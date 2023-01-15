Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote

Gregory Vellner

READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.

Because the shooting was unintentional, the hunter will not be charged, the Game Commission said.

“No game law violations were detected,” the Game Commission said.

The incident reportedly occurred Saturday morning in woodlands near here in Berks County. The dog was shot in the stomach with a rifle, the reports said.

“Who shot my dog!” the dog’s owner, Chris Heller, reportedly screamed running for help after finding the dog, a recently adopted eight-year-old malamute mix, according to reports.

Following the incident, the dog’s owners called for an apology from the shooter.

“This was a family pet,” Jennifer Heller reportedly said. “It wasn’t a wild animal. He was loved and taken care of. We called him ‘the cheese man’ because he loved dairy products. We used to bribe him with cheese.”

The shooting came just days after the Game Commission warned residents statewide about coyotes randomly roaming urban and suburban neighborhoods searching for food. It said pet food, trash and garbage should not be left unwatched outdoors because the products might attract a coyote.

It also said pet owners should not allow small dogs and other animals to be outdoors unwatched unless in a fenced area for protection. A year ago in Langhorne, it’s believed a small dog alone in a backyard was killed by a coyote.

“You could see them out during the daytime hunting or see them out crossing the road in the evening,” said Dustin Stoner of the Game Commission. “Coyotes exist pretty much in every square mile of Pennsylvania.”

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

