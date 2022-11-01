Authorities Warn about Deer-Car Collisions

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3CyV_0iuRywFW00
Look out for deer on the road, say authorities.Unsplash

RICHBORO, Pa. -- It’s happened in Upper and Lower Makefield townships in Bucks County, Pa., as well as in Newtown and Middletown townships. Falls and Bensalem townships have experienced it, too. In fact, it’s occurred in numerous locations throughout the suburban Philadelphia county and across Pennsylvania. And now that it’s November and daylight saving time is over, it will get worse, warns the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

It did, in fact, heighten here in Northampton Township over the past week. The township police department recently advised motorists about deer roaming throughout the municipality and causing an accident as they attempt to cross a busy roadway. About a dozen such incidents occurred on a recent Friday, said police.

“It’s all the time and from one end of town to the other,” said police Sgt. Steve Kingsdorf. “There’s no rhyme or reason to it. We just seem to have a lot of deer.”

According to PennDOT, there were 1,329 deer-vehicle crashes in Bucks County between 2015 and 2020, the most recent time period studied. The greatest number during that time were in Doylestown Township (102), West Rockhill (85), Plumstead (81) and Northampton (79).

PennDot and the state Game Commission said the Keystone State has the second-most deer-vehicle accidents in the country. State Farm also reported Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation in the number of insurance claims filed involving deer-auto collision totaling about $1 billion annually. During the 12 months ending July 1, 2022, there were more than 155,000 collisions with animals statewide, according to State Farm.

In 2020, there were more than 5,500 deer related crashes in Pennsylvania, according to state data, which contributed to the national figure of more than 1 million deer collisions, 200 Americans killed in the crashes and 10,000 personal injury claims.

One out of 57 licensed drivers in Pennsylvania are likely to strike an animal, when driving, with deer as the most-frequently hit, according to State Farm statistics.

The Game Commission now is warning motorists in Lower Bucks and elsewhere that its peak season for deer collisions due to warmer weather, shorter daylight hours and a deer mating season that has thousands moving across roadways to new territories.

“More collisions between vehicles and deer occur now more than any other time of year,” said Jonathon King, vice president, insurance sales, AAA East Central.

AAA offered tips to avoid deer crashes: scan the shoulders and road ahead of you when driving; use high-beam headlights unless there is oncoming traffic; if a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly. Swerving often causes more serious problems, be aware that dawn and dusk are the most active times for deer.”

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects.

Bucks County, PA
