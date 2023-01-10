Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.

“You could see them out during the daytime hunting or see them out crossing the road in the evening,” said Dustin Stoner of the Game Commission. “Coyotes exist pretty much in every square mile of Pennsylvania. They’re a predatory canine and can range in the 20- to 40- or 50-pound area depending on the age and sex of the animal, and be a pretty formidable predator that preys on pets if left unsupervised.

Watch out for coyotes like this one. Photo by mana5280 on Unsplash

”

It was in late January last year when residents throughout the area reported a coyote roaming close to homes, and in February’s first week when a resident here said her pet dog alone in the backyard likely was killed by a coyote.

Now is the time of year when coyotes are especially active, said Stoner.

“They’re pairing up for breeding season,” he said. “They go through all their breeding rituals. You might hear them vocalizing at night.”

As the coyote population in Pennsylvania and elsewhere has increased, Stoner said, available open space for the animal has decreased. The result, he said, is more coyotes are seen close to homes in developed areas.

“Pennsylvania has expanded and we’ve consumed a lot of land and converted it into urban or suburban areas that were once farms or woodlands. And, meanwhile, the population of coyotes has grown all over North America in the past 50 or so years.”

Coyotes are doing well in their new homeland, he said.

“They are very adaptable to their environment and they can hunt in these urban areas and find groundhogs, rabbits, small mammals and birds to support their populations,” said Stoner.

Small pets also can be targets, he said, if let unsupervised.

“Coyotes can be formidable and they can prey upon small pets if they are left unsupervised in areas where coyotes are roaming and hunting,” he said.

To reduce the likelihood a coyote will explore a residential backyard, be certain the area is free of pet food, trash and garbage, said Stoner.

“You don’t want to intentionally feed or attract any wildlife onto your backyard, especially if you have pets” he said. “Don’t feed the pets outside and leave the food out. Leave trash in receptacles and put it out as close as you can to pick-up times. And don’t leave small pets outside alone unless within a fenced area.”

As for human contact, stoner said the animal should be left alone.

“If you do see a coyote, don’t try to approach the. Generally, they’re pretty skittish. In most circumstances, if you see a coyote and it sees you, it’s going to takeoff and find some place secluded to hide. It’s extremely rare that a coyote will approach people.”

(Watch out for coyotes and for the latest news right here by clicking ‘Following,’ then register or download the app. And let me know in a comment what you think.)