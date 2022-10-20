$17.5 Million Budget Proposed

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The town’s preliminary 2023 budget shows $17.5 million available for the new year and calls for the hiring of a new full time police officer and for salary “adjustments” for some key personnel, but otherwise holds the line on all taxes except the fire protection and rescue squad accounts which are contingent on an upcoming voter referendum.

The tax hikes for the two will be decided by voters Nov. 8.

The proposed preliminary budget, formulated by Township Manager Micah Lewis and department heads, faces review by township supervisors.

“The earliest they could consider adopting the final budget is Nov. 9,” said Lewis.

Budgeted revenues in the 2023 general fund proposal are 3.4 percent higher than the current year’s figure.

The proposal also said the township’s Park and Recreation Department revenues have “rebounded” from the pandemic and are expected to reach $625,000 by the end of this year.

“This figure is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of staff in the department,” said Lewis. “The General Fund includes a transfer of $400,000 to Park and Recreation Fund in order to maintain a positive fund balance to eliminate the need for tax fund support.”

Two other items were highlighted: “Capital purchases for all department,” and “Allocation for payroll outsourcing services.”

The revenue for 2023 is projected to rise 3.4 percent to $13.6 million, and with a 2022 balance expected to be $3.95 million, a total of $17.5 million is available for the new year.

Expenditures are expected to rise 6.9 percent to $15.8 million. Included is a salary adjustment for several key administrative employees “to compete with surrounding jurisdictions.”

The preliminary budget also hints of future endeavors.

“A tax increase is not proposed to offset the trend of deficit spending, however this will likely need to be addressed in 2024 and a significant tax increase to the General Fund will likely be necessary maintain current levels of service,” according to Lewis’ budget proposal.

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

