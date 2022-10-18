Restrictions Set to Fight Rabbit Disease

Gregory Vellner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlZ8P_0idOJdP000
Rabbit disease leads to new restrictions.Unsplash

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The recent detection of a highly pathogenic disease in two captive rabbits in southwestern Pennsylvania – a finding that alarmed many statewide, including in Bucks and Montgomery counties -- has resulted in establishment of special regulations to prevent spread of the virus that can kill cottontail rabbits and hares.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has set up a small Disease Management Area (DMA) in Fayette County to monitor Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD) and apply special regulations to wild rabbits.

Set up now in one geographic location, the measure could be used elsewhere if necessary, according to the Game Commission, which also urged residents to keep an eye out for signs.

“All Pennsylvanians are asked to help monitor for RHDV2, reporting any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the same location and at the same time with an unknown cause of death,” said Travis Lau, press secretary, state Game Commission.

The restrictions: wild rabbits or hares may not be captured, transported, rehabilitated or released within the RHD-DMA in southwestern Pennsylvania, which extends about 5 miles in each direction from the site in Uniontown where RHD was detected.

The feeding of wild rabbits also is prohibited within the RHD-DMA, said Lau, adding hunters harvesting rabbits within the DMA need to prepare them for consumption before removing them from the DMA. Only the meat, with or without bone, may be removed from the DMA. The removal of all other rabbit parts is prohibited.

The Game Commission’s establishment of the RHD-DMA followed the Pennsylvania Agriculture Department’s detection of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) in two captive rabbits in a Fayette County facility. RHDV2 is a highly pathogenic and contagious virus affecting hare, rabbits and closely related species both domestic and wild. It has caused mass die-offs in wild hare and rabbit populations elsewhere, but had not previously been detected in Pennsylvania. The RHD-DMA serves to protect the state’s wild rabbits from the introduction and spread of RHDV2.

In setting up the management area, the Game Commission released the RHD-DMA geographic boundaries, which start west of Uniontown.

Aside from the special regulations announced by the Game Commission, a previous executive order pertaining to RHD remains in place. That order prohibits the importation into Pennsylvania of any wild lagomorph -- a group that includes rabbits, hares and pikas – or any of their parts or products from any state, province, territory or country where RHDV2 has been detected in captive or wild lagomorphs within the previous 12 months. The ban will remain in effect until further notice, and as of October 2022 applies to 22 different states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RHD poses no risk to human health, but multiple dead or sick hares and rabbits can be a sign of tularemia or plague, a disease that can cause serious illness in humans.

The CDC also warned the public to not handle or consume wildlife that appears sick or have died from an unknown causes.

After the initial detection, pet store operators in Lower Bucks County, Pa., reported seeing no clues of the disease in the area – status that remains the same, according to the Game Commission.

(Read, comment on and share this story. Click my ‘Following,’ then register or download the app.)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

As a professional journalist for several years -- reporter, editor, feature writer, columnist -- I handled a range of subjects. Breaking news, investigative series, government action, feature events, and staff feature writer with national entertainment magazine interviewing stars including Tom Selleck, Mel Brooks and Danny DeVito. No matter the topic, certain ingredients are key: truth, facts, objectivity, balance.

Bucks County, PA
440 followers

More from Gregory Vellner

Bucks County, PA

$17.5 Million Budget Proposed

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The town’s preliminary 2023 budget shows $17.5 million available for the new year and calls for the hiring of a new full time police officer and for salary “adjustments” for some key personnel, but otherwise holds the line on all taxes except the fire protection and rescue squad accounts which are contingent on an upcoming voter referendum.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Plan Details Open Space Projects

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- Having documented Newtown Borough as a “built-out” town with some open-space sites that could be enhanced, the borough’s Open Space and Connectivity Plan next laid out ways to protect open areas and then made a prioritized list of projects.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Key Data Explored in Study

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- With a grand mission -- to advance public health and recreation, protect natural resources, and enhance the uniquely rich historical and aesthetic context of the community -- the Newtown Borough Open Space and Continuity Plan team eyed some key data.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Center Signs First Tenant

Red hardhat at construction site. FALL’S TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A “major” transportation company has signed on as the first tenant at the former U.S. Steel site here now being revitalized as an industrial park and seen as a job-producer that will “bring new life to a once-thriving economic hub.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

$1.1 Billion Deal Flushed Away

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Ending nearly two years of strenuous talks and firm ratepayer opposition, the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) has canceled the $1.1 billion sale of its sewer system to Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Inc. a private utility company seen as likely to hike rates once it took ownership – a move that immediately was followed by the financing of $210 million to handle repairs.

Read full story
1 comments
Newtown, PA

Plan Cites Open Space Designs

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. – This charming Bucks County, Pa. borough is “relatively built-out,” according to a new study, but there are a number of areas and specific parcels that are candidates for additional open space undertakings that should be “actively pursued.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Key OK Given to New Entity

Wine like this can be sold at new store, board says.Unsplash. FALL’S TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Wine and beer could be sold at a Wawa under construction here in Bucks County, following action taken to transfer a Pennsylvania liquor license to the convenience store being built at 530 Lincoln Highway.

Read full story
Yardley, PA

Park & Rec Group Gets Key Awards

YARDLEY, Pa. - Having won two key national endorsements, the Lower Makefield Township Parks and Recreation Department here has been named an “elite” agency for its “overall quality” of operation, management and services in the community.

Read full story
Falls Township, PA

$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into Energy

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A $90 million proposal to construct two renewable natural gas facilities on a sprawling landfill just north of Philadelphia – a project called ‘an economic boon’ to the region – has been given two thumbs up by the township planning commission.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

$1.1 Billion Sewer System Sale Off

The proposed $1.1 billion sale of Bucks County, Pa.’s sewer system apparently has been flushed away following public outcry against a plan that would have been the largest privatization ever in the U.S of a wastewater system.

Read full story
1 comments
Bucks County, PA

Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly Virus

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. -- Cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hare face a “significant threat” from a deadly virus spreading nationwide and recently detected in Pennsylvania, according to the state Game Commission, now warning Bucks County, Pa., rabbit owners to take precautions against the highly pathogenic and contagious disease even though it has not yet been seen locally.

Read full story
4 comments
Bucks County, PA

New Town Complex to be Designed

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Five years after rejection of a plan to build a new municipal complex here because it was too pricey, officials have hired an architectural firm for the “less expensive” design and renovation of the 60,000-square-foot center next year.

Read full story
Washington Crossing, PA

Family Donates Revolutionary War Sword

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. -- A more than 260-year-old sword seen as a “tangible connection” to America’s struggles during the Revolutionary War has been donated by its handlers to Washington Crossing Historic Park hrtr.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

County Election Office Receives Unknown Substance in Mail

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities have yet to identify materials sent in an envelope bearing an expletive-laden message and containing an unknown suspicious substance sent to the Bucks County, Pa., Board of Elections Office here – action later called “idiotic and pathetic behavior.”

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Measure Addresses Wildlife Cleanup

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- While a new Pennsylvania Game Commission measure will “increase public service,” it does not address deer-related accidents like the hundreds reported in Bucks County, Pa., over the past five years, including one fatal crash.

Read full story
Quakertown, PA

Bird Flu Finally Landing

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – At farms and markets everywhere, talk now is that the end is near – the conclusion, that is, of an avian influenza outbreak that over the past three months has killed four million chickens and ducks.

Read full story
Newtown, PA

Authorities Warn About Grandparent's Scam

NEWTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. -- Grandmom and Grandpop receiving a long-sought phone call from their beloved grandchild sounds wonderful, right? Not necessarily, says Mike Bannon. “Unfortunately,” said Bannon, director, Bucks County, Pa., Consumer Protection, “this is a particularly disturbing scam that a lot of senior citizens have received.”

Read full story
Levittown, PA

Some Sour on Lemon Law

LEVITTOWN, Pa. -- A few days after the Bucks County, Pa., commissioners passed a lemon law protecting used-car buyers, local dealerships said they already offer buyers the items named in the new law.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

Price Hike Planned to Fish in PA

LANGHORNE, Pa. – On a recent Tuesday afternoon at Core Creek Park here in Bucks County, just a few miles north of Philadelphia, it was partly sunny, 79 degrees and tranquil. A good day for fishing, but little was going on at a place that features a 24-hour fishing dock, as well as a boat house and launching pad.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy