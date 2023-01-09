Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini Cocktail Recipe

Greta Brinkley

Can you smell it?  Love is in the air and all around us. What better way to celebrate than with a great cocktail.  The Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini is a fantastic option for a special occasion.  And since the recipe is designed for two drinks, it’s perfect for a romantic dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7PSC_0k8Z3Lc200
Chocolate raspberry martini recipePhoto byVan Gogh Vodka

Having a Galentine’s Day instead?  NO PROBLEM! This Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini is perfect for ladies’ night, too.

Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini Cocktail Recipe

There are a few things you need to make this cocktail. The first is a bar set. It really just helps make everything easier. A good bar set will include jiggers, a cocktail shaker, a muddler and a strainer. This bar set is really fantastic, and great quality. It’s gorgeous to boot, and will take a place of pride in your kitchen or home bar. This one is a great starter kit.

You’ll also need a couple flavored vodkas. Start with a chocolate flavored vodka and a raspberry flavored vodka.

Photo byVan Gogh Vodka

Chocolate Covered Raspberry Martini Cocktail Recipe

Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 2 minutes Total Time: 4 minutes 5.0 Stars (1 Reviews)

Ingredients

  • 4 oz. Van Gogh Raspberry Vodka
  • 2 oz. Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate Vodka
  • 1 1/2 oz. Crème de cassis
  • Ice
  • Raspberries, for garnish

Instructions

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice
  2. Add the raspberry vodka, chocolate vodka, and creme de cassis.
  3. Shake until well combined and chilled.
  4. Strain into two chilled martini glasses
  5. Garnish with raspberries on a pick

Isn’t that easy?  Whoever that special person is will be so impressed! They’ll never have to know that it took like three minutes and the hard work was done for you. I won’t tell them!  If you really wanted to gild the lily, this Raspberry martini recipe would be perfect for a signature wedding cocktail. How indulgent and romantic would that be?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzLtY_0k8Z3Lc200
Chocolate Raspberry MartiniPhoto byGreta Brinkley

