Deer Hunt Set in State Park

Hunter looking for prey. Chris Chow

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- A one-day shotgun hunt for antlered and antlerless deer is set for Nov. 30 at Tyler State Park here, with a late-season four-week archery hunt scheduled to begin next month – annual events at the 1,700-acre site to “help maintain balance within the park’s ecosystem,” the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has announced.

The regulated single-day hunt is limited to 150 hunters holding a special state park permit that requires shotguns use only ‘00’ buckshot. The park is closed to other activities that day.

“We had a public drawing and drew 150 names,” said Phillip Schmidt, manager, Tyler State Park. “In theory, there could be that many hunters, but typically 10 to 20 don’t make it.”

The Bureau of State Parks takes every precaution to ensure the hunts are conducted safely, according to Schmidt. He said safety zones, no hunting boundaries and park borders will be posted, along with extra Park Ranges, Wildlife Conservation Officers and State Police.

The archery hunt takes place over four weeks Dec. 26 to Jan. 28, 2023.

“For that, we also do a public drawing of 60 names,” said Schmidt. “The park is open in the areas not used for the archery hunt. There’s a limited number of archery hunters allowed – four in each of our four lots here at the park.”

The archery hunt, with a maximum of 12 hunters per day, takes place in the park north of Dairy Hill Trail to include the Covered Bridge area for a total of 500 acres.

Wildlife biologists have determined the deer population is adversely affecting the natural habitat, said Schmidt. Deer impact the delicate balance of the park‘s ecosystem by over-browsing on tree samplings, forest understory, shrubs and wildflowers.

“We don’t do the hunt for recreational reasons,” he said. “We do it specifically to reduce the deer population.”

During this time of year, many deer-car collisions are reported in Bucks County.

“I just saw one happen where the deer hit a car and did a complete 360 degree flip over it,” said Schmidt. “I was getting ready to see the car damaged and the deer dead. But the deer landed on its feet and ran away.”

(News like this touches many people in many ways. How about you? Stay with us by clicking my ‘Following,’ then register or download the app.)