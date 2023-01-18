PA Turkey Population Falling

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121RZN_0kJD5HH200
Why are there fewer turkeys now in PA?Photo byJ-PhotosonUnsplash

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.

The state Game Commission has initiated a GPS tagging system to track female turkeys through 2025, and a study that is the Game Commission’s largest turkey study ever at Penn State and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program is looking at four geographic regions of Pennsylvania, including the southeastern with Bucks County, to check on geographic, turkey population and hunting patterns.

One thought: is more brush needed for the turkeys?

The Game Commission also has asked the public to report any turkey flock sightings through March 15 so the turkeys can be trapped and tagged. Information is being collected online, where the public will be asked to provide information on the location and type of land (public, private or unknown). Once a sighting location is made, Game Commission crews will visit it and potentially tag the turkeys who will not be moved but simply released.

“The GPS transmitters give us the location of the turkeys and their activity,” said Mary Jo Casalena, turkey biologist, state Game Commission. “We’ll be able to see where they are, if they’re walking, sitting or flying.”

Data assembled in the four study areas will be vital, she said.

“We’re comparing all those areas and getting an idea of what predation rates are, what nesting rates are, what poult production is, and weather patterns are, and asking how that might be affecting turkeys in all the different types of their habitat,” said Casalena.

Study results will be used to determine causes of the trending population fluctuations and help researchers form a preventive plan. Possible factors in the population decline include loss of habitat, weather patterns, predators and disease.

“Results might show that it could just be a matter of adding more brush to the land – more brush provides more coverage from predators and better nesting opportunities,” said Casalena.

All turkeys involved in the research will safely be released, she said.

Pennsylvania’s turkey population has been falling since it peacked in 2001.

“The whole idea for this turkey study is to determine the limiting factors of the turkey population,” said Casalena. “And what we, as a wildlife agency, can do to help improve the turkey population in areas where it’s declining, which is a lot of the state.”

