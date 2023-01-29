Program Shows Cubs Live in Den

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZeDk_0kVDKadn00
It's almost time for cubs like this guy to be born.Photo byBruce HongonUnsplash

STEVENS, Pa. -- Want to experience a day in the Wild? The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched free round-the-clock live streaming of Bald Eagle activities, migratory Snow Geese, and birds nesting in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland. It’s yet another animal, however, that’s grabbed the biggest audience attention.

“While all of our livestock live streams are popular with viewers, there’s nothing like watching and listening to bear cubs as they begin to explore their surroundings and, ultimately, emerge from the den with their mothers to see their new world in Penn’s Woods,” said Steve Smith, Information and Education Director, state Game Commission.

The black bear livestreams from Pike County, Pa., is one of four species covered by the state Game Commission, viewed directly at HDOnTap.com or through www.pgc.pa.gov.

In addition to the bear den, the other streams running into the spring are the Farm Country Eagle Livestream, which provides a bird’s-eye view into a long-established nest in a giant sycamore, the ever-popular Hanover, Pa., Eagle Livestream, and the agency’s Snow Goose Livestream captivating the migratory action at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Stevens, Pa.

Said Smith of the first live streaming in two years: “We’re glad to bring back this for 2023 and offer it alongside our annual wintertime wildlife cams, all of which entertain and educate viewers and give them a whole new appreciation for wildlife.”

The close look inside a black bear’s den is rare because though bears den each winter, few of them are in known locations where cameras can be installed and footage streamed to viewers. Pennsylvania’s black bears usually are born in January and begin walking around about eight weeks. They leave the den when they are three months old. During the 2019 run of the black bear livestream, the bears left their den on April 11. In 2021, their departure date was March 24.

Bald eagles typically lay eggs in mid-February and, if the eggs are viable, they’ll hatch in mid- to late-March, with young fledging in June but continuing to stop back at the nest.

Snow goose migration typically peaks at Middle Creek from mid-February to March.

The livestreams are a collaborative effort by the state Game Commission, HDOnTap and Comcast Business, with HDOnTap providing the streaming services and Comcast the internet connectivity for the two Eagle cameras.

“Watching the sow raise her cubs is a rare and beautiful experience,” said Kate Alexander of HDOnTap. “It’s a joy to watch the cubs play, learn and grow every day.”

(Now, this is some fun news! Pass it along and stay here for more by clicking ‘Following,’ then registering or downloading the app. And, please, send a comment.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
768 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Pennsylvania State

PA Turkey Population Falling

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.

Read full story
48 comments
Berks County, PA

Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote

READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.

Read full story
52 comments
Bucks County, PA

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.

Read full story
75 comments
Bucks County, PA

$45 Million Roadmap Established

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Establishment of a behavioral health crisis center, and expanded distribution of the overdose reversing drug Narcan are elements of Bucks County, Pa.’s “roadmap” for allocation of the $45 million it was awarded in a lawsuit against opioid giants.

Read full story
Washington Crossing, PA

Washington Crossing Sites Restored

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- More than a dozen historic structures that have “immense value” in America’s story of Democracy have completed an $8.7 million restoration and preservation project at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield Township.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan Examined

WRIGHTSTOWN, Pa. -- Like a bud at the onset of ripening, plans for a winery in Bucks County’s Wrightstown Township appear ready to blossom into a business producing and selling wine, while also running taste-testing rooms, a special events venue and a bed and breakfast.

Read full story
Yardley, PA

$24 Million Water Plant Opens

YARDLEY, Pa. -- A recent open-house in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pa., didn’t center on an elite $24 million home, first-rate trade center or exclusive restaurant, but a place with five large storage tanks handling six million gallons of water daily with an ultraviolet light disinfection system.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks Electric

BENSALEM, Pa. -- Truckers and motorists in lower Bucks County, Pa., recently saw the lights turn green on two transportation ventures – one to electrify diesel trucks locally, the other the completion of the $94.5 million U.S. Rote 1 improvement project here.

Read full story
18 comments
Bucks County, PA

Plan Sends Bus a New Direction

BENSALEM, Pa. -- The wheels on SEPTA’s buses still will go round-and-round in Bucks County, Pa,, but under a new plan they’ll head in an innovative new direction. Several SEPTA bus routes in Bucks would be replaced by microtransit, on-demand pickups, under an agency plan that aims to improve transportation logistics, remove redundancy and trim costs.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

No Tax Hike in Budget Plan

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Bucks County’s preliminary 2023 budget of $457.5 million holds the line on taxes for the third consecutive year while operating at 3.8 percent less than the current budget, it was announced here in the suburban Philadelphia county.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Plain Talk on Town's Podcast

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -- What are they talking about here in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pa? The ADA-accessible playground at Cobalt Ridge Park, home-improvement projects, climate change or the town’s female police officer?

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Deer Hunt Set in State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- A one-day shotgun hunt for antlered and antlerless deer is set for Nov. 30 at Tyler State Park here, with a late-season four-week archery hunt scheduled to begin next month – annual events at the 1,700-acre site to “help maintain balance within the park’s ecosystem,” the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has announced.

Read full story
2 comments
Bucks County, PA

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Fire Companies Get $1 Million Each

FALLSINGTON, Pa. -- The Falls Township and Croydon fire companies in lower Bucks County, Pa., are to receive $1 million each for major building renovation projects including an equipment decontamination site, offices, sleeping quarters and storage space.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Authorities Warn about Deer-Car Collisions

RICHBORO, Pa. -- It’s happened in Upper and Lower Makefield townships in Bucks County, Pa., as well as in Newtown and Middletown townships. Falls and Bensalem townships have experienced it, too. In fact, it’s occurred in numerous locations throughout the suburban Philadelphia county and across Pennsylvania. And now that it’s November and daylight saving time is over, it will get worse, warns the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Read full story
3 comments
Bucks County, PA

$17.5 Million Budget Proposed

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The town’s preliminary 2023 budget shows $17.5 million available for the new year and calls for the hiring of a new full time police officer and for salary “adjustments” for some key personnel, but otherwise holds the line on all taxes except the fire protection and rescue squad accounts which are contingent on an upcoming voter referendum.

Read full story
Fayette County, PA

Restrictions Set to Fight Rabbit Disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The recent detection of a highly pathogenic disease in two captive rabbits in southwestern Pennsylvania – a finding that alarmed many statewide, including in Bucks and Montgomery counties -- has resulted in establishment of special regulations to prevent spread of the virus that can kill cottontail rabbits and hares.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Plan Details Open Space Projects

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- Having documented Newtown Borough as a “built-out” town with some open-space sites that could be enhanced, the borough’s Open Space and Connectivity Plan next laid out ways to protect open areas and then made a prioritized list of projects.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Key Data Explored in Study

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- With a grand mission -- to advance public health and recreation, protect natural resources, and enhance the uniquely rich historical and aesthetic context of the community -- the Newtown Borough Open Space and Continuity Plan team eyed some key data.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy