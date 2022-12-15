$24 Million Water Plant Opens

Water in bathtub possible with new plant. that's making a splash. Photo by Unsplash

YARDLEY, Pa. -- A recent open-house in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pa., didn’t center on an elite $24 million home, first-rate trade center or exclusive restaurant, but a place with five large storage tanks handling six million gallons of water daily with an ultraviolet light disinfection system.

The Yardley Water Treatment Plant completed a more than two-year overhaul and hosted about a dozen state and local officials to a showing at the Edgewood Road facility, all of the guests giving the site a rave review.

“I really enjoyed touring the Yardley Plant,” said Caroline Thompson, Yardley Borough Council president. “We saw firsthand the plant upgrades. Thanks, PAWC (Pennsylvania American Water) for your investment in our health and safety.”

The plant, which serves about 36,000 residents in Upper Makefield Township, Yardley Borough and portions of Falls Township, underwent upgrades and infrastructure improvements like installation of an ultraviolet light disinfection system to provide additional protection against bacteria and viruses, and an upgraded chlorine and ammonia gas system for enhanced safety.

“Our Yardley Treatment Plant provides an essential service,” said Justin Ladner, president, PAWC. “We are thrilled to unveil the latest investment into this facility. Upgrading our infrastructure allows us to continue the delivery of safe, reliable water service to our customers. This project represents comprehensive investment and commitment to keeping pace with industry best practices.”

The Yardley Water Treatment Plant tour also included state Rep. Perry Warren, Lower Makefield Supervisor John Lewis, state Sen. Steve Santarsiero and Pennsbury School Board member Gary Sanderson. Also in attendance were Yardley Borough Councilman Dave Applebaum, Borough Manager Paula Johnson, Police Chief Joseph Kelly III and Utility Project Manager Dave Lentowski.

The Yardley water system includes 192 miles of water main and 744 fire hydrants. The federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Partnership for Safe Water program has awarded the plant its Directors Awards for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards.

