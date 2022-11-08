Fire Companies Get $1 Million Each

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140EqY_0j2KKu6x00
$1 million grants awarded to two area fire companies.Unsplash

FALLSINGTON, Pa. -- The Falls Township and Croydon fire companies in lower Bucks County, Pa., are to receive $1 million each for major building renovation projects including an equipment decontamination site, offices, sleeping quarters and storage space.

The state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds were approved for Falls Township Fire Company #1 located here in Falls Township, and the Croydon Fire Company in Bristol Township, it was announced.

‘The renovated building’s upgraded operations will enable its firefighters to more quickly get to residents in danger,” said state Rep. Tina Davis. “This is literally lifesaving funding.”

Added state Sen. Steve Santarsiero: “The upgraded space will streamline fire station operations, ensuring the volunteers of the Croydon Fire Company have the resources they need to respond to community emergency safely and efficiently.”

The Croydon project includes demolition of the oldest sections of the current firehouse, while saving firetruck bays. A second phase sees construction of a building addition with improved equipment decontamination space, added office space and sleeping quarters.

Croydon Fire Company President Bob Struble said the more than a century old company has a big job.

“Our organization is a completely volunteer fire company that serves a very challenging area, protecting residents, schools and businesses between industrial chemical plants, three major highways and the Delaware River,” he said.

With its state grant, the Falls Township Fire Company plans renovations to its firehouse on Yardley Avenue built 64 years ago.

Work includes construction of an addition with a new façade, the apparatus bays, administration space, storage area, upgraded sleeping area, showers and workout areas, radio communications, training area and other upgrades.

“As we move toward our 100th year of operation, the current firehouse needs upgrades,” said Falls Township Fire Company President Michael McClellan Jr. “In order to serve Falls Township, investments are needed to update our facility with the modern amenities requiredto provide fire protection in the 21st century.”

(Stay on top of the hot news here. Click my ‘Following,’ then register or download the app.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
470 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Bucks County, PA

Rare Birds Seen Locally

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Authorities Warn about Deer-Car Collisions

RICHBORO, Pa. -- It’s happened in Upper and Lower Makefield townships in Bucks County, Pa., as well as in Newtown and Middletown townships. Falls and Bensalem townships have experienced it, too. In fact, it’s occurred in numerous locations throughout the suburban Philadelphia county and across Pennsylvania. And now that it’s November and daylight saving time is over, it will get worse, warns the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Read full story
3 comments
Bucks County, PA

$17.5 Million Budget Proposed

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The town’s preliminary 2023 budget shows $17.5 million available for the new year and calls for the hiring of a new full time police officer and for salary “adjustments” for some key personnel, but otherwise holds the line on all taxes except the fire protection and rescue squad accounts which are contingent on an upcoming voter referendum.

Read full story
Fayette County, PA

Restrictions Set to Fight Rabbit Disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The recent detection of a highly pathogenic disease in two captive rabbits in southwestern Pennsylvania – a finding that alarmed many statewide, including in Bucks and Montgomery counties -- has resulted in establishment of special regulations to prevent spread of the virus that can kill cottontail rabbits and hares.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Plan Details Open Space Projects

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- Having documented Newtown Borough as a “built-out” town with some open-space sites that could be enhanced, the borough’s Open Space and Connectivity Plan next laid out ways to protect open areas and then made a prioritized list of projects.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Key Data Explored in Study

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- With a grand mission -- to advance public health and recreation, protect natural resources, and enhance the uniquely rich historical and aesthetic context of the community -- the Newtown Borough Open Space and Continuity Plan team eyed some key data.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Center Signs First Tenant

Red hardhat at construction site. FALL’S TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A “major” transportation company has signed on as the first tenant at the former U.S. Steel site here now being revitalized as an industrial park and seen as a job-producer that will “bring new life to a once-thriving economic hub.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

$1.1 Billion Deal Flushed Away

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Ending nearly two years of strenuous talks and firm ratepayer opposition, the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) has canceled the $1.1 billion sale of its sewer system to Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Inc. a private utility company seen as likely to hike rates once it took ownership – a move that immediately was followed by the financing of $210 million to handle repairs.

Read full story
1 comments
Newtown, PA

Plan Cites Open Space Designs

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. – This charming Bucks County, Pa. borough is “relatively built-out,” according to a new study, but there are a number of areas and specific parcels that are candidates for additional open space undertakings that should be “actively pursued.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Key OK Given to New Entity

Wine like this can be sold at new store, board says.Unsplash. FALL’S TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wine and beer could be sold at a Wawa under construction here in Bucks County, following action taken to transfer a Pennsylvania liquor license to the convenience store being built at 530 Lincoln Highway.

Read full story
Yardley, PA

Park & Rec Group Gets Key Awards

YARDLEY, Pa. - Having won two key national endorsements, the Lower Makefield Township Parks and Recreation Department here has been named an “elite” agency for its “overall quality” of operation, management and services in the community.

Read full story
Falls Township, PA

$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into Energy

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A $90 million proposal to construct two renewable natural gas facilities on a sprawling landfill just north of Philadelphia – a project called ‘an economic boon’ to the region – has been given two thumbs up by the township planning commission.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

$1.1 Billion Sewer System Sale Off

The proposed $1.1 billion sale of Bucks County, Pa.’s sewer system apparently has been flushed away following public outcry against a plan that would have been the largest privatization ever in the U.S of a wastewater system.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly Virus

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. -- Cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hare face a “significant threat” from a deadly virus spreading nationwide and recently detected in Pennsylvania, according to the state Game Commission, now warning Bucks County, Pa., rabbit owners to take precautions against the highly pathogenic and contagious disease even though it has not yet been seen locally.

Read full story
4 comments
Bucks County, PA

New Town Complex to be Designed

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Five years after rejection of a plan to build a new municipal complex here because it was too pricey, officials have hired an architectural firm for the “less expensive” design and renovation of the 60,000-square-foot center next year.

Read full story
Washington Crossing, PA

Family Donates Revolutionary War Sword

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- A more than 260-year-old sword seen as a “tangible connection” to America’s struggles during the Revolutionary War has been donated by its handlers to Washington Crossing Historic Park hrtr.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

County Election Office Receives Unknown Substance in Mail

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities have yet to identify materials sent in an envelope bearing an expletive-laden message and containing an unknown suspicious substance sent to the Bucks County, Pa., Board of Elections Office here – action later called “idiotic and pathetic behavior.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Measure Addresses Wildlife Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- While a new Pennsylvania Game Commission measure will “increase public service,” it does not address deer-related accidents like the hundreds reported in Bucks County, Pa., over the past five years, including one fatal crash.

Read full story
Quakertown, PA

Bird Flu Finally Landing

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – At farms and markets everywhere, talk now is that the end is near – the conclusion, that is, of an avian influenza outbreak that over the past three months has killed four million chickens and ducks.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy