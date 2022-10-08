Center Signs First Tenant

FALL’S TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A “major” transportation company has signed on as the first tenant at the former U.S. Steel site here now being revitalized as an industrial park and seen as a job-producer that will “bring new life to a once-thriving economic hub.”

NorthPoint Development and township officials jointly announced the deal at the Keystone Trade Center, but did not reveal the company name. They said it would occupy a 1.15- million-square-foot warehouse at the 1,800-acre site.

The new distribution center, expected to bring hundreds of new jobs, is slated to open in fall 2023.

“I am pleased to see continued progress on this parcel of land which sat almost completely vacant for far too long,” said John Dence, chairman, township supervisors. “Falls Township – with NorthPoint’s vision -- is bringing new life to this once-thriving economic hub.”

NorthPoint Development , who bought the property in 2020 from U.S. Steel for $160 million, plans to build 20 or more state-of-the-art industrial warehouse buildings totaling 10 million-square-feet of space, according to Jeremy Michael, Development Director, NorthPointt, who added that construction already underway at the site would continue for the coming five to six years. At completion, the $1.5 billion investment could net 14,000 jobs.

Falls Township and Bucks County officials began work two years with NorthPoint on the new project. County Commissioner Bob Harvie, a Falls Township supervisor before his county post, praised the effort.

“The development being done by NorthPoint at the Keystone Trade Center has the potential to be an economic boom for Bucks County the way the U.S. Steel Fairless Works was in the last century,” he said.

State Sen. Steve Sentarsiero, who also was involved in negotiations, said the development of the site would benefit many.

Said he: “This project will be transformative not just for Lower Bucks County, but for our entire region.”

(Stay on top of the news by clicking my ‘Following,’ then register or download the app.)