Washington Crossing, PA

Washington Crossing Sites Restored

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSSrp_0k3SOLl600
President George Washington

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- More than a dozen historic structures that have “immense value” in America’s story of Democracy have completed an $8.7 million restoration and preservation project at Washington Crossing Historic Park in Upper Makefield Township.

The year-long effort at the 500-acre site along the Delaware River where Gen. George Washington dramatically crossed on Christmas Eve 1776, celebrated completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state and local officials.

“Protecting the cultural and historical significance of these buildings at Washington Crossing is integral to continuing the site’s historic legacy,” said state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This park has immense value in educating the public and enriching experiences related to the birth of this nation. We are grateful to the Department of General Services for supporting this project on public lands, and look forward to seeing the impact the renovations will have for years to come.”

The project was necessary, officials said, because the 17 historic sites reconditioned offer a framework and awareness of life during the American Revolution, said officials

“The Department of General Services strives to ensure that the agencies we work for and with, are able to realize their goals and desires when it comes to the projects that we manage for them,” said Mike Hudzik, Director of Capital Projects Construction for the Pennsylvania Department of General Services. “Thanks to our collaborative efforts with DCNR, we were able to assist them in restoring and creating an appealing, relaxing and educational outdoor space for those who live in and visit Bucks County.”

Also at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony were state Sen Steve Santarsiero, state Rep. Perry Warren, Bucks County Commissioner Chair Bob Harvie and John Godzieba, president, Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park.

Numerous historic buildings and modern-day structures underwent major rehabilitations beginning May 2021. During construction, affected buildings and sites had been cornered off by fences. The park is managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and is operated through partnership with The Friends of Washington Crossing Park.

Among the buildings are the Mahlon K. Taylor House, Taylorsville General Store, Hibbs House and Frye House.

