Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem

Cougars like this one could help reduce deer population. Photo by Bruce Jastrow on Unsplash

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?

While many tactics have been tried – from capturing and fertilizing deer, to encouraging hunters to go after deer open season – little change has been seen. Now, however, a different approach is getting attention: introduction of cougars into the environment in some areas to help reduce the deer population. Might it be tried in Bucks?

Cougars, also known as mountain lions and pumas, are “uniquely suited to hunt and kill deer,” writes Kristin Hunt in PhillyVoice.

“The big cats are risk-adverse, solo hunters with impressively high kill rates,” she writes.

A single cougar can kill up to 259 deer over the course of its lifetime, single-handedly preventing eight crashes and nearly $40,000 in damages. They could eliminate 708,600 collisions and $2.13 billion in damages over 30 years.

‘Thousands of deer scamper onto American streets each year, colliding with startled drivers and causing roughly 200 deaths,” she said. “Deer not only cause traffic accidents but overgraze to the point of endangering native species and eliminating habitats for smaller animals.”

A 2016 study by biologists is cited.

“Cougars really are deer specialists,” said Laura Prugh, an author on the study. “Deer pose relatively less risk to them compared to larger animals. But then it’s a really nice-sized meal as well, so it’s an efficient package of meat that can feed them for about a week as opposed to hunting smaller prey like beavers or rabbits.”

Cougars also could help slow the spread of Lyme’s disease by killing diseased deer, and save casual gardens and crops from overgrazing, according to Prugh.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2011 declared cougars in Eastern United States to be extinct, but in recent years, wildlife experts have identified the cougar as slowly moving east and been found in Chicago and Connecticut. Some biologists see the push as a good thing, given the cat’s propensity for helping cut the deer population.

Several regions have been identified by researchers as suitable habitats for cougars, including a section of Pennsylvania north of Du Bois and northeast of Williamsport, according to Hunt.

Added Purgh: “People do hunt deer, and we are hiring sharpshooters, and it hasn’t brought their populations down the way that a healthy population of cougars would be able to do. Cougars are hunting deer year-round. They’re able to hunt deer in suburban areas where it’s not safe to hunt. They also instill a fear. Predators have an effect on their prey without actually killing them.”

Introduction of cougars into the environment in Pennsylvania would need the approval of the state Game Commission. But not likely, according to Thomas Keller of the commission, who points out a danger cougars pose to hikers, pets and other wildlife.

“Are Pennsylvanians OK with these changes” Keller told Hunt. “Are hunters OK with fewer deer?”

