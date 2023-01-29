Program Shows Cubs Live in Den

It's almost time for cubs like this guy to be born. Photo by Bruce Hong on Unsplash

STEVENS, Pa. -- Want to experience a day in the Wild? The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched free round-the-clock live streaming of Bald Eagle activities, migratory Snow Geese, and birds nesting in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland. It’s yet another animal, however, that’s grabbed the biggest audience attention.

“While all of our livestock live streams are popular with viewers, there’s nothing like watching and listening to bear cubs as they begin to explore their surroundings and, ultimately, emerge from the den with their mothers to see their new world in Penn’s Woods,” said Steve Smith, Information and Education Director, state Game Commission.

The black bear livestreams from Pike County, Pa., is one of four species covered by the state Game Commission, viewed directly at HDOnTap.com or through www.pgc.pa.gov.

In addition to the bear den, the other streams running into the spring are the Farm Country Eagle Livestream, which provides a bird’s-eye view into a long-established nest in a giant sycamore, the ever-popular Hanover, Pa., Eagle Livestream, and the agency’s Snow Goose Livestream captivating the migratory action at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Stevens, Pa.

Said Smith of the first live streaming in two years: “We’re glad to bring back this for 2023 and offer it alongside our annual wintertime wildlife cams, all of which entertain and educate viewers and give them a whole new appreciation for wildlife.”

The close look inside a black bear’s den is rare because though bears den each winter, few of them are in known locations where cameras can be installed and footage streamed to viewers. Pennsylvania’s black bears usually are born in January and begin walking around about eight weeks. They leave the den when they are three months old. During the 2019 run of the black bear livestream, the bears left their den on April 11. In 2021, their departure date was March 24.

Bald eagles typically lay eggs in mid-February and, if the eggs are viable, they’ll hatch in mid- to late-March, with young fledging in June but continuing to stop back at the nest.

Snow goose migration typically peaks at Middle Creek from mid-February to March.

The livestreams are a collaborative effort by the state Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business, with HDOnTap providing the streaming services and Comcast the internet connectivity for the two Eagle cameras.

“Watching the sow raise her cubs is a rare and beautiful experience,” said Kate Alexander of HDOnTap. “It’s a joy to watch the cubs play, learn and grow every day.”

(Now, this is some fun news! Pass it along and stay here for more by clicking ‘Following,’ then registering or downloading the app. And, please, send a comment.)