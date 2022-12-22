Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan Examined

Gregory Vellner

Should new winery be approved? It's under review.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Pa. -- Like a bud at the onset of ripening, plans for a winery in Bucks County’s Wrightstown Township appear ready to blossom into a business producing and selling wine, while also running taste-testing rooms, a special events venue and a bed and breakfast.

“This would be the first winery in the township,” said township Manager Stacey Mulholland.

The plan by Angela J. Banket Rienzi and Armando D. Rienzi calls for establishment of a winery on 25 acres at 580 and 550 Swamp Rd., just north of Worthington Mill Road, in the township’s Conservation Management zoning district.

It recently was reviewed by the township Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB) -- from whom the Rienzi family needs seven zoning variances – and it appears the board is set to grant some, while denying others.

According to the Rienzi proposal, the property will be for the growing and cultivation of grapes, for production, for retail and wholesale sales of wine, for storage of wine, for tasting rooms, a bed and breakfast and special event site.

“Once the official ZHB findings are issued, within 45 days from the hearing, there is a 30-day window for an appeal, or the applicant can just move forward with land development,” said Mulholland.

She said the ZHB on Nov. 30 did a thorough examination of the application.

“The ZHB respected the applicant’s right to use the property for the vineyard/winery use and the accessory retail use, but wanted to balance those uses with the adjacent residential uses,” said Mulholland.

Joseph Rienzi, a viticulturist at a Fort Washington, Pa., winery, will run the Wrightstown vineyard, while Angela and Armando Rienzi handle the business.

The ZHB ruled on a number of variance requests, including the granting in part of a variance to widen the existing driveways – granted on the north side by the Rienzi home, but not the south side by the neighboring property. The board then ruled similarly on a variance to permit the existing driveway bridges to remain at 15 feet and 13 feet wide respectively not the required 25 feet wide – granted to the north side, but not the south.

The board also acted on a variance request related to the number of acres used for wine producing crop. Rienzi wanted to maintain 2.15 acres instead of the required minimum five acres. The board granted a limited period and said five acres must be planted by Jan. 1, 2026. Denied was a variance requested to allow 11,123 square feet of floor area to be devoted to service of wine/vineyard customers, when a maximum of 3,000 square feet is permitted on a lot less than 10 acres.

Under the Rienzi plan, a permanent structure is to be built on the southeast corner of the tract for production, and to house events and tasting rooms.

