchen or home bar. This one is a great starter kit.

You’ll also need a couple flavored vodkas. Start with a chocolate flavored vodka and a raspberry flavored vodka.



Photo by Van Gogh Vodka

Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes Total Time: 4 minutes 5.0 Stars (1 Reviews)

Ingredients

4 oz. Van Gogh Raspberry Vodka

2 oz. Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka

1 1/2 oz. Crème de cassis

Ice

Raspberries, for garnish

Instructions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice Add the raspberry vodka, chocolate vodka, and creme de cassis. Shake until well combined and chilled. Strain into two chilled martini glasses Garnish with raspberries on a pick

Isn’t that easy? Whoever that special person is will be so impressed! They’ll never have to know that it took like three minutes and the hard work was done for you. I won’t tell them! If you really wanted to gild the lily, this Raspberry martini recipe would be perfect for a signature wedding cocktail. How indulgent and romantic would that be?