Go fish more costly under plan

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCPSe_0l8cf31k00
Rate increase under new planPhoto byClark YoungonUnsplash

HARRISBURG, Pa. –Give me a “modest fee adjustment” the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said in a preliminary plan to hike prices to go fish next year in Bucks County and around the state – a plan that will hook $2.9 million annually.

Under the plan recently given preliminary approval, price increases were OK’d for a list of various licenses and permits like the most common -- Resident Annual Fishing License, Trout Permit and Combination Trout/Lake Erie permit that will increase $2.50 each.

“Through these modest fee adjustments, we are keeping pace with the rising costs associated with maintaining vital infrastructure, services, and programs that anglers and boaters deserve and have come to expect,” said Robert BJ Small, president, Fish and Boat Commission, and District 6 Commissioner. “Our goal is to keep the prices of fishing licenses and permits as low as possible, while still being able to upgrade and invest in the equipment, staff, programs and facilities, such as our fish hatcheries and hundreds of public access areas, that deliver quality recreation throughout the Commonwealth.”

The rate hike is an investment in the future, he said.

“Adjusting fees to match our business needs, when necessary, will ensure that Pennsylvania remains a destination for fishing and boating for a very long time,” said Small.

Other than the hike on the most common licenses, separate increase will be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors and tourists, the commission said.

If given final approval, revenues from the fee adjustments are expected to generate an estimated $2.9 million annually for the commission’s Fish Fund to support fishing-related programs. After final approval, the fee adjustments will be given to the state House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committee for review.

A date for a public hearing on the proposal has yet to be established.

(To hook more like this, cast to ‘Following’ and keep it here.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 13

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
984 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Pennsylvania State

Animal's Homecoming Under Review

NEWTOWN, Pa. – Should the American marten – a small native species that disappeared from Pennsylvania more than 120 years ago – be reintroduced to the environment though the mammal with a diverse appetite is seen by some as a “devastating predator”?

Read full story
2 comments
Doylestown, PA

Program Spotlights Horses, their Foals

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Delaware Valley University here and the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association have partnered to present to the public for free what they say is “a magical experience and unique opportunity.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Black Bears Killed Tremendous in Size

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Though the spotting of black bears roaming Bucks County likely is weeks away -- “Usually, they’ll emerge from dens in March or April,” said an official -- the Pennsylvania Game Commission has released some very big news about the recent hunting seasons.

Read full story
55 comments
Bucks County, PA

Coyotes Gone but Not Forgotten

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A year after reports of a coyote roaming Bucks County backyards – and likely what killed a pet dog – there have been no sightings thus far possibly because of weather conditions, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Coyotes Gone but Not Forgotten

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A year after reports of a coyote roaming Bucks County, Pa.,. backyards – and likely what killed a pet dog – there have been no sightings thus far possibly because of weather conditions, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Home Improvements Planned for Ducks

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited Inc. (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across the state, including in Bucks County.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?

Read full story
277 comments
Bucks County, PA

Law Officer Helps the Pets

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. -- As Humane Society Law Enforcement Officer for the Bucks County SPCA, Lizz Knight sees one issue as the most prominent animal-related concern. “I would say the most common problem for Bucks County would be feral cat colonies,” said Knight. “We try to educate people on the importance of trap-neuter-release. We call it TNR.”

Read full story
Pike County, PA

Program Shows Cubs Live in Den

STEVENS, Pa. -- Want to experience a day in the Wild? The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched free round-the-clock live streaming of Bald Eagle activities, migratory Snow Geese, and birds nesting in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland. It’s yet another animal, however, that’s grabbed the biggest audience attention.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA Turkey Population Falling

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.

Read full story
48 comments
Berks County, PA

Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote

READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.

Read full story
52 comments
Bucks County, PA

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.

Read full story
75 comments
Bucks County, PA

$45 Million Roadmap Established

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Establishment of a behavioral health crisis center, and expanded distribution of the overdose reversing drug Narcan are elements of Bucks County, Pa.’s “roadmap” for allocation of the $45 million it was awarded in a lawsuit against opioid giants.

Read full story
Washington Crossing, PA

Washington Crossing Sites Restored

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- More than a dozen historic structures that have “immense value” in America’s story of Democracy have completed an $8.7 million restoration and preservation project at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield Township.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan Examined

WRIGHTSTOWN, Pa. -- Like a bud at the onset of ripening, plans for a winery in Bucks County’s Wrightstown Township appear ready to blossom into a business producing and selling wine, while also running taste-testing rooms, a special events venue and a bed and breakfast.

Read full story
Yardley, PA

$24 Million Water Plant Opens

YARDLEY, Pa. -- A recent open-house in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pa., didn’t center on an elite $24 million home, first-rate trade center or exclusive restaurant, but a place with five large storage tanks handling six million gallons of water daily with an ultraviolet light disinfection system.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks Electric

BENSALEM, Pa. -- Truckers and motorists in lower Bucks County, Pa., recently saw the lights turn green on two transportation ventures – one to electrify diesel trucks locally, the other the completion of the $94.5 million U.S. Rote 1 improvement project here.

Read full story
18 comments
Bucks County, PA

Plan Sends Bus a New Direction

BENSALEM, Pa. -- The wheels on SEPTA’s buses still will go round-and-round in Bucks County, Pa,, but under a new plan they’ll head in an innovative new direction. Several SEPTA bus routes in Bucks would be replaced by microtransit, on-demand pickups, under an agency plan that aims to improve transportation logistics, remove redundancy and trim costs.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

No Tax Hike in Budget Plan

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Bucks County’s preliminary 2023 budget of $457.5 million holds the line on taxes for the third consecutive year while operating at 3.8 percent less than the current budget, it was announced here in the suburban Philadelphia county.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy