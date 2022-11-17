Deer Hunt Set in State Park

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdY36_0jEOTf7a00
Hunter looking for prey.Chris Chow

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- A one-day shotgun hunt for antlered and antlerless deer is set for Nov. 30 at Tyler State Park here, with a late-season four-week archery hunt scheduled to begin next month – annual events at the 1,700-acre site to “help maintain balance within the park’s ecosystem,” the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has announced.

The regulated single-day hunt is limited to 150 hunters holding a special state park permit that requires shotguns use only ‘00’ buckshot. The park is closed to other activities that day.

“We had a public drawing and drew 150 names,” said Phillip Schmidt, manager, Tyler State Park. “In theory, there could be that many hunters, but typically 10 to 20 don’t make it.”

The Bureau of State Parks takes every precaution to ensure the hunts are conducted safely, according to Schmidt. He said safety zones, no hunting boundaries and park borders will be posted, along with extra Park Ranges, Wildlife Conservation Officers and State Police.

The archery hunt takes place over four weeks Dec. 26 to Jan. 28, 2023.

“For that, we also do a public drawing of 60 names,” said Schmidt. “The park is open in the areas not used for the archery hunt. There’s a limited number of archery hunters allowed – four in each of our four lots here at the park.”

The archery hunt, with a maximum of 12 hunters per day, takes place in the park north of Dairy Hill Trail to include the Covered Bridge area for a total of 500 acres.

Wildlife biologists have determined the deer population is adversely affecting the natural habitat, said Schmidt. Deer impact the delicate balance of the park‘s ecosystem by over-browsing on tree samplings, forest understory, shrubs and wildflowers.

“We don’t do the hunt for recreational reasons,” he said. “We do it specifically to reduce the deer population.”

During this time of year, many deer-car collisions are reported in Bucks County.

“I just saw one happen where the deer hit a car and did a complete 360 degree flip over it,” said Schmidt. “I was getting ready to see the car damaged and the deer dead. But the deer landed on its feet and ran away.”

(News like this touches many people in many ways. How about you? Stay with us by clicking my ‘Following,’ then register or download the app.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
484 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Bucks County, PA

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Fire Companies Get $1 Million Each

FALLSINGTON, Pa. -- The Falls Township and Croydon fire companies in lower Bucks County, Pa., are to receive $1 million each for major building renovation projects including an equipment decontamination site, offices, sleeping quarters and storage space.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Authorities Warn about Deer-Car Collisions

RICHBORO, Pa. -- It’s happened in Upper and Lower Makefield townships in Bucks County, Pa., as well as in Newtown and Middletown townships. Falls and Bensalem townships have experienced it, too. In fact, it’s occurred in numerous locations throughout the suburban Philadelphia county and across Pennsylvania. And now that it’s November and daylight saving time is over, it will get worse, warns the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Read full story
3 comments
Bucks County, PA

$17.5 Million Budget Proposed

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The town’s preliminary 2023 budget shows $17.5 million available for the new year and calls for the hiring of a new full time police officer and for salary “adjustments” for some key personnel, but otherwise holds the line on all taxes except the fire protection and rescue squad accounts which are contingent on an upcoming voter referendum.

Read full story
Fayette County, PA

Restrictions Set to Fight Rabbit Disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The recent detection of a highly pathogenic disease in two captive rabbits in southwestern Pennsylvania – a finding that alarmed many statewide, including in Bucks and Montgomery counties -- has resulted in establishment of special regulations to prevent spread of the virus that can kill cottontail rabbits and hares.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Plan Details Open Space Projects

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- Having documented Newtown Borough as a “built-out” town with some open-space sites that could be enhanced, the borough’s Open Space and Connectivity Plan next laid out ways to protect open areas and then made a prioritized list of projects.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Key Data Explored in Study

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- With a grand mission -- to advance public health and recreation, protect natural resources, and enhance the uniquely rich historical and aesthetic context of the community -- the Newtown Borough Open Space and Continuity Plan team eyed some key data.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Center Signs First Tenant

Red hardhat at construction site. FALL’S TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A “major” transportation company has signed on as the first tenant at the former U.S. Steel site here now being revitalized as an industrial park and seen as a job-producer that will “bring new life to a once-thriving economic hub.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

$1.1 Billion Deal Flushed Away

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Ending nearly two years of strenuous talks and firm ratepayer opposition, the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) has canceled the $1.1 billion sale of its sewer system to Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Inc. a private utility company seen as likely to hike rates once it took ownership – a move that immediately was followed by the financing of $210 million to handle repairs.

Read full story
1 comments
Newtown, PA

Plan Cites Open Space Designs

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. – This charming Bucks County, Pa. borough is “relatively built-out,” according to a new study, but there are a number of areas and specific parcels that are candidates for additional open space undertakings that should be “actively pursued.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Key OK Given to New Entity

Wine like this can be sold at new store, board says.Unsplash. FALL’S TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wine and beer could be sold at a Wawa under construction here in Bucks County, following action taken to transfer a Pennsylvania liquor license to the convenience store being built at 530 Lincoln Highway.

Read full story
Yardley, PA

Park & Rec Group Gets Key Awards

YARDLEY, Pa. - Having won two key national endorsements, the Lower Makefield Township Parks and Recreation Department here has been named an “elite” agency for its “overall quality” of operation, management and services in the community.

Read full story
Falls Township, PA

$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into Energy

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A $90 million proposal to construct two renewable natural gas facilities on a sprawling landfill just north of Philadelphia – a project called ‘an economic boon’ to the region – has been given two thumbs up by the township planning commission.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

$1.1 Billion Sewer System Sale Off

The proposed $1.1 billion sale of Bucks County, Pa.’s sewer system apparently has been flushed away following public outcry against a plan that would have been the largest privatization ever in the U.S of a wastewater system.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly Virus

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. -- Cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hare face a “significant threat” from a deadly virus spreading nationwide and recently detected in Pennsylvania, according to the state Game Commission, now warning Bucks County, Pa., rabbit owners to take precautions against the highly pathogenic and contagious disease even though it has not yet been seen locally.

Read full story
4 comments
Bucks County, PA

New Town Complex to be Designed

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Five years after rejection of a plan to build a new municipal complex here because it was too pricey, officials have hired an architectural firm for the “less expensive” design and renovation of the 60,000-square-foot center next year.

Read full story
Washington Crossing, PA

Family Donates Revolutionary War Sword

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- A more than 260-year-old sword seen as a “tangible connection” to America’s struggles during the Revolutionary War has been donated by its handlers to Washington Crossing Historic Park hrtr.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

County Election Office Receives Unknown Substance in Mail

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities have yet to identify materials sent in an envelope bearing an expletive-laden message and containing an unknown suspicious substance sent to the Bucks County, Pa., Board of Elections Office here – action later called “idiotic and pathetic behavior.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Measure Addresses Wildlife Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- While a new Pennsylvania Game Commission measure will “increase public service,” it does not address deer-related accidents like the hundreds reported in Bucks County, Pa., over the past five years, including one fatal crash.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy