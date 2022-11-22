Plain Talk on Town's Podcast

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -- What are they talking about here in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pa? The ADA-accessible playground at Cobalt Ridge Park, home-improvement projects, climate change or the town’s female police officer?

Actually, all those topics -- and more on the township’s own podcast, ‘Middletown Township Talks.’ It recently celebrated its first anniversary and is doing quite well, say show organizers.

“Middletown Township Talks provides residents the inside scoop about township events, projects and other community happenings,” is how the township promotes its show. “Tune in for monthly episodes online or search ‘Middletown Township Talks’ on your favorite streaming platform.”

Recent episodes featured township Police Chief Joe Bartorilla on ‘National Night Out,’ Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Patrick Graham on new programs and events; Director of Building and Zoning Jim Ennis on the approval process for a home-improvement project, and police Officer Melissa Robinson on a typical day as a female township police officer.

Says the township: “The Middletown Township Talks podcast features interviews from board of supervisor members and township employees about what’s happening.”

Special Projects Manager Christina Bernhardt wasn’t interview on the podcast, but by The Advance of Bucks County newspaper.

The Advance: When and why was the podcast began?

Bernhardt: “The podcast officially launched in September 2021 and was one of our post-pandemic efforts to engage our residents. It’s important for us to continue to expand our communication channels to make sure we are reaching all our residents. This method of communication is also a way for us to reach a younger audience.

The Advance: Is it popular?

Bernhardt: “Middletown Township Talks has a steading growing audience from month to month. Interestingly, our analytics show that our new listeners will listen to our older podcasts as well as new episodes.

The Advance: Which episodes have been the favorites?

Bernhardt: “One of our most popular episodes was with Middletown Township Chairperson Mike Ksiazek. The episode was a recap of 2021 and our accomplishments, and looking forward to 2022. Another popular episode was with Supervisor Dawn Quirple and Parks and Recreation Director Paul Kopera discussing the new ADA accessible playground at Cobalt Ridge Park.

The Advance: What lies ahead?

Bernhardt: “Anyone interested in listening to the podcast can tune in on their favorite streaming platform by searching ‘Middletown Township Talks’ or anchor.fm/Middletown-township online. Our upcoming episodes are an update about the Fire Strategic Plan and upcoming Capital Improvement Projects in 2023.

