Fire Companies Get $1 Million Each

FALLSINGTON, Pa. -- The Falls Township and Croydon fire companies in lower Bucks County, Pa., are to receive $1 million each for major building renovation projects including an equipment decontamination site, offices, sleeping quarters and storage space.

The state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds were approved for Falls Township Fire Company #1 located here in Falls Township, and the Croydon Fire Company in Bristol Township, it was announced.

‘The renovated building’s upgraded operations will enable its firefighters to more quickly get to residents in danger,” said state Rep. Tina Davis. “This is literally lifesaving funding.”

Added state Sen. Steve Santarsiero: “The upgraded space will streamline fire station operations, ensuring the volunteers of the Croydon Fire Company have the resources they need to respond to community emergency safely and efficiently.”

The Croydon project includes demolition of the oldest sections of the current firehouse, while saving firetruck bays. A second phase sees construction of a building addition with improved equipment decontamination space, added office space and sleeping quarters.

Croydon Fire Company President Bob Struble said the more than a century old company has a big job.

“Our organization is a completely volunteer fire company that serves a very challenging area, protecting residents, schools and businesses between industrial chemical plants, three major highways and the Delaware River,” he said.

With its state grant, the Falls Township Fire Company plans renovations to its firehouse on Yardley Avenue built 64 years ago.

Work includes construction of an addition with a new façade, the apparatus bays, administration space, storage area, upgraded sleeping area, showers and workout areas, radio communications, training area and other upgrades.

“As we move toward our 100th year of operation, the current firehouse needs upgrades,” said Falls Township Fire Company President Michael McClellan Jr. “In order to serve Falls Township, investments are needed to update our facility with the modern amenities requiredto provide fire protection in the 21st century.”

