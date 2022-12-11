State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks Electric

Diesel trucks on the highway. Photo by Unsplash

BENSALEM, Pa. -- Truckers and motorists in lower Bucks County, Pa., recently saw the lights turn green on two transportation ventures – one to electrify diesel trucks locally, the other the completion of the $94.5 million U.S. Rote 1 improvement project here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) launched “Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities,” a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by supporting local freight truck electrification.

Projects serving environmental justice areas, high traffic destiny areas and Act 47 financially distressed municipalities are a top priority for funding.

“Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest air pollution levels in Pennsylvania,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “A growing number of communities are proactively pursuing healthier air quality and greenhouse emission reductions. They’re interested in zero-emission electric options for the kinds of trucks that travel their neighborhoods on a regular basis. To help their transition to electric vehicles, DEP will provide at least 75 percent and, in some cases, 100 percent of funding to electrify local freight truck fleets.”

DEP also earmarked $1.7 million for Driving PA Forward State Clean Deiseal Grants to three projects to replace old diesel trucks with zero- or low-emission trucks.

In announcing the initiative early this month, the department said converting an old diesel truck into a new one had many benefits, including eliminating the need to fuel up; eliminating truck emissions; renewable energy sources like solar and wind can be used, and lower truck maintenance costs.

It said smaller battery-electric trucks could be readied by 2030, heavy-duty trucks that travel less than 500 miles a day by 2035.

In Bensalem, officials marked another transportation accomplishment – completion of the U.S Route 1 improvement project, one of 55 new projects handled by PennDOT worth more than $800 million. It included repair, reconstruction and improvements to state roads and bridges in Bucks and surrounding counties, said PennDOT.

“It’s a significant achievement to deliver these types of large investments to improve our roadways and bridges,” said District 6 Executive Louis Belmonte. “From large scale corridor-wide programs and intersection improvement projects to roadway resurfacing and repairing bridges, we’re laser-focused on enhancing the safety and efficiency of our transportation network.”

The $94.5 million Route 1 project saw the widening and reconstruction of more than a mile of the route between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and improvements to the U.S. 1 interchanges at the Turnpike and at Street Road.

