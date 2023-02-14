Coyotes Gone but Not Forgotten

Have you spotted a coyote?? Photo by Joshua Wilking on Unsplash

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A year after reports of a coyote roaming Bucks County backyards – and likely what killed a pet dog – there have been no sightings thus far possibly because of weather conditions, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

“It may be that the mild winter weather has allowed for their predation to occur in the more natural environments, away from residential areas and homeowners’ security cameras,” said Dustin Stoner, Information and Education Supervisor, Southeast Region, state Game Commission. “I am unaware of any coyote issues to date in Bucks County, however, I’m sure the populations are relatively stable in the area and they are still present.”

Coyotes exist in virtually every square mile of the state, he said, and sightings still are possible.

“It is always a possibility that coyotes could be spotted in the residential areas of Bucks County, so residents should remain vigilant and are discouraged from placing any pet food and other food attractants that would entice coyotes to their property or that would attract small mammals to their property that would, in turn, draw in the coyotes.”

It was February 2022 when it was reported a pet dog in a Langhorne backyard was killed possibly by a coyote. A number of coyote sightings in Newtown and Northampton townships was reported soon after.

Cautious residents were urged by area police and municipal officials to be on the lookout.

The coyote issue recently heightened and went a new direction following attention to a study showing cougars to be “uniquely suited to hunt and kill deer” and should be introduced in some Pennsylvania areas.

Many residents found the suggestion amiss.

The state Game Commission currently has no interest in placing cougars into the wild to fight deer population control, said Travis Lau, press secretary, game Commission.

“Pennsylvania’s deer populations are managed through harvest by hunters,” he said. “That’s a formula that continues to work, and that I would foresee working

Well into the future, probably beyond my days. I am aware of a study or something of the sort that suggests reintroduction. It’s not a Game Commission study.”

