Coyotes Gone but Not Forgotten

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3Mey_0knNLRtp00
Have you spotted a coyote??Photo byJoshua WilkingonUnsplash

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A year after reports of a coyote roaming Bucks County backyards – and likely what killed a pet dog – there have been no sightings thus far possibly because of weather conditions, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“It may be that the mild winter weather has allowed for their predation to occur in the more natural environments, away from residential areas and homeowners’ security cameras,” said Dustin Stoner, Information and Education Supervisor, Southeast Region, state Game Commission. “I am unaware of any coyote issues to date in Bucks County, however, I’m sure the populations are relatively stable in the area and they are still present.”

Coyotes exist in virtually every square mile of the state, he said, and sightings still are possible.

“It is always a possibility that coyotes could be spotted in the residential areas of Bucks County, so residents should remain vigilant and are discouraged from placing any pet food and other food attractants that would entice coyotes to their property or that would attract small mammals to their property that would, in turn, draw in the coyotes.”

It was February 2022 when it was reported a pet dog in a Langhorne backyard was killed possibly by a coyote. A number of coyote sightings in Newtown and Northampton townships was reported soon after.

Cautious residents were urged by area police and municipal officials to be on the lookout.

The coyote issue recently heightened and went a new direction following attention to a study showing cougars to be “uniquely suited to hunt and kill deer” and should be introduced in some Pennsylvania areas.

Many residents found the suggestion amiss.

The state Game Commission currently has no interest in placing cougars into the wild to fight deer population control, said Travis Lau, press secretary, game Commission.

“Pennsylvania’s deer populations are managed through harvest by hunters,” he said. “That’s a formula that continues to work, and that I would foresee working

Well into the future, probably beyond my days. I am aware of a study or something of the sort that suggests reintroduction. It’s not a Game Commission study.”

(So, what do you think? Send a comment and stay right here for more by ‘Following.’)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
943 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Bucks County, PA

Black Bears Killed Tremendous in Size

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Though the spotting of black bears roaming Bucks County likely is weeks away -- “Usually, they’ll emerge from dens in March or April,” said an official -- the Pennsylvania Game Commission has released some very big news about the recent hunting seasons.

Read full story
55 comments
Bucks County, PA

Coyotes Gone but Not Forgotten

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A year after reports of a coyote roaming Bucks County, Pa.,. backyards – and likely what killed a pet dog – there have been no sightings thus far possibly because of weather conditions, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Home Improvements Planned for Ducks

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited Inc. (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across the state, including in Bucks County.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?

Read full story
277 comments
Bucks County, PA

Law Officer Helps the Pets

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. -- As Humane Society Law Enforcement Officer for the Bucks County SPCA, Lizz Knight sees one issue as the most prominent animal-related concern. “I would say the most common problem for Bucks County would be feral cat colonies,” said Knight. “We try to educate people on the importance of trap-neuter-release. We call it TNR.”

Read full story
Pike County, PA

Program Shows Cubs Live in Den

STEVENS, Pa. -- Want to experience a day in the Wild? The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched free round-the-clock live streaming of Bald Eagle activities, migratory Snow Geese, and birds nesting in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland. It’s yet another animal, however, that’s grabbed the biggest audience attention.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

PA Turkey Population Falling

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.

Read full story
48 comments
Berks County, PA

Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote

READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.

Read full story
52 comments
Bucks County, PA

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.

Read full story
75 comments
Bucks County, PA

$45 Million Roadmap Established

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Establishment of a behavioral health crisis center, and expanded distribution of the overdose reversing drug Narcan are elements of Bucks County, Pa.’s “roadmap” for allocation of the $45 million it was awarded in a lawsuit against opioid giants.

Read full story
Washington Crossing, PA

Washington Crossing Sites Restored

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- More than a dozen historic structures that have “immense value” in America’s story of Democracy have completed an $8.7 million restoration and preservation project at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield Township.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan Examined

WRIGHTSTOWN, Pa. -- Like a bud at the onset of ripening, plans for a winery in Bucks County’s Wrightstown Township appear ready to blossom into a business producing and selling wine, while also running taste-testing rooms, a special events venue and a bed and breakfast.

Read full story
Yardley, PA

$24 Million Water Plant Opens

YARDLEY, Pa. -- A recent open-house in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pa., didn’t center on an elite $24 million home, first-rate trade center or exclusive restaurant, but a place with five large storage tanks handling six million gallons of water daily with an ultraviolet light disinfection system.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks Electric

BENSALEM, Pa. -- Truckers and motorists in lower Bucks County, Pa., recently saw the lights turn green on two transportation ventures – one to electrify diesel trucks locally, the other the completion of the $94.5 million U.S. Rote 1 improvement project here.

Read full story
18 comments
Bucks County, PA

Plan Sends Bus a New Direction

BENSALEM, Pa. -- The wheels on SEPTA’s buses still will go round-and-round in Bucks County, Pa,, but under a new plan they’ll head in an innovative new direction. Several SEPTA bus routes in Bucks would be replaced by microtransit, on-demand pickups, under an agency plan that aims to improve transportation logistics, remove redundancy and trim costs.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

No Tax Hike in Budget Plan

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Bucks County’s preliminary 2023 budget of $457.5 million holds the line on taxes for the third consecutive year while operating at 3.8 percent less than the current budget, it was announced here in the suburban Philadelphia county.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Plain Talk on Town's Podcast

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -- What are they talking about here in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pa? The ADA-accessible playground at Cobalt Ridge Park, home-improvement projects, climate change or the town’s female police officer?

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Deer Hunt Set in State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- A one-day shotgun hunt for antlered and antlerless deer is set for Nov. 30 at Tyler State Park here, with a late-season four-week archery hunt scheduled to begin next month – annual events at the 1,700-acre site to “help maintain balance within the park’s ecosystem,” the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has announced.

Read full story
2 comments
Bucks County, PA

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy